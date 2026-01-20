Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
WKN: 922248 | ISIN: US8287302009 | Ticker-Symbol: SN9
Frankfurt
21.01.26 | 08:10
16,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10016,80011:23
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 22:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simmons First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of $0.54

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24


4Q25 Highlights

Balance Sheet (in millions)





Comparisons reflect 4Q25 vs 3Q25 unless otherwise noted

• Net income of $78.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.54

• Adjusted net income1 of $79.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.54

• ROAA of 1.28% and ROE of 9.08%

• Adjusted ROAA1 of 1.29%; adjusted ROTCE1 of 16.10%

• Total revenue of $249.0 million and PPNR1 of $109.1 million

• Adjusted total revenue1 of $249.0 million and adjusted PPNR1 of $110.4 million

• Net interest margin up 31 bps to 3.81%; cost of deposits down 21 bps

• Efficiency ratio of 55.52%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 53.64%

• Total loans and total deposits up 7% annualized

• NCO ratio reflects charge-offs related to two previously disclosed credit relationships4 and run-off portfolio

• NPL ratio down 26 bps to 0.64%; ACL ratio at 1.28%

Total loans

$17,492

$17,189

$17,006


Total investment securities

3,266

3,319

6,166


Total deposits

20,184

19,838

21,886


Total assets

24,541

24,208

26,876


Total shareholders' equity

3,419

3,354

3,529


Performance Measures (in millions)





Total revenue

$ 249.0

$(569.5)

$208.5


Adjusted total revenue1

249.0

232.5

208.5


Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

109.1

(711.6)

67.4


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

110.4

92.8

69.2


Provision for credit losses

15.1

12.0

13.3


Per share Data





Diluted earnings

$ 0.54

$ (4.00)

$ 0.38


Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.54

0.46

0.39


Cash dividend declared

0.2125

0.2125

0.21


Asset Quality





Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

1.12 %

0.25 %

0.27 %


Nonperforming loan ratio (NPL ratio)

0.64

0.90

0.65


Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.51

0.66

0.45


Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)

1.28

1.50

1.38


Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

199

168

212


Capital Ratios





Equity to assets (EA) ratio

13.93 %

13.85 %

13.13 %


Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

8.71

8.53

8.29


Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.63

11.54

12.38


Total risk-based capital ratio

14.45

15.07

14.61


Other Data





Net interest margin (FTE)

3.81 %

3.50 %

2.87 %


Loan yield (FTE)

6.23

6.31

6.32


Cost of deposits

2.04

2.25

2.60


Full-time equivalent employees

2,917

2,883

2,946


Number of financial centers

222

223

222


Jay Brogdon, Simmons' President and CEO, commented on fourth quarter 2025 results:

Our results for the fourth quarter exceeded expectations across the board, reflecting the positive results of the balance sheet repositioning transactions in the third quarter as well as disciplined execution of our strategy. These results included strong revenue growth - notably with net interest margin expansion of 31 basis points to 3.81 percent - and continued expense discipline that resulted in a 19 percent linked-quarter increase in adjusted PPNR1. Adjusted ROAA1 was 1.29 percent, and our adjusted efficiency ratio1 improved to 53.6 percent. At the same time, balance sheet growth was solid as total loans increased 7 percent on an annualized basis and customer deposits increased 8 percent annualized.

Our strong top-line performance in the quarter was coupled with improving credit quality and capital metrics. Nonperforming loans decreased 26 basis points to 0.64 percent of total loans with the charge-offs of two previously disclosed credit relationships and the sale of a run-off portfolio. In addition, we performed a deep dive analysis of nonperforming loans and took aggressive action to improve the loss content of the portfolio. Our reserves on these relationships were appropriate, and the ACL ended the quarter at 1.28 percent and is near the top-end of our modeled range.

As we enter 2026, our commitment to delivering profitable growth and efficient scale positions us well for the future. We are confident in our ability to build on our momentum, driving value for our customers and associates and generating attractive returns for our shareholders.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $78.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $562.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 and net income of $48.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2025, $(4.00) for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings1 for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $79.0 million, compared to $64.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $49.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, return on average assets was 1.28 percent and return on average common equity was 9.08 percent. Adjusted return on average assets1 was 1.29 percent and adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 16.10 percent.

As previously disclosed, during the third quarter of 2025, the Company utilized the net proceeds from a public offering of the Company's Class A common stock to support a balance sheet repositioning that included the sale of low-yielding investment securities and resulted in an after-tax loss of approximately $626 million. The table below summarizes the impact of the loss on the sale of securities, as well as other certain items, consisting primarily of loss on sale of equipment finance business, branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs and a loss on early extinguishment of debt. These items are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)


$ in millions, except per share data


4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

Net income (loss)


$ 78.1

$(562.8)

$ 48.3






Loss on sale of equipment finance business


1.1

-

-

Branch right sizing costs, net


0.1

2.0

1.6

Early retirement program costs


-

0.3

0.2

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


-

0.6

-

Loss on sale of securities


-

801.5

-

Total pre-tax impact


1.2

804.4

1.8

Tax effect


(0.3)

(176.7)

(0.5)

Total impact on earnings


0.9

627.7

1.3

Adjusted earnings 1, 3


$ 79.0

$ 64.9

$ 49.6






Diluted EPS


$ 0.54

$ (4.00)

$ 0.38






Loss on sale of equipment finance business


0.01



Branch right sizing costs, net


-

0.01

0.01

Early retirement program costs


-

-

-

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


-

-

-

Loss on sale of securities


-

5.70

-

Total pre-tax impact


0.01

5.71

0.01

Tax effect


(0.01)

(1.25)

-

Total impact on earnings


-

4.46

0.01

Adjusted Diluted EPS 1


$ 0.54

$ 0.46

$ 0.39

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $197.3 million, up $10.6 million, or 6 percent, compared to $186.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and up $32.4 million, or 20 percent, from $164.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by a $16.5 million decrease in interest expense, fueled by $14.1 million decrease in interest bearing deposit costs and a $2.4 million decrease in the cost of other interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.81 percent, up 31 basis points compared to 3.50 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and up 94 basis points compared to 2.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis reflects a full quarter impact of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the third quarter of 2025, coupled with strong loan and low-cost deposit growth during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Select Yield/Rates

