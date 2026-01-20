F.N.B. Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

Total Assets Crossed $50 billion with Multiple Records for Full Year 2025, Including Total Revenue of $1.8 billion, Non-Interest Income of $369 million, EPS of $1.56 and Capital Levels with the Common Equity Tier 1 at 11.4% (estimate) and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Year-over-Year Growth of 13%

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 with net income available to common shareholders of $168.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share. Comparatively, fourth quarter 2024 net income available to common shareholders totaled $109.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, and third quarter of 2025 net income available to common shareholders totaled $149.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share.

On an operating basis, fourth quarter 2025 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.50, excluding $16.6 million (pre-tax) of significant items impacting earnings. By comparison, fourth quarter 2024 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis was $0.38, excluding $34.0 million (pre-tax) of significant items impacting earnings, and third quarter 2025 was $0.41 of earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP), excluding ($2.3) million (pre-tax) of significant items impacting earnings.

For the full year of 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $565.4 million, or $1.56 per diluted common share. Comparatively, full year 2024 net income available to common shareholders totaled $459.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted common share. On an operating basis, full year of 2025 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $1.59, excluding $0.03 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of significant items impacting earnings. Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) for the full year of 2024 was $1.39, excluding $0.12 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of significant items impacting earnings. Full year 2025 earnings per diluted common share increased 23% and 14% from 2024 on a reported and operating basis (non-GAAP), respectively.

"F.N.B. Corporation delivered an exceptional fourth quarter with operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of $0.50 and a return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 16%. FNB's strong profitability and capital generation resulted in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) of $11.87, a 13% increase from the year-ago quarter. Our company achieved multiple records for the full-year 2025, including all-time revenue highs for seven of our fee-based businesses, total revenue of $1.8 billion, operating net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) of $577 million and operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of $1.59," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Throughout 2025, we remained focused on positioning the balance sheet for continued future success including managing loan concentrations and improving the loan-to-deposit ratio to 89.7%. Our investments in technology, AI, and data analytics are driving automation, efficiency, and the flexibility to continue investing in revenue-generating businesses and an enhanced omnichannel customer experience, all while delivering strong positive operating leverage. Our financial results reflect disciplined execution of our strategy: diversifying revenue, allocating capital wisely, maintaining a resilient, well-underwritten loan portfolio, and strengthening our role as our clients' primary bank through continued eStore® and digital innovation."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2024, except as noted)

Average loans and leases totaled $35.0 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 3.4%, driven by consumer loan growth of $1.2 billion. In December 2025, FNB transferred approximately $200 million of performing residential mortgage loans to held-for-sale in anticipation of a loan sale expected to close in the first quarter of 2026 as part of balance sheet management actions.

Average deposits totaled $38.6 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion, or 4.5%, as the growth in average interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.7 billion and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $156.1 million more than offset the declines in average time deposits of $113.1 million and average savings deposits of $93.5 million.

On a linked-quarter basis, average loans and leases increased 1.9% annualized and average deposits increased 7.7% annualized.

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 89.7% at December 31, 2025, a slight improvement compared to 90.9% at September 30, 2025, and 91.5% at December 31, 2024.

Net interest income totaled a record $365.4 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 1.7%, linked-quarter, primarily due to growth in earning assets and a lower cost of funds, partially offset by lower yields on earning assets.

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) equaled 3.28%, an increase of 3 basis points from the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a 14 basis point decline in the total cost of funds, more than offsetting an 11 basis point decline in the total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP).

FNB recognized investment tax credits of $37.2 million as a benefit to income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2025 from a renewable energy project financing transaction which is a core element of our Equipment Finance business strategy. A related non-credit valuation impairment of $4.4 million (pre-tax) was recognized on the financing receivable in other non-interest expense.

Provision for credit losses was $18.9 million, a decrease of $5.1 million from the prior quarter, with net charge-offs of $16.4 million, or 0.19% annualized of total average loans, compared to $19.7 million, or 0.22% annualized, in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-performing loans and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and leases and OREO decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.31%, and total delinquency increased 6 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.71%. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans and leases ratio increased 1 basis point to 1.26%. Overall, asset quality metrics remain at solid levels, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio.

Record capital levels with the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio at 11.4% (estimated), compared to 10.6% at December 31, 2024, and 11.1% at September 30, 2025. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 8.9%, compared to 8.2% at December 31, 2024, and 8.7% at September 30, 2025.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) of $11.87 increased $1.38, or 13.2%, compared to December 31, 2024, and $0.39, or 3.4%, compared to September 30, 2025. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI) reduced the tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.18 as of December 31, 2025, primarily due to the impact of unrealized losses on available-for-sale (AFS) securities, compared to a reduction of $0.47 as of December 31, 2024, and $0.22 as of September 30, 2025.

