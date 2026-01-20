Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A2PP7C | ISIN: US7296401026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.01.26 | 21:59
21,915 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 22:18 Uhr
27 Leser
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.: Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2025 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT's dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol "PLYM" for the tax year ended December 31, 2025:

Record DatePayment
Date		Total Cash
Distribution
Per Share		Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2025		Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share		Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share		Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		Return of
Capital
Per Share
3/31/20254/30/2025$0.240000$0.240000$0.182855$0.000000$0.000000$0.057145
6/30/20257/31/2025$0.240000$0.240000$0.182855$0.000000$0.000000$0.057145
9/30/202510/31/2025$0.240000$0.240000$0.182855$0.000000$0.000000$0.057145
$0.720000$0.720000$0.548565$0.000000$0.000000$0.171435

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
