S-Bank Plc: Inside information, positive profit warning: S-Bank Group's operating profit in 2025 will be better than expected

21.1.2026 11:15:01 EET | S-Bank Plc | Inside information

21 January 2026 at 11:15 am (EET)



Inside information, positive profit warning: S-Bank Group's operating profit in 2025 will be better than expected

According to preliminary and unaudited figures, the S-Bank Group's operating profit in 2025 was EUR 106.4 million. Earlier, S-Bank expected the operating profit for the whole year to decline to under EUR 100 million. In 2024, operating profit was EUR 165.2 million.

The positive profit warning is driven by better-than-expected profitability during the latter half of 2025.

S-Bank will comment on its financial performance the next time in connection with the publication of the financial statements bulletin for 2025 on Thursday 5 February 2025 at 9:00 am EET. The company will also provide an estimate of its outlook for 2026 at the same time.

Contacts:

Riikka Laine-Tolonen, CEO

Mika Heikkilä, CFO

S-Pankin viestintä, S-Bank Communications, +358 10 767 9300, viestinta@s-pankki.fi

