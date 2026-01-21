Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
21.01.2026 10:15 Uhr
S-Bank Plc: Inside information, positive profit warning: S-Bank Group's operating profit in 2025 will be better than expected

21.1.2026 11:15:01 EET | S-Bank Plc | Inside information

S-Bank Plc
Inside information
21 January 2026 at 11:15 am (EET)

Inside information, positive profit warning: S-Bank Group's operating profit in 2025 will be better than expected

According to preliminary and unaudited figures, the S-Bank Group's operating profit in 2025 was EUR 106.4 million. Earlier, S-Bank expected the operating profit for the whole year to decline to under EUR 100 million. In 2024, operating profit was EUR 165.2 million.

The positive profit warning is driven by better-than-expected profitability during the latter half of 2025.

S-Bank will comment on its financial performance the next time in connection with the publication of the financial statements bulletin for 2025 on Thursday 5 February 2025 at 9:00 am EET. The company will also provide an estimate of its outlook for 2026 at the same time.

Contacts:
Riikka Laine-Tolonen, CEO
Mika Heikkilä, CFO

Contacts

  • S-Pankin viestintä, S-Bank Communications, +358 10 767 9300, viestinta@s-pankki.fi

About S-Bank Plc

S-Bank is a Finnish bank and part of S Group. We exist to give everyone the possibility of a little more wealth. We have more than three million customers and we know their day-to-day life. We bring convenience and value to our customers through our easy-to-use digital services, for example. Being a full-service bank, we offer support to our customers every day and at the turning points in their lives. s-pankki.fi