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.23 %

6.31 %

6.26 %

6.20 %

6.32 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

4.30

4.01

3.48

3.48

3.54

Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.62

2.86

2.97

3.05

3.28

Cost of deposits

2.04

2.25

2.36

2.44

2.60

Net interest spread (FTE)2

3.18

2.86

2.41

2.30

2.15

Net interest margin (FTE)2

3.81

3.50

3.06

2.95

2.87

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $51.7 million, compared to $(756.2) million in the third quarter of 2025 and $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Included in third quarter 2025 results was a $801.5 million pre-tax loss on the sale of low-yielding securities that were sold in connection with the previously mentioned balance sheet repositioning and a $0.6 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest income1 was $45.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in adjusted noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by an increase in swap fee income, wealth management fees, debit and credit card fees, and proceeds from bank owned life insurance death benefits, which is included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.7

$ 13.0

$ 12.6

$ 12.6

$ 13.0

Wealth management fees

10.3

10.0

9.5

9.6

9.7

Debit and credit card fees

8.7

8.5

8.6

8.4

8.3

Mortgage lending income

2.2

2.3

1.7

2.0

1.8

Other service charges and fees

1.5

1.5

1.3

1.3

1.4

Bank owned life insurance

3.9

3.9

3.9

4.1

3.8

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

(801.5)

-

-

-

Other income

12.4

6.1

4.8

8.0

5.6

Total noninterest income

$ 51.7

$(756.2)

$ 42.4

$ 46.2

$ 43.6







Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 51.7

$ 45.9

$ 42.4

$ 46.2

$ 43.6

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $139.9 million, compared to $142.0 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $141.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing costs, early retirement program costs, termination of vendor and software services and a loss on the sale of an equipment finance business. Collectively, these items totaled $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $138.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, $139.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis primarily reflected salary and employee benefits accrual adjustments and a fraud recovery, offset in part by an increase in other operating expenses primarily related to the timing of certain professional services and marketing expenses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 72.9

$ 76.2

$ 73.9

$ 74.8

$ 71.6

Occupancy expense, net

11.6

12.1

11.8

12.7

11.9

Furniture and equipment

5.3

5.3

5.5

5.5

5.7

Deposit insurance

4.7

5.2

4.9

5.4

5.6

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

Other operating expenses

44.8

43.0

42.3

46.1

46.1

Total noninterest expense

$139.9

$142.0

$138.6

$144.6

$141.1







Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$ 72.9

$ 75.9

$ 72.3

$ 74.8

$ 71.4

Adjusted other operating expenses1

44.0

41.5

42.5

45.9

44.7

Adjusted noninterest expense1

138.6

139.7

136.8

143.6

139.3

Efficiency ratio

55.52 %

(25.11) %

62.82 %

66.94 %

65.66 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

53.64

57.72

60.52

64.75

62.89

Full-time equivalent employees

2,917

2,883

2,947

2,949

2,946

Number of financial centers

222

223

223

222

222

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $17.5 billion, up $303.4 million, or 7 percent annualized, compared to $17.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The increase in total loans was driven by increases in real estate - commercial, commercial and consumer & other portfolios, offset in part by seasonal declines in mortgage warehouse and agricultural portfolios. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $3.9 billion, compared to $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, and ready to close commercial loans totaled $774 million with a weighted average rate of 6.53 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

Total loans

$17,492

$17,189

$17,111

$17,094

$17,006

Unfunded loan commitments

3,871

3,955

3,947

3,888

3,739

Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $20.2 billion, compared to $19.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $21.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was fueled by a $349 million, or 8 percent annualized, increase in customer deposits, driven by increases in interest bearing transaction accounts and savings accounts and interest bearing public fund deposits. The decrease in total deposits on a year-over-year basis deposits reflects a reduction of higher rate, non-relationship wholesale and public fund deposits as part of the balance sheet repositioning completed during the third quarter of 2025.

Other borrowings at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 were $302.3 million, compared to $18.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $745.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in other borrowings on a year-over-year basis reflected the pay down of higher cost wholesale funding, primarily FHLB advances, as part of the balance sheet repositioning.

Deposits

$ in millions

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

Noninterest bearing deposits

$ 4,330

$ 4,377

$ 4,468

$ 4,455

$ 4,461

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,453

10,289

10,532

10,621

10,331

Time deposits

3,508

3,331

3,588

3,695

3,796

Brokered deposits

1,893

1,841

3,237

2,914

3,298

Total deposits

$20,184

$19,838

$21,825

$21,684

$21,886







Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

21 %

22 %

20 %

21 %

20 %

Total loans to total deposits

87

87

78

79

78

Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $112.7 million, compared to $153.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $110.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis reflected a $40.8 million decline related to two previously disclosed credit relationships. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2025 the Company completed the sale of a small ticket equipment finance portfolio that was included in a run-off portfolio, resulting in a $3.2 million decrease in nonperforming loans.

The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the fourth quarter of 2025 at 199 percent, compared to 168 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 212 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 51 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 66 basis points at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 45 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net charge offs as a percentage of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 112 basis points and included net charge-offs of $28.2 million (or 65 basis points) related to the two previously disclosed credit relationships for which the Company held specific reserves totaling $30.8 million. In addition, there were $6.2 million (or 14 basis points) of net charge-offs related to a run-off portfolio that included a small ticket equipment finance portfolio that was sold during the quarter.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $15.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $224.4 million, compared to $258.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $235.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans (ACL ratio) was 1.28 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.50 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 1.38 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter reduction in the ACL ratio was primarily due to the utilization of specific reserves related to the two previously disclosed credit relationships and the run-off portfolio.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.28 %

1.50 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.38 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

199

168

161

165

212

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.64

0.90

0.92

0.89

0.65

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

1.12

0.25

0.25

0.23

0.27

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.47

0.24

0.24

0.23

0.22







Total nonperforming loans

$112.7

$153.9

$157.2

$152.3

$110.7

Total other nonperforming assets

12.4

6.8

9.5

10.0

10.5

Total nonperforming assets

$125.1

$160.7

$166.7

$162.3

$121.2







Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

Capital and Subordinated Debt
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter and third quarter of 2025 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Book value per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $23.62, compared to $23.18 at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and $28.08 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.91, compared to $16.80 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in book value per share and tangible book value per share on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a $47.3 million increase in undivided profits. The year-over-year decline in book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to an increase in outstanding shares resulting from the public offering of the Company's Class A common stock completed in the third quarter of 2025 and the impacts of the balance sheet repositioning.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 was 13.9%, unchanged from third quarter of 2025 levels and up from 13.1 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 8.7 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8.5 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and 8.3 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

On October 1, 2025, the Company completed the redemption of the Company's outstanding $330 million principal amount of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028.

