CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split Effective January 23, 2026

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "CCSC") (Nasdaq: CCTG), a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses, today announced that it will effect a reverse stock split of its ordinary shares on a 1-for-10 basis (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Company's Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-split basis when the market opens on January 23, 2026. The Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CCTG," with a new CUSIP number G1993R118.

The Reverse Stock Split has been approved by the Company's shareholders and the Company's board of directors, and is being effectuated primarily to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) relating to the maintenance of the minimum bid price per share of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

Any fractional shares that would have otherwise resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the next whole number and no fractional shares will be issued. The Reverse Stock Split affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's outstanding ordinary shares, except for adjustments that may result from the rounding up of fractional shares.

Upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, every ten shares of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one Class A ordinary share, and every ten shares of the Company's issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one Class B ordinary share. Such adjustments will reduce the total number of outstanding Class A ordinary shares of the Company from approximately 34,134,950 to approximately 3,413,495, and the total number of outstanding Class B ordinary shares of the Company will be reduced from approximately 5,000,000 to approximately 500,000.

About CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products. The Company specializes in customized interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses that are used for a range of applications in a diversified set of industries, including industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The Company produces interconnect products under both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) models for manufacturing companies that produce end products, as well as electronic manufacturing services companies that procure and assemble products on behalf of such manufacturing companies. The Company has a diversified global customer base located in more than 25 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.ccsc-interconnect.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

