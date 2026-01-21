India-based energy storage company GoodEnough Energy sazs it has commissioned a 7 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) factory in Noida, with plans to expand capacity to more than 25 GWh over the next three years.From pv magazine India GoodEnough Energy has commissioned a 7 GWh BESS factory in Noida, which the company described as the largest such facility in India. Established with an investment exceeding INR 450 crore, the factory is now operational. The company said it plans to expand the facility's capacity from 7 GWh to more than 25 GWh over the next three years. Founded in 2023 by Adit ...