In December 2025, the Company contributed $20.0 million to the FNB Foundation, demonstrating a continued commitment and strong support of the communities we serve.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased $18 million, or 1.1 million shares, of common stock at a weighted average share price of $16.20, while maintaining capital above stated operating levels and supporting loan growth in the quarter.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Quarterly Results Summary 4Q25

3Q25

4Q24 Reported results









Net income available to common shareholders (millions) $ 168.7

$ 149.5

$ 109.9 Earnings per diluted common share 0.47

0.41

0.30 Book value per common share 18.92

18.52

17.52 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions) 184.6

213.9

124.9 Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common shareholders (millions) $ 181.8

$ 147.7

$ 136.7 Operating earnings per diluted common share 0.50

0.41

0.38 Operating pre-provision net revenue (millions) 205.7

211.6

169.3 Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 360,840

361,670

362,798 Significant items impacting earnings (a) (millions)









FNB Foundation contribution (pre-tax) $ (20.0)

$ -

$ - FNB Foundation contribution (after-tax) (15.8)

-

- FDIC special assessment reduction (pre-tax) 3.4

2.3

- FDIC special assessment reduction (after-tax) 2.7

1.8

- Realized loss on investment securities restructuring (pre-tax) -

-

(34.0) Realized loss on investment securities restructuring (after-tax) -

-

(26.8) Total significant items (pre-tax) $ (16.6)

$ 2.3

$ (34.0) Total significant items (after-tax) $ (13.1)

$ 1.8

$ (26.8)











Capital measures









Common equity tier 1 (b) 11.4 %

11.1 %

10.6 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.89

8.69

8.18 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 11.87

$ 11.48

$ 10.49











(a) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings. (b) Estimated for 4Q25.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results - Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2024, except as noted.)

Net interest income totaled $365.4 million, an increase of $43.2 million, or 13.4%, reflecting growth in average earning assets and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits and lower interest-bearing deposit costs, partially offset by lower yields on earning assets. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 24 basis points to 3.28%. The yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased 9 basis points to 5.25%, driven by a 12 basis point decline in yields on loans to 5.67%, partially offset by a 19 basis point increase in yields on investment securities to 3.57%, which benefited from balance sheet restructuring actions in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total cost of funds decreased 33 basis points to 2.09%, with a 47 basis point decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs to 2.53% and a 44 basis point decrease in total borrowing costs. The Federal Open Market Committee lowered the target federal funds rate by 175 basis points since August 2024.

Average loans and leases totaled $35.0 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 3.4%, driven by growth of $1.2 billion in consumer loans. Average commercial leases increased $98.1 million, or 13.7%, driven by deepening customer relationships and average commercial and industrial loans increased $108.6 million, or 1.4%, offset by the decline in average commercial real estate loans of $263.9 million, or 2.1%. Growth in the North Carolina market was offset by higher loan balance attrition from secondary market activity. The increase in average consumer loans included a $1.0 billion increase in residential mortgage loans largely due to the continued successful execution in key markets and long-standing strategy of serving the purchase market, which was partially offset by the transfer of approximately $200 million of performing residential mortgage loans to held-for-sale in December 2025. Average consumer lines of credit increased $147.7 million and indirect auto loans increased $40.9 million, both reflecting organic growth in the portfolio.

Average deposits totaled $38.6 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion, or 4.5%. The growth in average interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.7 billion and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $156.1 million more than offset the decline in average time deposits of $113.1 million and average savings deposits of $93.5 million. The mix of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was stable at 26% at December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024. The loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 89.7% at December 31, 2025, compared to 91.5% at December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $92.3 million, compared to $50.9 million. When adjusting for $34.0 million1 in significant items in the fourth quarter of 2024, operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) increased $7.4 million, or 8.8%. Wealth Management revenues increased $2.8 million, or 15.0%, as securities commissions and fees and trust services income increased 30.5% and 5.7%, respectively, through continued strong contributions across the geographic footprint. Service charges increased $0.9 million, or 4.1%, primarily from increased Treasury Management fee revenue, and bank-owned life insurance increased $1.8 million, reflecting higher life insurance claims. Other non-interest income increased $2.4 million, or 69.6%, from increases in Small Business Administration sold loan premiums and other miscellaneous gains. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $1.3 million, or 19.2%, as increased mortgage gain-on-sale and net positive fair value adjustments from hedging activity were more than offset by increased mortgage servicing rights (MSR) amortization from payoff activity and a net MSR fair value recovery of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense totaled $273.2 million, increasing $25.0 million, or 10.1%. When adjusting for $16.6 million2 of significant items in the fourth quarter of 2025, operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) increased $8.3 million, or 3.4%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $5.8 million, or 4.5%, primarily reflecting strategic hiring and higher performance and production-related compensation. Outside services increased $3.9 million, or 15.3%, due to higher technology-related and third-party costs. Net occupancy and equipment increased $3.2 million, or 7.3%, primarily related to technology-related investments and higher occupancy costs. Other non-interest expense decreased $3.3 million, or 9.5%, on an operating basis (non-GAAP) and included financing receivable non-credit impairments from renewable energy investment tax credit transactions of $4.4 million (pre-tax) and $10.4 million (pre-tax) in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The related investment tax credits were recognized as a benefit to income taxes during these periods.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 17 basis points to 0.31%. Total delinquency decreased 12 basis points to 0.71%. Overall, asset quality metrics remain at solid levels.

The provision for credit losses was $18.9 million, compared to $22.3 million. The fourth quarter of 2025 reflected net charge-offs of $16.4 million, or 0.19% annualized of total average loans, compared to $20.6 million, or 0.24% annualized, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio. The ACL was $439.5 million, an increase of $16.7 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases increasing 1 basis point to 1.26%.

The effective tax rate was (1.8)%, compared to (7.0)% in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting the impact of the investment tax credits recognized as part of renewable energy project financing transactions in both quarters.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 11.4% (estimated) at December 31, 2025, and 10.6% at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $11.87 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.38, or 13.2%, from $10.49 at December 31, 2024. AOCI reduced the current quarter tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.18, compared to a reduction of $0.47 at the end of the year-ago quarter.

