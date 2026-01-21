Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA
Xetra
21.01.26 | 10:46
30,680 Euro
+3,93 % +1,160
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,68030,72011:02
30,68030,72011:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 10:25 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRATON SE: TRATON SE: Preliminary Net Cash Flow for Fiscal Year 2025 exceeds forecast and market expectations

TRATON SE: Preliminary Net Cash Flow for Fiscal Year 2025 exceeds forecast and market expectations

Munich, 21 January, 2026 - The TRATON GROUP records in its preliminary financial figures for fiscal year 2025 a net cash flow for TRATON Operations of €1.643 billion. This figure not only exceeds the forecast range of €1.0 to €1.5 billion, but also significantly surpasses the market expectations from financial analysts ("consensus") of currently €1.011 billion. The outperformance was primarily driven by a better-than-expected working capital management and lower capital expenditures at Scania and MAN.

The preliminary key performance indicators regarding sales revenue and adjusted operating return on sales of TRATON GROUP and TRATON Operations for the fiscal year 2025 are within the respective forecast ranges and current consensus, in particular the return on sales (adjusted) at 6.3%.

The current forecast for fiscal year 2025 can be found in the TRATON Half-Year Financial Report 2025 on page 20. The consensus as of 15 January, 2026 is available on the TRATON Investor Relations website at: https://ir.traton.com/en/share/

The TRATON Annual Report 2025 will be published on 4 March, 2026 at: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/

The key performance indicators mentioned in this release are defined in the TRATON Annual Report 2024 on pages 38 and 39.

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 München / Deutschland
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.