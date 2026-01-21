Pulsar Helium Provides Update on Transaction with Oscillate PLC

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a primary helium company, provides an update following its announcements on November 4, 2025, and December 19, 2025, regarding its option to acquire up to 100% of the shares of Quantum Hydrogen Inc. ("Quantum"), a 100% owned subsidiary of Oscillate PLC ("Oscillate"), in an all-share transaction (the "Transaction").

On December 18, 2025, the Company issued a total of 292,560 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to Oscillate, satisfying the first and second monthly share option tranches valued at US$80,000 each, at a VWAP of C$0.7797 for tranche one and C$0.7543 for tranche two.

On January 20, 2026, the Company issued an additional 145,434 Consideration Shares to Oscillate, satisfying the third monthly share option tranche of US$80,000 at a VWAP of C$0.7556. Under the terms of the agreement with Oscillate, the Company will acquire 80% of the shares of Quantum upon issuing to Oscillate two additional monthly tranches of Consideration Shares to be valued at US$80,000 each over the coming months. The Company also has the option until May 3, 2027, to acquire the remaining 20% of the shares of Quantum from Oscillate in exchange for US$400,000 of Consideration Shares to be issued in 5 instalments of US$80,000 of Consideration Shares each after the Company has provided notice to Oscillate that it wishes to exercise such option.

The Consideration Shares issued in connection with the Transaction are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period from the date of issuance.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.