1 Fourth quarter 2024 non-interest income significant items impacting earnings included a $34.0 million (pre-tax) realized loss on the sale of investment securities. 2 Fourth quarter 2025 non-interest expense significant items impacting earnings included a $20 million (pre-tax) contribution to the FNB Foundation and a ($3.4) million (pre-tax) reduction in the estimated Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment related to the 2023 bank failures.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results - Comparison to Prior Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2025, except as noted.)

Net interest income totaled $365.4 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 1.7%, reflecting a lower cost of funds and growth in earning assets, partially offset by the lower yield on earning assets. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased 11 basis points to 5.25%. The total cost of funds decreased 14 basis points to 2.09%, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 13 basis points to 2.53% and total borrowing costs declined 30 basis points to 4.35%. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $113.4 million to $10.0 billion. Total average borrowings declined $0.6 billion primarily due to the $350 million senior note offering that matured in August 2025 and the funding provided by the growth in average deposits. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 3.28%, a 3 basis point increase.

Average loans and leases totaled $35.0 billion, an increase of $168.9 million, or 1.9% annualized, as average consumer loans increased $223.0 million, offsetting the slight decrease of $54.1 million in average commercial loans and leases. For consumer lending, average residential mortgages increased $184.6 million. In December 2025, the Company transferred approximately $200 million of performing residential mortgage loans to held-for-sale. Average commercial loans and leases included a decrease of $158.1 million in average commercial real estate loans, partially offset by increases of $80.7 million in average commercial and industrial loans and $26.2 million in average commercial leases.

Average deposits totaled $38.6 billion, an increase of $0.7 billion, due to organic growth in new and existing customer relationships. The increases were due to growth in average interest-bearing demand deposits of $719.3 million and average non-interest-bearing deposit balances of $113.4 million, partially offset by decreases in average time deposits of $80.7 million and average savings deposit balances of $12.4 million. The mix of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was stable at 26% for both December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. The loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 89.7% at December 31, 2025, compared to 90.9% at September 30, 2025.

Non-interest income totaled $92.3 million, a decrease of $5.8 million, or 5.9%, from the prior quarter's record level, which included a $5.4 million recovery on an asset previously written off. Wealth Management revenues increased $0.8 million, or 4.0%, as trust services income and securities commissions and fees increased 4.8% and 2.9%, respectively, through continued strong contributions across the geographic footprint. Service charges increased $0.8 million, or 3.5%, primarily from increased Treasury Management fee revenue and higher consumer transaction volumes. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $3.6 million, or 38.7%, primarily due to seasonally lower sold loan volumes and increased MSR amortization from payoff activity. Capital markets income of $6.5 million reflected solid contributions from our numerous businesses while decreasing $1.3 million, or 17.0%, primarily due to the record debt capital markets and international banking income in the prior quarter. Bank-owned life insurance increased $1.1 million, reflecting higher life insurance claims.

Non-interest expense totaled $273.2 million, an increase of $29.6 million, or 12.2%, compared to the prior quarter. When adjusting for $16.6 million3 (pre-tax) of significant items in the fourth quarter of 2025 and ($2.3) million4 (pre-tax) of significant items in the third quarter of 2025, operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) increased $10.7 million, or 4.4%. Outside services increased $3.6 million, or 13.6%, due to higher technology-related and third-party costs. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.2 million, or 1.7%, reflecting elevated employer-paid healthcare costs and performance-based compensation. Net occupancy and equipment increased $2.9 million, or 6.4%, primarily due to technology-related investments. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) totaled 53.8%, compared to 52.4% in the prior quarter.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 6 basis points to 0.31%, and delinquency increased 6 basis points to 0.71%. Overall, asset quality metrics remain at solid levels.

The provision for credit losses was $18.9 million, compared to $24.0 million. The fourth quarter of 2025 reflected net charge-offs of $16.4 million, or 0.19% annualized of total average loans, compared to $19.7 million, or 0.22% annualized, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio. The ACL was $439.5 million, an increase of $2.3 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases increasing 1 basis point to 1.26%.

The effective tax rate was (1.8)%, compared to 21.3%, reflecting the impact of the investment tax credits recognized as part of a renewable energy project financing transaction.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 11.4% (estimated), compared to 11.1% at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $11.87 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.39 per share. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.18 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $0.22 at the end of the prior quarter.

3 Fourth quarter 2025 non-interest expense significant items impacting earnings included a $20 million (pre-tax) contribution to the FNB Foundation and ($3.4) million (pre-tax) reduction in the estimated FDIC special assessment related to the 2023 bank failures. 4 Third quarter 2025 non-interest expense significant items impacting earnings included a ($2.3) million (pre-tax) reduction in the estimated FDIC special assessment related to the 2023 bank failures.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common shareholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, operating non-interest income, operating non-interest expense, pre-provision net revenue (reported), operating pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."

Management believes certain items (e.g., FDIC special assessment) are not organic to running our operations and facilities. These items are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.