Select Capital Ratios

4Q25

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.9 %

13.9 %

13.3 %

13.2 %

13.1 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.7

8.5

8.5

8.3

8.3

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

11.6

11.5

12.4

12.2

12.4

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.1

9.6

10.0

9.8

9.7

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.6

11.5

12.4

12.2

12.4

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.4

15.1

14.4

14.6

14.6

Share Repurchase Program
During the fourth quarter of 2025, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program). Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of December 31, 2025, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2) FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

(3) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"

(4) As used in this press release, "two previously disclosed credit relationships" refers to two credit relationships (one associated with a downtown St. Louis, Missouri hotel and the other associated with a fast-food operator) that the Company migrated to nonperforming status at the end of the first quarter of 2025

Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10205234. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 116 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Recently, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Companies 2026. In 2025, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 in Arkansas and one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, and by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, losses on sale of securities, loss on sale of equipment finance business, net branch right-sizing initiatives, early retirement program, termination of vendor and software services and losses on early extinguishment of debt.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Brogdon's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, the effects of a government shutdown, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that we have not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets










For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands)










ASSETS










Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$ 380,439


$ 377,604


$ 398,081


$ 423,171


$ 429,705

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

331,474


266,013


246,381


211,115


257,672

Cash and cash equivalents

711,913


643,617


644,462


634,286


687,377

Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100


100


100


100


100

Investment securities - held-to-maturity

-


-


3,591,531


3,615,556


3,636,636

Investment securities - available-for-sale

3,266,221


3,319,277


2,405,320


2,491,849


2,529,426

Mortgage loans held for sale

17,438


15,507


16,972


8,351


11,417

Assets held in trading accounts

11,685


12,695


-


-


-

Loans:










Loans

17,492,179


17,188,817


17,111,096


17,094,078


17,005,937

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(224,377)


(258,006)


(253,537)


(252,168)


(235,019)

Net loans

17,267,802


16,930,811


16,857,559


16,841,910


16,770,918

Premises and equipment

561,220


568,343


573,160


573,616


585,431

Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

12,009


6,386


8,794


8,976


9,270

Interest receivable

104,062


104,383


120,443


117,398


123,243

Bank owned life insurance

540,001


539,372


535,481


535,324


531,805

Goodwill

1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799


1,320,799

Other intangible assets

84,423


87,520


90,617


93,714


97,242

Other assets

643,204


659,352


528,382


551,112


572,385

Total assets

$ 24,540,877


$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620


$ 26,792,991


$ 26,876,049











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits:










Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$ 4,330,211


$ 4,377,232


$ 4,468,237


$ 4,455,255


$ 4,460,517

Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

11,141,169


10,932,914


11,176,791


11,265,554


10,982,022

Time deposits

4,712,658


4,527,587


6,179,962


5,963,811


6,443,211

Total deposits

20,184,038


19,837,733


21,824,990


21,684,620


21,885,750

Federal funds purchased and securities sold










under agreements to repurchase

21,383


22,348


31,306


50,133


37,109

Other borrowings

302,253


18,832


634,349


884,863


745,372

Subordinated notes and debentures

317,714


648,976


366,369


366,331


366,293

Accrued interest and other liabilities

296,249


326,310


287,396


275,559


312,653

Total liabilities

21,121,637


20,854,199


23,144,410


23,261,506


23,347,177











Stockholders' equity:










Common stock

1,448


1,447


1,260


1,259


1,257

Surplus

2,846,581


2,848,977


2,518,286


2,515,372


2,511,590

Undivided profits

864,341


817,022


1,410,564


1,382,564


1,376,935

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(293,130)


(313,483)


(380,900)


(367,710)


(360,910)

Total stockholders' equity

3,419,240


3,353,963


3,549,210


3,531,485


3,528,872

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,540,877


$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620


$ 26,792,991


$ 26,876,049

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date










For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands, except per share data)










INTEREST INCOME










Loans (including fees)

$ 270,868


$ 269,210


$ 265,373


$ 257,755


$ 272,727

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

2,485


6,421


2,531


2,703


2,913

Investment securities

33,833


37,464


46,898


47,257


50,162

Mortgage loans held for sale

227


229


221


122


180

Assets held in trading accounts

118


99


-


-


-

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

307,531


313,423


315,023


307,837


325,982

INTEREST EXPENSE










Time deposits

41,989


49,064


57,231


62,559


70,661

Other deposits

60,516


67,546


69,108


67,895


72,369

Federal funds purchased and securities










sold under agreements to repurchase

57


72


59


113


119

Other borrowings

2,138


2,957


10,613


7,714


11,386

Subordinated notes and debentures

5,535


7,123


6,188


6,134


6,505

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

110,235


126,762


143,199


144,415


161,040

NET INTEREST INCOME

197,296


186,661


171,824


163,422


164,942

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES










Provision for credit losses on loans

15,116


15,180


11,945


26,797


13,332

TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

15,116


11,966


11,945


26,797


13,332

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION










FOR CREDIT LOSSES

182,180


174,695


159,879


136,625


151,610

NONINTEREST INCOME










Service charges on deposit accounts

12,669


13,045


12,588


12,635


12,978

Debit and credit card fees

8,660


8,478


8,567


8,446


8,323

Wealth management fees

10,337


9,965


9,464


9,629


9,658

Mortgage lending income

2,232


2,259


1,687


2,013


1,828

Bank owned life insurance income

3,942


3,943


3,890


4,092


3,780

Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

1,503


1,474


1,321


1,333


1,426

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-


(801,492)


-


-


-

Other income

12,365


6,141


4,837


8,007


5,565

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

51,708


(756,187)


42,354


46,155


43,558

NONINTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries and employee benefits

72,924


76,249


73,862


74,824


71,588

Occupancy expense, net

11,636


12,106


11,844


12,651


11,876

Furniture and equipment expense

5,304


5,275


5,474


5,465


5,671

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

432


200


216


198


317

Deposit insurance

4,736


5,175


4,917


5,391


5,550

Other operating expenses

44,830


43,027


42,276


46,051


46,115

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

139,862


142,032


138,589


144,580


141,117

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

94,026


(723,524)


