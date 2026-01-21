Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (FSE: 4A7) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce a series of strategic appointments that further strengthen the Company's leadership, technical depth, and capital markets expertise. Valkea has appointed Thomas Credland as President, Marc Turcotte as Director, and Dr. Charlotte Seabrook as Technical Advisor, effective immediately, as the Company advances its portfolio of high-quality gold exploration assets in Finland's Central Lapland Gold Belt.

"We welcome these appointments as they meaningfully strengthen our team at a pivotal stage for the Company," said Chris Donaldson, Founder and Executive Chair. "During Thomas' tenure at Rupert Resources, the company's market capitalization increased from approximately C$4 million to more than C$1.2 billion, delivering a share price appreciation of over 40 times, and, together with the appointment of Charlie Seabrook, brings a demonstrated record of discovery and value creation in Finland. The Board also welcomes Marc Turcotte who joins us after being a key driver of MAG Silver's growth and ultimate sale of the company last year for ~C$3B. Attracting industry leaders of this calibre underscores the quality and compelling potential of Valkea's asset portfolio."

Thomas Credland, President of Valkea commented, "Valkea Resources is a unique opportunity to advance a mineral exploration business focussed solely on the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland. Valkea's land holding of almost 400km2 comprising five core properties provides strong foundations to add to the existing prospect pipeline and adopt the same disciplined, systematic methodology that led to the discovery of Ikkari and several other gold occurrences in the region over the last six years. I am delighted to be joined in this endeavour by Dr. Charlie Seabrook, one of the driving forces credited with the discovery of Ikkari. Valkea looks forward to updating the market with a detailed update and appraisal of its properties, further technical team appointments and work plan intended to make the next generation of significant mineral discoveries in Northern Finland."

Thomas Credland - President

A geologist by background, Mr. Credland joined Valkea Resources as President in January 2026. Previously at Rupert Resources, in his role as Head of Corporate Development, Mr. Credland was involved in the original identification and acquisition of the core property package in Northern Finland and also the implementation of strategy, equity financings and work programmes that led to the discovery and ongoing resource development of the 4Moz Ikkari Gold Project. Mr. Credland has over 25 years experience in mining having started his career as a gold geologist in Western Australia before working as a mining analyst for Wood Mackenzie and in mining institutional equity sales for Canaccord Genuity in London before moving to corporate executive roles. Thomas holds a BSc Geology (Hons) degree from the University of Edinburgh and an MSc in Mineral Project Appraisal from Imperial College, London.

Marc Turcotte - Director

Mr. Turcotte is a mining development and exploration executive with over 20 years of experience in corporate development, capital markets, and strategic transactions within the mining sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Development Officer of MAG Silver Corp., where he played a key role over more than a decade in advancing the Company's project portfolio and corporate strategy, culminating in MAG Silver's US$2.1 billion acquisition by Pan American Silver. Prior to joining MAG Silver, Mr. Turcotte held senior roles with Hecla Mining Company and Aurizon Mines Ltd., gaining broad experience across exploration, development, and corporate transactions. Mr. Turcotte holds a Bachelor of Science in Resource Economics (Honours) from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

Dr. Charlotte Seabrook - Technical Advisor

Charlotte ("Charlie) Seabrook, MAIG, RPGeo. Dr. Seabrook commenced as an advisor to Valkea Resources in January 2026. Previously Dr. Seabrook acted for Rupert Resources as Group Exploration Manager and is credited with assembling the team and implementing the systematic geoscience-led approach that resulted in the discovery of Rupert Resources 4Moz Ikkari Project in Northern Finland in March 2020. Prior to this, Dr. Seabrook was District Geologist for Newcrest in West Africa where her team discovered Fortuna Mining's +1Moz Seguela mine in Cote D'Ivoire. Dr. Seabrook has over 25 years experience in geology and exploration having completed her PhD at the University of Witwatersrand. She also holds an MSc Mineral Resources from the University of Wales (Cardiff). Dr. Seabrook is recognised as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is based in Europe.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

On behalf of the Board,

"Chris Donaldson"

Founder & Executive Chairman