To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for 2025 and 2024 were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $50 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























(Unaudited)











































% Variance

























4Q25

4Q25

For the Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

%

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24

2025

2024

Var. Interest Income





























Loans and leases, including fees $ 503,498

$ 511,045

$ 494,185

(1.5)

1.9

$ 1,995,884

$ 1,985,411

0.5 Securities:





























Taxable 60,249

59,718

53,328

0.9

13.0

231,985

195,719

18.5 Tax-exempt 6,932

6,923

6,947

0.1

(0.2)

27,713

28,126

(1.5) Other 16,811

18,286

14,233

(8.1)

18.1

69,958

42,894

63.1 Total Interest Income 587,490

595,972

568,693

(1.4)

3.3

2,325,540

2,252,150

3.3 Interest Expense





























Deposits 182,480

187,567

204,575

(2.7)

(10.8)

737,065

753,969

(2.2) Short-term borrowings 15,892

17,764

8,583

(10.5)

85.2

67,891

99,055

(31.5) Long-term borrowings 23,676

31,369

33,319

(24.5)

(28.9)

124,829

118,683

5.2 Total Interest Expense 222,048

236,700

246,477

(6.2)

(9.9)

929,785

971,707

(4.3) Net Interest Income 365,442

359,272

322,216

1.7

13.4

1,395,755

1,280,443

9.0 Provision for credit losses 18,870

23,991

22,259

(21.3)

(15.2)

85,951

79,776

7.7 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 346,572

335,281

299,957

3.4

15.5

1,309,804

1,200,667

9.1 Non-Interest Income





























Service charges 24,013

23,191

23,071

3.5

4.1

92,489

90,996

1.6 Interchange and card transaction fees 13,345

13,424

12,912

(0.6)

3.4

52,393

51,539

1.7 Trust services 12,211

11,647

11,557

4.8

5.7

47,849

45,576

5.0 Insurance commissions and fees 4,777

4,495

4,527

6.3

5.5

20,173

22,370

(9.8) Securities commissions and fees 9,129

8,868

6,994

2.9

30.5

35,699

31,005

15.1 Capital markets income 6,534

7,875

6,571

(17.0)

(0.6)

26,629

24,239

9.9 Mortgage banking operations 5,629

9,183

6,970

(38.7)

(19.2)

28,111

27,380

2.7 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 5,683

6,110

5,398

(7.0)

5.3

23,521

25,046

(6.1) Bank owned life insurance 5,264

4,208

3,509

25.1

50.0

18,660

16,741

11.5 Net securities gains (losses) -

-

(33,980)

n/m

n/m

58

(34,011)

n/m Other 5,756

9,169

3,394

(37.2)

69.6

23,710

15,514

52.8 Total Non-Interest Income 92,341

98,170

50,923

(5.9)

81.3

369,292

316,395

16.7 Non-Interest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 133,774

131,575

127,992

1.7

4.5

530,326

504,101

5.2 Net occupancy 19,829

19,161

18,446

3.5

7.5

78,047

79,057

(1.3) Equipment 27,875

25,662

26,031

8.6

7.1

107,410

97,607

10.0 Outside services 29,585

26,033

25,660

13.6

15.3

107,276

96,173

11.5 Marketing 5,297

5,517

5,424

(4.0)

(2.3)

20,404

20,884

(2.3) FDIC insurance 4,585

6,351

8,780

(27.8)

(47.8)

28,341

41,460

(31.6) Bank shares tax 1,237

3,959

1,609

(68.8)

(23.1)

13,292

13,596

(2.2) Other 50,987

25,277

34,258

101.7

48.8

124,644

108,461

14.9 Total Non-Interest Expense 273,169

243,535

248,200

12.2

10.1

1,009,740

961,339

5.0 Income Before Income Taxes 165,744

189,916

102,680

(12.7)

61.4

669,356

555,723

20.4 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,949)

40,407

(7,181)

(107.3)

(58.9)

103,969

90,391

15.0 Net Income 168,693

149,509

109,861

12.8

53.6

565,387

465,332

21.5 Preferred stock dividends -

-

-

-

-

-

6,005

(100.0) Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 168,693

$ 149,509

$ 109,861

12.8

53.6

$ 565,387

$ 459,327

23.1 Earnings per Common Share





























Basic $ 0.47

$ 0.41

$ 0.30

14.6

56.7

$ 1.57

$ 1.27

23.6 Diluted 0.47

0.41

0.30

14.6

56.7

1.56

1.27

22.8 Cash Dividends per Common Share 0.12

0.12

0.12

-

-

0.48

0.48

- n/m - not meaningful































F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)































% Variance













4Q25

4Q25

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 387

$ 474

$ 416

(18.4)

(7.0) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,111

1,939

2,003

8.9

5.4 Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,498

2,413

2,419

3.5

3.3 Securities available for sale 3,727

3,620

3,466

3.0

7.5 Securities held to maturity 4,117

4,049

3,979

1.7

3.5 Loans held for sale 515

278

218

85.3

136.2 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 34,777

34,957

33,939

(0.5)

2.5 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (439)

(437)

(423)

0.5

3.8 Net Loans and Leases 34,338

34,520

33,516

(0.5)

2.5 Premises and equipment, net 568

557

536

2.0

6.0 Goodwill 2,480

2,480

2,478

-

0.1 Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 36

40

51

(10.0)

(29.4) Bank owned life insurance 667

668

660

(0.1)

1.1 Other assets 1,283

1,264

1,302

1.5

(1.5) Total Assets $ 50,229

$ 49,889

$ 48,625

0.7

3.3 Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 9,914

$ 9,969

$ 9,761

(0.6)

1.6 Interest-bearing demand 18,399

17,803

16,668

3.3

10.4 Savings 3,138

3,114

3,178

0.8

(1.3) Certificates and other time deposits 7,308

7,555

7,500

(3.3)