63,644


38,200


54,051

Provision for income taxes

15,948


(160,732)


8,871


5,812


5,732

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388


$ 48,319

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.54


$ (4.01)


$ 0.43


$ 0.26


$ 0.38

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.54


$ (4.00)


$ 0.43


$ 0.26


$ 0.38

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Risk-Based Capital










For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands)










Tier 1 capital










Stockholders' equity

$ 3,419,240


$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210


$ 3,531,485


$ 3,528,872

CECL transition provision (1)

-


-


-


-


30,873

Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,374,839)


(1,376,255)


(1,379,104)


(1,381,953)


(1,385,128)

Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

293,130


313,483


380,900


367,710


360,910

Total Tier 1 capital

2,337,531


2,291,191


2,551,006


2,517,242


2,535,527











Tier 2 capital










Subordinated notes and debentures

317,714


648,976


366,369


366,331


366,293

Subordinated debt phase out

-


(198,000)


(198,000)


(132,000)


(132,000)

Qualifying allowance for loan losses and










reserve for unfunded commitments

250,006


248,710


258,079


257,769


222,313

Total Tier 2 capital

567,720


699,686


426,448


492,100


456,606

Total risk-based capital

$ 2,905,251


$ 2,990,877


$ 2,977,454


$ 3,009,342


$ 2,992,133











Risk weighted assets

$ 20,106,493


$ 19,861,879


$ 20,646,324


$ 20,621,540


$ 20,473,960











Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$ 23,224,638


$ 23,963,356


$ 25,606,135


$ 25,619,424


$ 26,037,459











Ratios at end of quarter










Equity to assets

13.93 %


13.85 %


13.30 %


13.18 %


13.13 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

8.71 %


8.53 %


8.46 %


8.34 %


8.29 %

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

11.63 %


11.54 %


12.36 %


12.21 %


12.38 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.06 %


9.56 %


9.96 %


9.83 %


9.74 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.63 %


11.54 %


12.36 %


12.21 %


12.38 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.45 %


15.07 %


14.42 %


14.59 %


14.61 %











(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.



(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules

accompanying this release.










Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Investment Securities










For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands)










Investment Securities - End of Period










Held-to-Maturity










U.S. Government agencies

$ -


$ -


$ 457,228


$ 456,545


$ 455,869

Mortgage-backed securities

-


-


1,024,313


1,048,170


1,070,032

State and political subdivisions

-


-


1,855,614


1,856,905


1,857,177

Other securities

-


-


254,376


253,936


253,558

Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

-


-


3,591,531


3,615,556


3,636,636

Available-for-Sale










U.S. Treasury

$ -


$ -


$ 400


$ 699


$ 996

U.S. Government agencies

47,172


48,355


49,498


52,318


54,547

Mortgage-backed securities

2,201,958


2,249,593


1,349,991


1,380,913


1,392,759

State and political subdivisions

859,071


845,371


807,842


832,898


858,182

Other securities

158,020


175,958


197,589


225,021


222,942

Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

3,266,221


3,319,277


2,405,320


2,491,849


2,529,426

Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$ 3,266,221


$ 3,319,277


$ 5,996,851


$ 6,107,405


$ 6,166,062

Fair value - HTM investment securities

$ -


$ -


$ 2,891,974


$ 2,929,625


$ 2,949,951

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Loans










For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands)










Loan Portfolio - End of Period










Consumer:










Credit cards

$ 175,760


$ 173,020


$ 176,166


$ 179,680


$ 181,675

Other consumer

115,472


112,335


123,831


97,198


127,319

Total consumer

291,232


285,355


299,997


276,878


308,994

Real Estate:










Construction

2,873,807


2,874,823


2,784,578


2,778,245


2,789,249

Single-family residential

2,607,450


2,617,849


2,625,717


2,647,451


2,689,946

Other commercial real estate

8,289,968


7,875,649


7,961,412


8,051,304


7,912,336

Total real estate

13,771,225


13,368,321


13,371,707


13,477,000


13,391,531

Commercial:










Commercial

2,382,339


2,397,388


2,440,507


2,372,681


2,434,175

Agricultural

306,300


353,181


333,078


264,469


261,154

Total commercial

2,688,639


2,750,569


2,773,585


2,637,150


2,695,329

Other

741,083


784,572


665,807


703,050


610,083

Total loans

$ 17,492,179


$ 17,188,817


$ 17,111,096


$ 17,094,078


$ 17,005,937

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality










For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands)










Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans










Beginning balance

$ 258,006


$ 253,537


$ 252,168


$ 235,019


$ 233,223











Loans charged off:










Credit cards

1,346


1,862


1,702


1,460


1,629

Other consumer

550


600


351


1,133


505

Real estate

25,850


1,350


1,450


4,425


3,810

Commercial

22,004


8,079


8,257


4,243


6,796

Total loans charged off

49,750


11,891


11,760


11,261


12,740











Recoveries of loans previously charged off:










Credit cards

347


257


334


211


391

Other consumer

163


303


294


306


279

Real estate

105


115


87


99


275

Commercial

390


505


469


997


259

Total recoveries

1,005


1,180


1,184


1,613


1,204

Net loans charged off

48,745


10,711


10,576


9,648


11,536

Provision for credit losses on loans

15,116


15,180


11,945


26,797


13,332

Balance, end of quarter

$ 224,377


$ 258,006


$ 253,537


$ 252,168


$ 235,019











Nonperforming assets










Nonperforming loans:










Nonaccrual loans

$ 111,791


$ 153,516


$ 156,453


$ 151,897


$ 110,154

Loans past due 90 days or more

948


423


709


494


603

Total nonperforming loans

112,739


153,939


157,162


152,391


110,757

Other nonperforming assets:










Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

12,009


6,386


8,794


8,976


9,270

Other nonperforming assets

323


392


759


978


1,202

Total other nonperforming assets

12,332


6,778


9,553


9,954


10,472

Total nonperforming assets

$ 125,071


$ 160,717


$ 166,715


$ 162,345


$ 121,229











Ratios










Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.28 %


1.50 %


1.48 %


1.48 %


1.38 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

199 %


168 %


161 %


165 %


212 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.64 %


0.90 %


0.92 %


0.89 %


0.65 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.51 %


0.66 %


0.62 %


0.61 %


0.45 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

1.12 %


0.25 %


0.25 %


0.23 %


0.27 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.47 %


0.24 %


0.24 %


0.23 %


0.22 %

Annualized net credit card charge offs to










average credit card loans (QTD)

