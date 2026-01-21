Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
21.01.2026 11:02 Uhr
AmplifiX Releases Comprehensive Sector Report on the Rapid Acceleration of Real-World Asset Tokenization

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / AmplifiX today announced the public release of its newest sector intelligence report, Tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA): Sector Analysis Deep Dive, a detailed examination of the technological, regulatory, and market forces driving what many now call the next major evolution in global finance. The full report is now available at no cost to readers.

As highlighted in the research, tokenization is rapidly shifting from experimentation to early commercialization, with "cash and collateral" instruments-particularly tokenized U.S. Treasuries and money-market products-emerging as the dominant early use case. This new programmable settlement layer is beginning to power workflows across payments, trading, collateralization, financing, and asset servicing, forming the foundation for a more efficient and interoperable financial system.

The report outlines the market's accelerating momentum, including institutional clarity around stablecoin legislation, maturing compliance infrastructure, and the growing presence of qualified custody and lifecycle administration platforms. It also underscores that near-term sector leadership will be defined not by L1 blockchain throughput, but by who delivers regulatory-grade issuance, institutional custody controls, credible distribution channels, and cross-chain interoperability frameworks.

In addition to macro framing, the report provides a comprehensive landscape review across the entire tokenization value chain-issuance, custody, wallet governance, distribution, and data layers. It features comparative valuation benchmarks across leading private companies, public-market analogs, and crypto-native RWA protocols. The analysis also expands the private-company universe to include OpenWorld, a full-stack tokenization and public-market structuring platform, along with updated operating metrics from Securitize, Fireblocks, Taurus, Anchorage Digital, and others.

Citing recent forecasts from BCG, Standard Chartered, and global regulators, AmplifiX notes that credible estimates place the tokenization opportunity between $16 trillion and $30 trillion over the next decade. Yet the report also emphasizes the importance of diligence, highlighting legal enforceability, custody/segregation requirements, operational resilience, and cross-border regulatory alignment as central pillars for sustainable global adoption.

"With regulatory clarity increasing and institutional infrastructure finally reaching maturity, tokenization is entering a transformational phase," an AmplifiX spokesperson said. "Our goal is to provide the market with unbiased intelligence that helps investors, institutions, and policymakers navigate this rapidly evolving domain with confidence."

The full report is available for free and across 35 languages at: https://www.amplifix.net/intel/rwa-tokenization-article

For more information please contact Bryan Feinberg at +1 (551) 574-2169

Disclaimer

This report and press release are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult licensed professionals before making any financial decisions.

SOURCE: AmplifiX