(2.6) Total Deposits 38,759

38,441

37,107

0.8

4.5 Short-term borrowings 2,017

1,905

1,256

5.9

60.6 Long-term borrowings 1,901

2,099

3,012

(9.4)

(36.9) Other liabilities 793

808

948

(1.9)

(16.4) Total Liabilities 43,470

43,253

42,323

0.5

2.7 Shareholders' Equity

















Common stock 4

4

4

-

- Additional paid-in capital 4,695

4,693

4,695

-

- Retained earnings 2,343

2,218

1,952

5.6

20.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63)

(77)

(169)

(18.2)

(62.7) Treasury stock (220)

(202)

(180)

8.9

22.2 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,759

6,636

6,302

1.9

7.3 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 50,229

$ 49,889

$ 48,625

0.7

3.3

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES































(Dollars in thousands)



































(Unaudited)







































4Q25

3Q25

4Q24







Interest









Interest









Interest







Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets



































Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 1,752,290

$ 16,811

3.81 %

$ 1,738,570

$ 18,286

4.17 %

$ 1,317,585

$ 14,233

4.30 % Taxable investment securities (1)

6,706,245

60,039

3.58

6,611,222

59,506

3.60

6,301,185

53,109

3.37 Tax-exempt investment securities (1) (2)

1,000,876

8,764

3.50

1,003,661

8,742

3.48

1,014,032

8,754

3.45 Loans held for sale

347,216

6,271

7.22

312,034

5,480

7.02

203,698

3,935

7.73 Loans and leases (2) (3)

34,983,204

498,753

5.67

34,814,280

507,107

5.79

33,830,406

491,593

5.79 Total Interest Earning Assets (2)

44,789,831

590,638

5.25

44,479,767

599,121

5.36

42,666,906

571,624

5.34 Cash and due from banks

388,831









415,030









388,162







Allowance for credit losses

(442,527)









(440,868)









(424,945)







Premises and equipment

562,855









560,685









518,965







Other assets

4,469,488









4,504,231









4,519,733







Total Assets

$ 49,768,478









$ 49,518,845









$ 47,668,821







Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 18,083,749

110,449

2.42

$ 17,364,490

111,572

2.55

$ 16,371,434

115,144

2.80 Savings

3,113,434

7,363

0.94

3,125,868

7,586

0.96

3,206,976

9,385

1.16 Certificates and other time

7,414,998

64,668

3.46

7,495,691

68,409

3.62

7,528,061

80,046

4.23 Total interest-bearing deposits

28,612,181

182,480

2.53

27,986,049

187,567

2.66

27,106,471

204,575

3.00 Short-term borrowings

1,669,263

15,892

3.76

1,682,747

17,764

4.16

853,403

8,583

3.96 Long-term borrowings

1,937,403

23,676

4.85

2,511,652

31,369

4.96

2,628,444

33,319

5.04 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

32,218,847

222,048

2.73

32,180,448

236,700

2.92

30,588,318

246,477

3.20 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

10,018,626









9,905,230









9,862,478







Total Deposits and Borrowings

42,237,473





2.09

42,085,678





2.23

40,450,796





2.42 Other liabilities

838,258









856,542









939,139







Total Liabilities

43,075,731









42,942,220









41,389,935







Shareholders' Equity

6,692,747









6,576,625









6,278,886







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 49,768,478









$ 49,518,845









$ 47,668,821







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 12,570,984









$ 12,299,319









$ 12,078,588







Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)





368,590









362,421









325,147



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(3,148)









(3,149)









(2,931)



Net Interest Income





$ 365,442









$ 359,272









$ 322,216



Net Interest Spread









2.52 %









2.44 %









2.14 % Net Interest Margin (2)









3.28 %









3.25 %









3.04 %





(1) The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost. (2) The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). (3) Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























(Dollars in thousands)























(Unaudited)



























Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024







Interest









Interest







Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets























Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 1,738,835

$ 69,958

4.02 %

$ 1,016,253

$ 42,894

4.22 % Taxable investment securities (1)

6,586,431

231,135

3.51

6,189,126

194,815

3.15 Tax-exempt investment securities (1) (2)

1,004,803

35,007

3.48

1,027,913

35,453

3.45 Loans held for sale

272,587

19,790

7.26

213,210

16,469

7.72 Loans and leases (2) (3)

34,590,865

1,981,957

5.73

33,320,176

1,974,205

5.92 Total Interest Earning Assets (2)

44,193,521

2,337,847

5.29

41,766,678

2,263,836

5.42 Cash and due from banks

398,313









400,194







Allowance for credit losses

(437,404)









(419,291)







Premises and equipment

554,540









493,820







Other assets

4,514,166









4,571,166







Total Assets

$ 49,223,136









$ 46,812,567







Liabilities























Deposits:























Interest-bearing demand

$ 17,337,972

439,467

2.53

$ 15,204,358

416,860

2.74 Savings

3,129,059

29,943

0.96

3,314,905

39,926

1.20 Certificates and other time

7,344,944

267,655

3.64

6,929,342

297,183

4.29 Total interest-bearing deposits

27,811,975

737,065

2.65

25,448,605

753,969

2.96 Short-term borrowings

1,651,597

67,891

4.09

2,057,597

99,055

4.80 Long-term borrowings

2,502,234

124,829

4.99

2,292,523

118,683

5.18 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

31,965,806

929,785

2.91

29,798,725

971,707

3.26 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

9,847,253









9,897,298







Total Deposits and Borrowings

41,813,059





2.22

39,696,023





2.45 Other liabilities

878,912









984,198







Total Liabilities

42,691,971









40,680,221







Shareholders' Equity

6,531,165









6,132,346







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 49,223,136









$ 46,812,567







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 12,227,715









$ 11,967,953







Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)





