The creation of the new brand reflects the unique global reach of eleven leading education businesses across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia

Today marks the launch of Lyceum Education Group, the new parent brand for 11 leading specialist education businesses across the UK, mainland Europe, Canada and Australia.

Lyceum Education Group brings together leading specialist education providers, delivering a diverse portfolio of programmes to benefit learners and businesses globally. From its beginnings as BPP almost 50 years ago, to the creation of the Lyceum Education Group brand today, the move reflects the transition to become a leading, global education group, which will be the second largest post-secondary provider in the UK, and the fourth largest in Europe.

Since its acquisition by TDR Capital in 2021, the Group has been acquiring new brands which encompass increased specialisms, diversifying its product ranges and entering new global markets. A clear focus for Lyceum Education Group will be emphasising skills development, employability and career progression, delivering impact for learners, businesses and our changing society.

The collective group of specialist providers operating under the Lyceum Education Group brand comprises; BPP, Digital Marketing Institute, Estio, Firebrand, StaySharp and Buttercups Training in the UK and Europe, Acsenda School of Management, Sprott Shaw College and Arbutus College in Canada, and the Australian Institute of Business and BPP Institute (formally known as CIC Higher Education) in Australia.

Each of these will continue to operate in-market as individual entities, working closely with employers and professional bodies to create learning programmes which pioneer data-led learning and technologies to equip learners with the most sought after skills.

Lyceum Education Group will collectively support more than 11,000 organisations and 132,000 learners each year, across various specialisms including technology and digital, law, finance and accountancy, nursing and healthcare and people and skills development.

Graham Gaddes, CEO said

"The world of work is being reshaped at an unprecedented speed and education has a critical role to play in determining how individuals, businesses and societies adapt. Lyceum Education Group has been created to meet that moment.

"Working in partnership with TDR since 2021, we have grown our business and assembled a global portfolio of leading specialist education brands, that deliver the skills that tomorrow's workplace requires. Our focus on development and career progression makes Lyceum Education Group the leading partner in building the next generation of talent and future-ready organisations."

About Lyceum Education Group

Established in 2026, Lyceum Education Group is a global education and training leader, comprising eleven specialist education businesses across the UK, Europe, Australia and North America. Lyceum Education Group delivers a diverse portfolio of programmes to 11,000 organisations and 132,000 learners annually, guided by the principles of high-quality, innovative and immersive learning with an emphasis on skills, employability and career progression.

Global organisations and career focused individuals trust Lyceum Education Group to access education across specialist areas including technology and digital, law, finance and accountancy, nursing and healthcare and people and skills development.

Lyceum Education Group is registered and headquartered in the UK.