2.23 %


3.64 %


2.99 %


2.72 %


2.63 %

Simmons First National Corporation
















SFNC

Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis












For the Quarters Ended


















(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended
Dec 2025


Three Months Ended
Sep 2025


Three Months Ended
Dec 2024

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield/
Rate

ASSETS


















Earning assets:


















Interest bearing balances due from banks


















and federal funds sold

$ 232,046


$ 2,485


4.25 %


$ 566,344


$ 6,421


4.50 %


$ 238,731


$ 2,913


4.85 %

Investment securities - taxable

2,490,444


28,235


4.50 %


2,751,493


29,183


4.21 %


3,633,138


34,459


3.77 %

Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

810,597


7,578


3.71 %


1,242,936


11,210


3.58 %


2,633,148


21,260


3.21 %

Mortgage loans held for sale

15,738


227


5.72 %


13,776


229


6.60 %


10,713


180


6.68 %

Assets held in trading accounts

12,534


118


3.74 %


11,305


99


3.47 %


-


-


0.00 %

Loans - including fees (FTE)

17,295,415


271,778


6.23 %


16,976,231


270,092


6.31 %


17,212,034


273,594


6.32 %

Total interest earning assets (FTE)

20,856,774


310,421


5.90 %


21,562,085


317,234


5.84 %


23,727,764


332,406


5.57 %

Non-earning assets

3,397,673






3,352,837






3,351,179





Total assets

$ 24,254,447






$ 24,914,922






$ 27,078,943























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest bearing liabilities:


















Interest bearing transaction and


















savings accounts

$ 10,971,959


$ 60,516


2.19 %


$ 11,043,132


$ 67,546


2.43 %


$ 10,967,450


$ 72,369


2.63 %

Time deposits

4,573,502


41,989


3.64 %


5,116,070


49,064


3.80 %


6,397,251


70,661


4.39 %

Total interest bearing deposits

15,545,461


102,505


2.62 %


16,159,202


116,610


2.86 %


17,364,701


143,030


3.28 %

Federal funds purchased and securities


















sold under agreement to repurchase

20,990


57


1.08 %


23,306


72


1.23 %


47,314


119


1.00 %

Other borrowings

217,996


2,138


3.89 %


268,278


2,957


4.37 %


932,366


11,386


4.86 %

Subordinated notes and debentures

319,162


5,535


6.88 %


407,922


7,123


6.93 %


366,274


6,505


7.07 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

16,103,609


110,235


2.72 %


16,858,708


126,762


2.98 %


18,710,655


161,040


3.42 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:


















Noninterest bearing deposits

4,412,009






4,369,941






4,491,361





Other liabilities

328,812






317,965






333,781





Total liabilities

20,844,430






21,546,614






23,535,797





Stockholders' equity

3,410,017






3,368,308






3,543,146





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,254,447






$ 24,914,922






$ 27,078,943





Net interest income (FTE)



$ 200,186






$ 190,472






$ 171,366



Net interest spread (FTE)





3.18 %






2.86 %






2.15 %

Net interest margin (FTE)





3.81 %






3.50 %






2.87 %

Simmons First National Corporation








SFNC

Consolidated - Selected Financial Data










For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands, except share data)










QUARTER-TO-DATE










Financial Highlights - As Reported










Net Income (loss)

$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388


$ 48,319

Diluted earnings per share

0.54


(4.00)


0.43


0.26


0.38

Return on average assets

1.28 %


-8.96 %


0.82 %


0.49 %


0.71 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.40 %


-9.46 %


0.91 %


0.56 %


0.79 %

Return on average common equity

9.08 %


-66.29 %


6.20 %


3.69 %


5.43 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

15.92 %


-113.56 %


10.73 %


6.61 %


9.59 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.81 %


3.50 %


3.06 %


2.95 %


2.87 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

55.52 %


-25.11 %


62.82 %


66.94 %


65.66 %

FTE adjustment

2,890


3,811


6,422


6,414


6,424

Average diluted shares outstanding

145,210,222


140,648,704


126,406,453


126,336,557


126,232,084

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.213


0.213


0.213


0.213


0.210

Accretable yield on acquired loans

749


725


1,263


1,084


1,863

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)










Adjusted earnings

$ 78,975


$ 64,930


$ 56,071


$ 33,122


$ 49,634

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.54


0.46


0.44


0.26


0.39

Adjusted return on average assets

1.29 %


1.03 %


0.84 %


0.50 %


0.73 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.41 %


1.13 %


0.93 %


0.57 %


0.81 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

9.19 %


7.65 %


6.34 %


3.77 %


5.57 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

16.10 %


13.62 %


10.97 %


6.75 %


9.83 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

53.64 %


57.72 %


60.52 %


64.75 %


62.89 %

YEAR-TO-DATE










Financial Highlights - GAAP










Net Income (loss)

$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388


$ 152,693

Diluted earnings per share

(2.95)


(3.63)


0.69


0.26


1.21

Return on average assets

-1.55 %


-2.44 %


0.66 %


0.49 %


0.56 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

-1.60 %


-2.54 %


0.74 %


0.56 %


0.64 %

Return on average common equity

-11.45 %


-18.21 %


4.94 %


3.69 %


4.38 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

-18.84 %


-30.13 %


8.67 %


6.61 %


7.96 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.32 %


3.17 %


3.01 %


2.95 %


2.74 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

460.26 %


-329.30 %


64.86 %


66.94 %


69.57 %

FTE adjustment

19,537


16,647


12,836


6,414


25,820

Average diluted shares outstanding

134,731,180


131,132,891


126,325,650


126,336,557


126,115,606

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.850


0.638


0.425


0.213


0.840

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)










Adjusted earnings

$ 233,098


$ 154,123


$ 89,193


$ 33,122


$ 177,887

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

1.73


1.18


0.71


0.26


1.41

Adjusted return on average assets

0.91 %


0.79 %


0.67 %


0.50 %


0.65 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.00 %


0.87 %


0.75 %


0.57 %


0.73 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

6.71 %


5.90 %


5.06 %


3.77 %


5.10 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

11.78 %


10.37 %


8.86 %


6.75 %


9.18 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

58.92 %


60.90 %


62.62 %


64.75 %


64.56 %

END OF PERIOD










Book value per share

$ 23.62


$ 23.18


$ 28.17


$ 28.04


$ 28.08

Tangible book value per share

13.91


13.45


16.97


16.81


16.80

Shares outstanding

144,762,817


144,703,075


125,996,248


125,926,822


125,651,540

Full-time equivalent employees

2,917


2,883


2,947


2,949


2,946

Total number of financial centers

222


223


223


222


222











(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are

included in the schedules accompanying this release.










(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting

items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from

securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.







Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

(in thousands, except per share data)










QUARTER-TO-DATE










Net income (loss)

$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388


$ 48,319

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


-


-


-

Early retirement program

-


305


1,594


-


200

Termination of vendor and software services

12


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


801,492


-


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

85


2,004


163


994


1,581

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(318)


(176,649)


(459)


(260)


(466)

Certain items, net of tax

897


627,722


1,298


734


1,315

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 78,975


$ 64,930


$ 56,071


$ 33,122


$ 49,634











Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.54


$ (4.00)


$ 0.43


$ 0.26


$ 0.38

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


-


-

Early retirement program

-


-


0.01


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

-


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

0.01


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


5.70


-


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

-


0.01


-


-


0.01

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(0.01)


(1.25)


-


-


-

Certain items, net of tax

-


4.46


0.01


-


0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.54


$ 0.46


$ 0.44


$ 0.26


$ 0.39











(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.





(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."

















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



















QUARTER-TO-DATE










Noninterest income

$ 51,708


$ (756,187)


$ 42,354


$ 46,155


$ 43,558

Certain noninterest income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


801,492


-


-


-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 51,708


$ 45,875


$ 42,354


$ 46,155


$ 43,558











Other income

$ 12,365


$ 6,141


$ 4,837


$ 8,007


$ 5,565

Certain other income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


-


-


-

Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$ 12,365


$ 6,711


$ 4,837


$ 8,007


$ 5,565











Noninterest expense

$ 139,862


$ 142,032


$ 138,589


$ 144,580


$ 141,117

Certain noninterest expense items










Early retirement program

-


(305)


(1,594)


-


(200)

Termination of vendor and software services

(12)


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

(1,118)


-


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(85)


(2,004)


(163)


(994)


(1,581)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

138,647


139,723


136,832


143,586


139,336

Less: Fraud event

-


-


-


(4,300)


-

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 138,647


$ 139,723


$ 136,832


$ 139,286


$ 139,336











Salaries and employee benefits

$ 72,924


$ 76,249


$ 73,862


$ 74,824


$ 71,588

Certain salaries and employee benefits items










Early retirement program

-


(305)


(1,594)


-


(200)

Other

-


(1)


1


-


-

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 72,924


$ 75,943


$ 72,269


$ 74,824


$ 71,388











Other operating expenses

$ 44,830


$ 43,027


$ 42,276


$ 46,051


$ 46,115

Certain other operating expenses items










Termination of vendor and software services

(12)


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

(1,118)


-


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

327


(1,556)


255


(161)


(1,457)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 44,027


$ 41,471


$ 42,531


$ 45,890


$ 44,658

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

(in thousands, except per share data)










YEAR-TO-DATE










Net income (loss)

$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388


$ 152,693

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


570


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


-


1,832

Early retirement program

1,899


1,899


1,594


-


536

Termination of vendor and software services

12


-


-


-


602

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


801,492


-


-


28,393

Branch right sizing (net)

3,246


3,161


1,157


994


2,746

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(177,686)


(177,368)


(719)


(260)


(8,915)

Certain items, net of tax

630,651


629,754


2,032


734


25,194

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 233,098


$ 154,123


$ 89,193


$ 33,122


$ 177,887











Diluted earnings per share

$ (2.95)


$ (3.63)


$ 0.69


$ 0.26


$ 1.21

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


-


0.02

Early retirement program

0.01


0.02


0.01


-


-

Termination of vendor and software services

0.01


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

0.01


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

5.95


6.11


-


-


0.23

Branch right sizing (net)

0.02


0.02


0.01


-


0.02

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(1.32)


(1.34)


-


-


(0.07)

Certain items, net of tax

4.68


4.81


0.02


-


0.20

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.73


$ 1.18


$ 0.71


$ 0.26


$ 1.41











(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.





(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."

















Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)



















YEAR-TO-DATE










Noninterest income

$ (615,970)


$ (667,678)


$ 88,509


$ 46,155


$ 147,171

Certain noninterest income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


570


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


801,492


-


-


28,393

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 186,092


$ 134,384


$ 88,509


$ 46,155


$ 175,564











Other income

$ 31,350


$ 18,985


$ 12,844


$ 8,007


$ 27,493

Certain other income items










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


570


-


-


-

Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)

$ 31,920


$ 19,555


$ 12,844


$ 8,007


$ 27,493











Noninterest expense

$ 565,063


$ 425,201


$ 283,169


$ 144,580


$ 557,543

Certain noninterest expense items










Early retirement program

(1,899)


(1,899)


(1,594)


-


(536)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


-


(1,832)

Termination of vendor and software services

(12)


-


-


-


(602)

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

(1,118)


-


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(3,246)


(3,161)


(1,157)


(994)


(2,746)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

558,788


420,141


280,418


143,586


551,827

Less: Fraud event

(4,300)


(4,300)


(4,300)


(4,300)


-

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 554,488


$ 415,841


$ 276,118


$ 139,286


$ 551,827











Salaries and employee benefits

$ 297,859


$ 224,935


$ 148,686


$ 74,824


$ 284,124

Certain salaries and employee benefits items










Early retirement program

(1,899)


(1,899)


(1,594)


-


(536)

Other

-


-


1


-


-

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 295,960


$ 223,036


$ 147,093


$ 74,824


$ 283,588











Other operating expenses

$ 176,184


$ 131,354


$ 88,327


$ 46,051


$ 178,520

Certain other operating expenses items










Termination of vendor and software services

(12)


-


-


-


(602)

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

(1,118)


-


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(1,135)


(1,462)


94


(161)


(2,116)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 173,919


$ 129,892


$ 88,421


$ 45,890


$ 175,802

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period









For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands, except per share data)




















Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets















Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,419,240


$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210


$ 3,531,485


$ 3,528,872

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(84,423)


(87,520)