1,408,062









1,292,129



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(12,307)









(11,686)



Net Interest Income





$ 1,395,755









$ 1,280,443



Net Interest Spread









2.38 %









2.16 % Net Interest Margin (2)









3.19 %









3.09 %





(1) The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost. (2) The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). (3) Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)































For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

2025

2024 Performance Ratios

















Return on average equity 10.00 %

9.02 %

6.96 %

8.66 %

7.59 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 16.33

14.94

12.02

14.42

13.33 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.33

14.94

12.02

14.42

13.21 Return on average assets 1.34

1.20

0.92

1.15

0.99 Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.44

1.29

1.00

1.24

1.08 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.28

3.25

3.04

3.19

3.09 Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 5.25

5.36

5.34

5.29

5.42 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.53

2.66

3.00

2.65

2.96 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.73

2.92

3.20

2.91

3.26 Cost of funds 2.09

2.23

2.42

2.22

2.45 Efficiency ratio (1) 53.81

52.38

56.88

54.79

55.61 Effective tax rate (1.78)

21.28

(6.99)

15.53

16.27 Capital Ratios

















Equity / assets 13.46

13.30

12.96







Common equity tier 1 (3) 11.4

11.1

10.6







Leverage 9.11

8.92

8.75







Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 8.89

8.69

8.18







Common Stock Data

















Average diluted common shares outstanding 360,839,742

361,669,618

362,798,389

361,953,974

362,637,604 Period end common shares outstanding 357,303,315

358,381,940

359,615,657







Book value per common share $ 18.92

$ 18.52

$ 17.52







Tangible book value per common share (1) 11.87

11.48

10.49







Dividend payout ratio (common) 25.70 %

29.05 %

39.67 %

30.83 %

38.03 %

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (3) December 31, 2025 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio is an estimate.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























(Dollars in millions)





























(Unaudited)











































% Variance

























4Q25

4Q25













4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24











Balances at period end





























Loans and Leases:





























Commercial real estate (1) $ 12,274

$ 12,568

$ 12,705

(2.3)

(3.4)











Commercial and industrial 7,718

7,590

7,550

1.7

2.2











Commercial leases 791

829

765

(4.6)

3.4











Other 141

153

144

(7.8)

(2.1)











Commercial loans and leases 20,924

21,140

21,164

(1.0)

(1.1)











Direct installment 2,678

2,678

2,676

-

0.1











Residential mortgages 8,882

8,888

7,986

(0.1)

11.2











Indirect installment 767

767

739

-

3.8











Consumer LOC 1,526

1,484

1,374

2.8

11.1











Consumer loans 13,853

13,817

12,775

0.3

8.4











Total loans and leases $ 34,777

$ 34,957

$ 33,939

(0.5)

2.5











Note: Loans held for sale were $515, $278 and $218 at 4Q25, 3Q25, and 4Q24, respectively.











(1) Commercial real estate is made up of 69% non-owner occupied and 31% owner-occupied at December 31, 2025.

















% Variance











Average balances











4Q25

4Q25

For the Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

% Loans and Leases: 4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24

2025

2024

Var. Commercial real estate $ 12,501

$ 12,659

$ 12,765

(1.2)

(2.1)

$ 12,651

$ 12,614

0.3 Commercial and industrial 7,654

7,573

7,545

1.1

1.4

7,608

7,503

1.4 Commercial leases 815

789

717

3.3

13.7

787

681

15.6 Other 150

153

146

(1.9)

2.5

153

141

8.1 Commercial loans and leases 21,120

21,174

21,174

(0.3)

(0.3)

21,199

20,938

1.2 Direct installment 2,679

2,671

2,686

0.3

(0.3)

2,670

2,702

(1.2) Residential mortgages 8,921

8,736

7,896

2.1

13.0

8,517

7,353

15.8 Indirect installment 759

777

719

(2.2)

5.7

769

1,005

(23.5) Consumer LOC 1,504

1,456

1,357

3.3

10.9

1,436

1,321

8.7 Consumer loans 13,863

13,640

12,657

1.6

9.5

13,392

12,382

8.2 Total loans and leases $ 34,983

$ 34,814

$ 33,830

0.5

3.4

$ 34,591

$ 33,320

3.8

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)































% Variance













4Q25

4Q25 Asset Quality Data 4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans $ 105

$ 125

$ 159

(16.0)

(34.0) Other real estate owned (OREO) 3

3

3

-

- Non-performing assets $ 108

$ 128

$ 162

(15.6)

(33.3) Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.30 %

0.36 %

0.47 %







Non-performing assets plus 90+ days past due / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.35

0.40

0.52







Non-performing loans plus OREO / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.31

0.37

0.48







Delinquency

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 130

$ 89

$ 108

46.1

20.4 Loans 90+ days past due 13

13

14

-

(7.1) Non-accrual loans 105

125

159

(16.0)

(34.0) Past due and non-accrual loans $ 248

$ 227

$ 281

9.3

(11.7) Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases 0.71 %

0.65 %

0.83 %









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





























(Dollars in millions)











































