GoodData Announces Launch of MCP Server to Let AI Execute Analytics End-to-End

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / GoodData , a leader in AI analytics and decision intelligence, today announced the public launch of its MCP Server. As organisations adopt AI in analytics, most tools remain limited to query generation, leaving teams to manually manage metrics, dashboards and business logic. MCP Server moves AI beyond analysis, enabling governed, end-to-end analytics execution and delivering 10-50x faster time to value.

The MCP Server is designed for AI developers, and BI and data teams who want to build and manage analytics faster with AI. It allows AI to build and operate analytics in the same way a skilled human team would, but faster and without operational bottlenecks.

Using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), AI agents and large language models (LLMs) can connect directly to GoodData and execute analytics across the full lifecycle. They can work with governed analytics assets, including semantic models, metrics, dashboards and alerts, without relying on screenshots, SQL copy-and-paste or fragile UI workflows. In practice, this means AI can build, update and run analytics processes and agentic workflows automatically, while respecting the same rules and controls as human users.

"Analytics has never been limited by questions, it's been limited by execution," said Roman Stanek, CEO and Founder of GoodData. "With MCP Server, we're turning analytics into an executable system that AI can safely operate under governance. This fundamentally changes how fast organisations can build, adapt and scale AI analytics."

From AI-assisted analysis to analytics execution

GoodData's MCP Server shifts AI from interacting with analytics to executing within it. Rather than layering AI on top of dashboards or query interfaces, MCP exposes analytics as executable infrastructure.

By combining analytics-as-code, governed APIs and LLM-based coding, MCP Server allows AI to create, modify and validate analytics assets directly. Definitions remain consistent as they evolve, analysis runs continuously and changes propagate safely, without requiring manual intervention at every step.

All execution takes place under the same security, permissions and governance model used by human teams. Business rules are enforced by the system rather than relying on individual knowledge, reducing operational risk while increasing speed and reliability.

How teams use MCP Server

With MCP Server, analytics and BI assets become programmatic resources that AI can work with directly:

Accelerate BI development with AI: Analytics-as-code allows AI to build and update analytics automatically, reducing BI backlogs and eliminating manual UI-driven work.

Enable continuous AI-driven analysis: Once analytics are defined, execution is ongoing, data is queried, results are computed, dashboards are updated, alerts are scheduled and logic remains in sync.

Extend analytics to any AI agent: Any MCP-compatible agent can safely use GoodData's full analytics capabilities, modelling, metrics, queries, alerts and validations, under the same governance controls as human experts.

"GoodData's MCP Server turns analytics assets, such as semantic models, metrics and dashboards, into software resources," said Peter Fedorocko, Field CTO at GoodData. "Any AI agent can work with them using the same APIs, permissions and governance controls as engineering teams, delivering 10-50x faster time to value."

Why this works now

This shift is possible because three advances have converged: MCP provides a standard execution layer for AI, analytics-as-code makes analytics programmable, and modern LLMs can reliably operate complex systems within defined constraints. Together, they transform analytics execution from a linear, people-bound process into a scalable platform capability.

About GoodData

GoodData is an AI-native decision intelligence platform built to help enterprises turn trusted data into confident action. Designed for governed, scalable analytics, GoodData enables organizations to operationalize insights, automate decisions, and embed intelligence directly into products and business workflows.

With a composable architecture and a governed semantic layer at its core, GoodData ensures AI-powered analytics are transparent, auditable, and aligned with how enterprises define and trust their data. Organizations use GoodData to move from insight to impact faster, while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, and performance.

GoodData serves over 140,000 of the world's leading companies and 3.2 million users, helping enterprises close the gap between data and decision-making.

For more information, visit GoodData's website and follow GoodData on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Medium .

