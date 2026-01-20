Anzeige
Altai Resources Inc.: Altai Announces Voting Results From Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATI) ("Altai" or the "Company") announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all matters were approved by shareholders with approval rates exceeding 99%, as more particularly described below.

Election of Directors
Kursat Kacira, Jeffrey Ackert, and Eric Yao were elected as the directors of the Company, with shareholder approval rates of 99.5%, 99.5%, and 99.9%, respectively.

Appointment of Auditors
CAN Partners LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, with a shareholder approval rate of 99.9%.

Adoption of New General By-Law No. 1
All existing by-laws of the Company were repealed, and a new by-law no. 1 of the Company was enacted, with a shareholder approval rate of 99.9%.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based junior resource company with an investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:
Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President
T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