% Variance











(Unaudited)











4Q25

4Q25

For the Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

% Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan

Commitments Rollforward 4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24

2025

2024

Var. Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases





























Balance at beginning of period $ 437.3

$ 432.1

$ 420.2

1.2

4.1

$ 422.8

$ 405.6

4.3 Provision for credit losses 18.7

24.9

23.2

(24.8)

(19.5)

87.2

79.9

9.1 Net loan (charge-offs) / recoveries (16.4)

(19.7)

(20.6)

(16.5)

(20.1)

(70.5)

(62.7)

12.4 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 439.5

$ 437.3

$ 422.8

0.5

4.0

$ 439.5

$ 422.8

4.0 Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments





























Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period $ 20.1

$ 21.0

$ 22.4

(4.1)

(10.1)

$ 21.4

$ 21.5

(0.5) Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan

commitments / other adjustments -

(0.9)

(1.0)

102.1

101.9

(1.3)

(0.1)

(1,198.0) Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 20.1

$ 20.1

$ 21.4

0.1

(5.9)

$ 20.1

$ 21.4

(5.9) Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance

for unfunded loan commitments $ 459.6

$ 457.4

$ 444.2

0.5

3.5

$ 459.6

$ 444.2

3.5 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.26 %

1.25 %

1.25 %



















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans 417.7

349.9

265.0



















Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.19

0.22

0.24









0.20 %

0.19 %





F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



























(Unaudited)





























































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.













% Variance

























4Q25

4Q25

For the Twelve

Months Ended

December 31,

%

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24

2025

2024

Var. Operating net income available to common shareholders





























(dollars in thousands)





























Net income available to common shareholders $ 168,693

$ 149,509

$ 109,861









$ 565,387

$ 459,327



Preferred dividend at redemption -

-

-









-

3,995



FNB Foundation contribution 20,000

-

-









20,000

-



Tax benefit of FNB Foundation contribution (4,200)

-

-









(4,200)

-



Branch consolidation costs -

-

-









-

1,194



Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs -

-

-









-

(251)



FDIC special assessment (3,375)

(2,272)

-









(5,647)

5,212



Tax expense (benefit) of FDIC special assessment 709

477

-









1,186

(1,095)



Realized loss on investment securities restructuring -

-

33,980









-

33,980



Tax benefit of realized loss on investment securities restructuring -

-

(7,136)









-

(7,136)



Software impairment -

-

-









-

3,690



Tax benefit of software impairment -

-

-









-

(775)



Loss related to indirect auto loan sales -

-

-









-

8,969



Tax benefit of loss related to indirect auto loan sales -

-

-









-

(1,883)



Operating net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 181,827

$ 147,714

$ 136,705

23.1

33.0

$ 576,726

$ 505,227

14.2













































% Variance

























4Q25

4Q25

For the Twelve

Months Ended

December 31,

%

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

3Q25

4Q24

2025

2024

Var. Operating earnings per diluted common share





























Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.47

$ 0.41

$ 0.30









$ 1.56

$ 1.27



Preferred dividend at redemption -

-

-









-

0.01



FNB Foundation contribution 0.06

-

-









0.06

-



Tax benefit of FNB Foundation contribution (0.01)

-

-









(0.01)

-



Branch consolidation costs -

-

-









-

-



Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs -

-

-









-

-



FDIC special assessment (0.01)

(0.01)

-









(0.02)

0.01



Tax expense (benefit) of FDIC special assessment -

-

-









-

-



Realized loss on investment securities restructuring -

-

0.09









-

0.09



Tax benefit of realized loss on investment securities restructuring -

-

(0.02)









-

(0.02)



Software impairment -

-

-









-

0.01



Tax benefit of software impairment -

-

-









-

-



Loss related to indirect auto loan sales -

-

-









-

0.02



Tax benefit of loss related to indirect auto loan sales -

-

-









-

(0.01)



Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.50

$ 0.41

$ 0.38

22.0

31.6

$ 1.59

$ 1.39

14.4

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)































For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

2025

2024 Return on average tangible equity

















(dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 669,270

$ 593,162

$ 437,056

$ 565,387

$ 465,332 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 12,324

12,507

13,506

12,514

13,821 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 681,594

$ 605,669

$ 450,562

$ 577,901

$ 479,153



















Average total shareholders' equity $ 6,692,747

$ 6,576,625

$ 6,278,886

$ 6,531,165

$ 6,132,346 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,517,887)

(2,522,022)

(2,531,690)

(2,523,191)

(2,537,778) Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,174,860

$ 4,054,603

$ 3,747,196

$ 4,007,974

$ 3,594,568



















Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 16.33 %

14.94 %

12.02 %

14.42 %

13.33 %



















Return on average tangible common equity

















(dollars in thousands)

















Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) $ 669,270

$ 593,162

$ 437,056

$ 565,387

$ 459,327 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 12,324

12,507

13,506

12,514

13,821 Tangible net income available to common shareholders

(annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 681,594

$ 605,669

$ 450,562

$ 577,901

$ 473,148



















Average total shareholders' equity $ 6,692,747

$ 6,576,625

$ 6,278,886

$ 6,531,165

$ 6,132,346 Less: Average preferred shareholders' equity -

-

-

-

(13,141) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,517,887)

(2,522,022)

(2,531,690)

(2,523,191)

