The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Arthur Lindsell (PCA to Michael Lindsell)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA of Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800VMBJH2TCFDZU08
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 75p shares
GB0031977944
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares (purchase by PCA)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
23,591 ordinary 75p shares
632.25 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
21 January 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc