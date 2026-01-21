Samsung Biologics reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results

Recorded Q4'25 revenue of KRW 1,286 billion and FY'25 revenue of KRW 4,557 billion

Maintained momentum through consistent operational performance and robust client demand

Strengthened foundation for long-term growth through expanded manufacturing readiness and operational scale

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025.

"In 2025, Samsung Biologics delivered stable and resilient performance despite a highly uncertain global environment, supported by disciplined execution and strong demand," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "Consistent operations across our existing plants and successful ramp-up of Plant 4 supported reliable delivery for client programs throughout the year. As we move forward, our planned expansion of manufacturing capabilities, including the addition of a U.S. manufacturing footprint, will further enhance supply chain resilience and responsiveness to global client needs. We remain focused on strengthening manufacturing readiness, operational consistency, and quality excellence to support sustainable long-term growth as a trusted partner to the global biopharmaceutical industry."

Financial Highlights

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Samsung Biologics reported revenue of KRW 1,286 billion, while operating profit reached KRW 528 billion. The performance was mainly driven by full utilization across Plants 1 through 3, together with Plant 4, which also reached full utilization in the third quarter of 2025.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Samsung Biologics achieved revenue of KRW 4,557 billion, reflecting stable operations and expanded project execution across the company's manufacturing network.

[Consolidated earnings for CDMO business, post spin-off basis, KRW billion]



Q4'25 Q4'24 YoY Change FY25 FY24 YoY Change Revenue 1,285.7 950.3 +335.4 (+35.3%) 4,557.0 3,497.1 +1,059.9 (+30.3%) Operating Profit 528.3 314.7 +213.6 (67.9%) 2,069.2 1,321.4 +747.8 (+56.6%) EBITDA 623.5 388.7 +234.8 (+60.4%) 2,439.1 1,622.2 +816.9 (+50.4%)

Business Updates and 2026 Outlook

Samsung Biologics continued to expand its global CDMO business through long-term partnerships with pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company secured a KRW 1.1 trillion manufacturing agreement with a European pharmaceutical company in the fourth quarter of 2025, contributing to a cumulative contract value exceeding USD 21 billion. Cumulative regulatory approvals reached 420, reflecting the company's continued focus on quality, compliance, and consistent regulatory execution across global markets.

The company reaffirmed its strategic direction as a pure-play CDMO through an equity spin-off, and continued to advance initiatives to strengthen its global manufacturing platform. Operations across Plants 1 through 4 remained stable, providing a solid operational base, while Plant 5 will begin contributing to revenue in 2026. Based on this outlook, excluding potential contributions from the planned acquisition of the U.S. site, the company projected 15-20% annual revenue growth for 2026.

Samsung Biologics progressed key infrastructure and capacity investments to support future demand. In December 2025, the company announced the planned acquisition of a U.S. manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, to further support supply resilience and proximity to clients. The site comprises two CGMP manufacturing plants with a combined 60 kL of drug substance capacity, supporting mid- to large-scale programs. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, and the company intends to make additional investments to increase capacity and upgrade technology at the site.

The company also secured land for Bio Campus III, establishing a foundation for future expansion to support next-generation modalities and diversified client needs. Bio Campus III is expected to support expanded capabilities across advanced conjugation technologies, as well as cell and gene therapies and antibody vaccines.

Under its optimized manufacturing framework, ExellenS, Samsung Biologics continued to invest in operational systems, digital capabilities, and manufacturing infrastructure to enhance readiness and execution across its facilities. The company is expanding its drug product capabilities, including preparations for a fully automated pre-filled syringe drug product line, which is expected to be CGMP ready by 2027.

Samsung Biologics continued to advance its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The company received an 'A' rating in Water Security from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and continued its role as a Champion of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, supporting collaborative action toward more sustainable healthcare manufacturing practices. By strengthening engagement with suppliers and integrating ESG considerations across its operations and value chain, Samsung Biologics aims to support long-term environmental stewardship while maintaining reliable and responsible manufacturing operations.

For more details on performance and financials, please refer to the Earnings Release.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II, and 60,000 from the planned acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S. upon deal closure at the end of Q1 2026, Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

By implementing the ExellenS framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/.