(90,617)


(93,714)


(97,242)

Total intangibles

(1,405,222)


(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)


(1,414,513)


(1,418,041)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,014,018


$ 1,945,644


$ 2,137,794


$ 2,116,972


$ 2,110,831











Total assets

$ 24,540,877


$ 24,208,162


$ 26,693,620


$ 26,792,991


$ 26,876,049

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(84,423)


(87,520)


(90,617)


(93,714)


(97,242)

Total intangibles

(1,405,222)


(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)


(1,414,513)


(1,418,041)

Tangible assets

$ 23,135,655


$ 22,799,843


$ 25,282,204


$ 25,378,478


$ 25,458,008











Ratio of common equity to assets

13.93 %


13.85 %


13.30 %


13.18 %


13.13 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.71 %


8.53 %


8.46 %


8.34 %


8.29 %











Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share




















Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,419,240


$ 3,353,963


$ 3,549,210


$ 3,531,485


$ 3,528,872

Intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(84,423)


(87,520)


(90,617)


(93,714)


(97,242)

Total intangibles

(1,405,222)


(1,408,319)


(1,411,416)


(1,414,513)


(1,418,041)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,014,018


$ 1,945,644


$ 2,137,794


$ 2,116,972


$ 2,110,831

Shares of common stock outstanding

144,762,817


144,703,075


125,996,248


125,926,822


125,651,540

Book value per common share

$ 23.62


$ 23.18


$ 28.17


$ 28.04


$ 28.08

Tangible book value per common share

$ 13.91


$ 13.45


$ 16.97


$ 16.81


$ 16.80











Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits



















Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$ 9,640,677


$ 9,565,766


$ 8,407,847


$ 8,614,833


$ 8,467,291

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,363,327


2,169,362


2,691,215


3,005,328


2,790,339

Less: Intercompany eliminations

2,729,191


2,937,147


1,121,932


1,073,500


1,045,734

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$ 4,548,159


$ 4,459,257


$ 4,594,700


$ 4,536,005


$ 4,631,218











FHLB borrowing availability

$ 5,999,000


$ 6,134,000


$ 5,133,000


$ 4,432,000


$ 4,716,000

Unpledged securities

1,480,000


1,575,000


3,697,000


4,197,000


4,103,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and










Bank Term Funding Program (1)

1,836,000


1,824,000


1,894,000


1,780,000


2,081,000

Additional liquidity sources

$ 9,315,000


$ 9,533,000


$ 10,724,000


$ 10,409,000


$ 10,900,000











Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.0


2.1


2.3


2.3


2.4











(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.

Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets



















Net income (loss)

$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388


$ 48,319

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


2,287


2,289


2,605


2,843

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 80,366


$ (560,505)


$ 57,062


$ 34,993


$ 51,162

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


-


-


-

Early retirement program

-


305


1,594


-


200

Termination of vendor and software services

12


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


801,492


-


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

85


2,004


163


994


1,581

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(318)


(176,649)


(459)


(260)


(466)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

78,975


64,930


56,071


33,122


49,634

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


2,287


2,289


2,605


2,843

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 81,263


$ 67,217


$ 58,360


$ 35,727


$ 52,477











Average total assets

$ 24,254,447


$ 24,914,922


$ 26,645,131


$ 26,678,628


$ 27,078,943

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(86,206)


(89,349)


(92,432)


(95,787)


(99,405)

Total average intangibles

(1,407,005)


(1,410,148)


(1,413,231)


(1,416,586)


(1,420,204)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 22,847,442


$ 23,504,774


$ 25,231,900


$ 25,262,042


$ 25,658,739











Return on average assets

1.28 %


-8.96 %


0.82 %


0.49 %


0.71 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.29 %


1.03 %


0.84 %


0.50 %


0.73 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.40 %


-9.46 %


0.91 %


0.56 %


0.79 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.41 %


1.13 %


0.93 %


0.57 %


0.81 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity




















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 78,078


$ (562,792)


$ 54,773


$ 32,388


$ 48,319

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


2,287


2,289


2,605


2,843

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 80,366


$ (560,505)


$ 57,062


$ 34,993


$ 51,162

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


-


-


-

Early retirement program

-


305


1,594


-


200

Termination of vendor and software services

12


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


801,492


-


-


-

Branch right sizing (net)

85


2,004


163


994


1,581

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(318)


(176,649)


(459)


(260)


(466)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

78,975


64,930


56,071


33,122


49,634

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,288


2,287


2,289


2,605


2,843

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 81,263


$ 67,217


$ 58,360


$ 35,727


$ 52,477











Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,410,017


$ 3,368,308


$ 3,546,163


$ 3,564,469


$ 3,543,146

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(86,206)


(89,349)


(92,432)


(95,787)


(99,405)

Total average intangibles

(1,407,005)


(1,410,148)


(1,413,231)


(1,416,586)


(1,420,204)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,003,012


$ 1,958,160


$ 2,132,932


$ 2,147,883


$ 2,122,942











Return on average common equity

9.08 %


-66.29 %


6.20 %


3.69 %


5.43 %

Return on tangible common equity

15.92 %


-113.56 %


10.73 %


6.61 %


9.59 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

9.19 %


7.65 %


6.34 %


3.77 %


5.57 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

16.10 %


13.62 %


10.97 %


6.75 %


9.83 %











(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.





Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)







For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 139,862


$ 142,032


$ 138,589


$ 144,580


$ 141,117

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)










Early retirement program

-


(305)


(1,594)


-


(200)

Termination of vendor and software services

(12)


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

(1,118)


-


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(85)


(2,004)


(163)


(994)


(1,581)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(432)


(200)


(216)


(198)


(317)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,097)


(3,097)


(3,098)


(3,527)


(3,850)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 135,118


$ 136,426


$ 133,518


$ 139,861


$ 135,169











Net interest income

$ 197,296


$ 186,661


$ 171,824


$ 163,422


$ 164,942

Noninterest income

51,708


(756,187)


42,354


46,155


43,558

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (2)

2,890


3,811


6,422


6,414


6,424

Efficiency ratio denominator

251,894


(565,715)


220,600


215,991


214,924

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


-


-


-

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-


801,492


-


-


-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 251,894


$ 236,347


$ 220,600


$ 215,991


$ 214,924











Efficiency ratio (1)