(2,537,778) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,174,860

$ 4,054,603

$ 3,747,196

$ 4,007,974

$ 3,581,427



















Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.33 %

14.94 %

12.02 %

14.42 %

13.21 %



















Return on average tangible assets

















(dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 669,270

$ 593,162

$ 437,056

$ 565,387

$ 465,332 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 12,324

12,507

13,506

12,514

13,821 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 681,594

$ 605,669

$ 450,562

$ 577,901

$ 479,153



















Average total assets $ 49,768,478

$ 49,518,845

$ 47,668,821

$ 49,223,136

$ 46,812,567 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,517,887)

(2,522,022)

(2,531,690)

(2,523,191)

(2,537,778) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 47,250,591

$ 46,996,823

$ 45,137,131

$ 46,699,945

$ 44,274,789



















Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.44 %

1.29 %

1.00 %

1.24 %

1.08 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited)











4Q25

3Q25

4Q24 Tangible book value per common share









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Total shareholders' equity $ 6,758,572

$ 6,635,620

$ 6,301,650 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,516,082)

(2,520,013)

(2,529,558) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,242,490

$ 4,115,607

$ 3,772,092











Common shares outstanding 357,303,315

358,381,940

359,615,657











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 11.87

$ 11.48

$ 10.49











Tangible common equity to tangible assets









(dollars in thousands)









Total shareholders' equity $ 6,758,572

$ 6,635,620

$ 6,301,650 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,516,082)

(2,520,013)

(2,529,558) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,242,490

$ 4,115,607

$ 3,772,092











Total assets $ 50,229,013

$ 49,888,522

$ 48,624,985 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,516,082)

(2,520,013)

(2,529,558) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 47,712,931

$ 47,368,509

$ 46,095,427











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.89 %

8.69 %

8.18 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.











F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)































For the Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

2025

2024 Operating non-interest income

















(in thousands)

















Non-interest income $ 92,341

$ 98,170

$ 50,923

$ 369,292

$ 316,395 Realized loss on investment securities restructuring -

-

33,980

-

33,980 Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 92,341

$ 98,170

$ 84,903

$ 369,292

$ 350,375



















Operating non-interest expense

















(in thousands)

















Non-interest expense $ 273,169

$ 243,535

$ 248,200

$ 1,009,740

$ 961,339 FNB Foundation contribution (20,000)

-

-

(20,000)

- Branch consolidation costs -

-

-

-

(1,194) FDIC special assessment 3,375

2,272

-

5,647

(5,212) Software impairment -

-

-

-

(3,690) Loss related to indirect auto loan sales -

-

-

-

(8,969) Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 256,544

$ 245,807

$ 248,200

$ 995,387

$ 942,274

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)































For the Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

2025

2024 Pre-provision net revenue

















(in thousands)

















Net interest income $ 365,442

$ 359,272

$ 322,216

$ 1,395,755

$ 1,280,443 Non-interest income 92,341

98,170

50,923

369,292

316,395 Less: Non-interest expense (273,169)

(243,535)

(248,200)

(1,009,740)

(961,339) Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (non-GAAP) $ 184,614

$ 213,907

$ 124,939

$ 755,307

$ 635,499 Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 732,437

$ 848,651

$ 497,039

$ 755,307

$ 635,499 Adjustments:

















Add: Realized loss on investment securities restructuring (non-interest income) -

-

33,980

-

33,980 Add: FNB Foundation contribution (non-interest expense) 20,000

-

-

20,000

- Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense) -

-

-

-

1,194 Add (Less): FDIC special assessment (non-interest expense) (3,375)

(2,272)

-

(5,647)

5,212 Add: Software impairment (non-interest expense) -

-

-

-

3,690 Add: Loss related to indirect auto loan sales (non-interest expense) -

-

-

-

8,969 Add: Tax credit-related impairment project (non-interest expense) 4,442

-

10,397

4,442

10,397 Operating pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 205,681

$ 211,635

$ 169,316

$ 774,102

$ 698,941 Operating pre-provision net revenue (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 816,015

$ 839,637

$ 673,583

$ 774,102

$ 698,941



















Efficiency ratio (FTE)

















(dollars in thousands)

















Total non-interest expense $ 273,169

$ 243,535

$ 248,200

$ 1,009,740

$ 961,339 Less: Amortization of intangibles (3,932)

(3,991)

(4,298)

(15,841)

(17,495) Less: OREO expense (125)

(578)

(252)

(1,334)

(996) Less: FNB Foundation contribution (20,000)

-

-

(20,000)

- Less: Branch consolidation costs -

-

-

-

(1,194) Add (Less): FDIC special assessment 3,375

2,272

-

5,647

(5,212) Less: Software impairment -

-

-

-

(3,690) Less: Loss related to indirect auto loan sales -

-

-

-

(8,969) Less: Tax credit-related project impairment (4,442)

-

(10,397)

(4,442)

(10,397) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 248,045

$ 241,238

$ 233,253

$ 973,770

$ 913,386



















Net interest income $ 365,442

$ 359,272

$ 322,216

$ 1,395,755

$ 1,280,443 Taxable equivalent adjustment 3,148

3,149

2,931

12,307

11,686 Non-interest income 92,341

98,170

50,923

369,292

316,395 Less: Net securities losses (gains) -

-

33,980

(58)

34,011 Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income $ 460,931

$ 460,591

$ 410,050

$ 1,777,296

$ 1,642,535



















Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 53.81 %

52.38 %

56.88 %

54.79 %

55.61 %