55.52 %


-25.11 %


62.82 %


66.94 %


65.66 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

53.64 %


57.72 %


60.52 %


64.75 %


62.89 %











Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue




















Net interest income

$ 197,296


$ 186,661


$ 171,824


$ 163,422


$ 164,942

Noninterest income

51,708


(756,187)


42,354


46,155


43,558

Total revenue

249,004


(569,526)


214,178


209,577


208,500

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)










Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


-


-


-

Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-


(801,492)


-


-


-

Adjusted total revenue

$ 249,004


$ 232,536


$ 214,178


$ 209,577


$ 208,500











Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)




















Net interest income

$ 197,296


$ 186,661


$ 171,824


$ 163,422


$ 164,942

Noninterest income

51,708


(756,187)


42,354


46,155


43,558

Total revenue

249,004


(569,526)


214,178


209,577


208,500

Less: Noninterest expense

139,862


142,032


138,589


144,580


141,117

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 109,142


$ (711,558)


$ 75,589


$ 64,997


$ 67,383











Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue




















Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 109,142


$ (711,558)


$ 75,589


$ 64,997


$ 67,383

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)










Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


570


-


-


-

Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-


801,492


-


-


-

Plus: Early retirement program costs

-


305


1,594


-


200

Plus: Termination of vendor and software services

12


-


-


-


-

Plus: Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118


-


-


-


-

Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)

85


2,004


163


994


1,581

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$ 110,357


$ 92,813


$ 77,346


$ 65,991


$ 69,164











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent} and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency

ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest

income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is

a non-GAAP measurement.










(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.





Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets & Average Tangible Assets



















Net income (loss)

$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388


$ 152,693

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

9,469


7,181


4,894


2,605


11,377

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ (388,084)


$ (468,450)


$ 92,055


$ 34,993


$ 164,070

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


570


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


-


1,832

Early retirement program

1,899


1,899


1,594


-


536

Termination of vendor and software services

12


-


-


-


602

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


801,492


-


-


28,393

Branch right sizing (net)

3,246


3,161


1,157


994


2,746

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(177,686)


(177,368)


(719)


(260)


(8,915)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

233,098


154,123


89,193


33,122


177,887

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

9,469


7,181


4,894


2,605


11,377

Total adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 242,567


$ 161,304


$ 94,087


$ 35,727


$ 189,264











Average total assets

$ 25,614,700


$ 26,073,100


$ 26,661,787


$ 26,678,628


$ 27,214,647

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(90,913)


(92,499)


(94,100)


(95,787)


(105,239)

Total average intangibles

(1,411,712)


(1,413,298)


(1,414,899)


(1,416,586)


(1,426,038)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 24,202,988


$ 24,659,802


$ 25,246,888


$ 25,262,042


$ 25,788,609











Return on average assets

-1.55 %


-2.44 %


0.66 %


0.49 %


0.56 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.91 %


0.79 %


0.67 %


0.50 %


0.65 %

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

-1.60 %


-2.54 %


0.74 %


0.56 %


0.64 %

Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.00 %


0.87 %


0.75 %


0.57 %


0.73 %











Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity




















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (397,553)


$ (475,631)


$ 87,161


$ 32,388


$ 152,693

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

9,469


7,181


4,894


2,605


11,377

Total income available to common stockholders

$ (388,084)


$ (468,450)


$ 92,055


$ 34,993


$ 164,070

Certain items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


570


-


-


-

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


-


1,832

Early retirement program

1,899


1,899


1,594


-


536

Termination of vendor and software services

12


-


-


-


602

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

1,118


-


-


-


-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

801,492


801,492


-


-


28,393

Branch right sizing (net)

3,246


3,161


1,157


994


2,746

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(177,686)


(177,368)


(719)


(260)


(8,915)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

233,098


154,123


89,193


33,122


177,887

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

9,469


7,181


4,894


2,605


11,377

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 242,567


$ 161,304


$ 94,087


$ 35,727


$ 189,264











Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,471,531


$ 3,492,261


$ 3,555,265


$ 3,564,469


$ 3,486,822

Average intangible assets:










Goodwill

(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)


(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(90,913)


(92,499)


(94,100)


(95,787)


(105,239)

Total average intangibles

(1,411,712)


(1,413,298)


(1,414,899)


(1,416,586)


(1,426,038)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,059,819


$ 2,078,963


$ 2,140,366


$ 2,147,883


$ 2,060,784











Return on average common equity

-11.45 %


-18.21 %


4.94 %


3.69 %


4.38 %

Return on tangible common equity

-18.84 %


-30.13 %


8.67 %


6.61 %


7.96 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

6.71 %


5.90 %


5.06 %


3.77 %


5.10 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

11.78 %


10.37 %


8.86 %


6.75 %


9.18 %











(1) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.





Simmons First National Corporation









SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date









For the Quarters Ended

Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31

(Unaudited)

2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

($ in thousands)










Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)




















Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 565,063


$ 425,201


$ 283,169


$ 144,580


$ 557,543

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)










Early retirement program

(1,899)


(1,899)


(1,594)


-


(536)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-


-


-


-


(1,832)

Termination of vendor and software services

(12)


-


-


-


(602)

Loss on sale of Equipment Finance business

(1,118)


-


-


-


-

Branch right sizing expense

(3,246)


(3,161)


(1,157)


(994)


(2,746)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(1,046)


(614)


(414)


(198)


(700)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(12,819)


(9,722)


(6,625)


(3,527)


(15,403)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 544,923


$ 409,805


$ 273,379


$ 139,861


$ 535,724











Net interest income

$ 719,203


$ 521,907


$ 335,246


$ 163,422


$ 628,465

Noninterest income

(615,970)


(667,678)


88,509


46,155


147,171

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (2)

19,537


16,647


12,836


6,414


25,820

Efficiency ratio denominator

122,770


(129,124)


436,591


215,991


801,456

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)










Loss on early extinguishment of debt

570


570


-


-


-

(Gain) loss on sale of securities

801,492


801,492


-


-


28,393

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 924,832


$ 672,938


$ 436,591


$ 215,991


$ 829,849











Efficiency ratio (1)

460.26 %


-329.30 %


64.86 %


66.94 %


69.57 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

58.92 %


60.90 %


62.62 %


64.75 %


64.56 %











(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency

ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest

income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is

a non-GAAP measurement.










(2) Actual tax rate of 21.946% on 2025 loss on sale of securities. Effective rate of 26.135% on all other items.





SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
