Opaia Launches Angola's Only Car Assembly Plant

LUANDA, Angola, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opaia, Angola's leading diversified group of companies focused on value creation throughout Africa, is pleased to announce the launch of Opaia Motors - Angola's only domestic producer of quality, affordable, commercial and private cars and buses. This new industrial platform marks a milestone for Angola's transport sector, strengthening national mobility, job creation and long-term manufacturing capacity.

The official launch of Opaia Motors took place at the newly commissioned state-of-the-art assembly facility with an installed capacity to produce 22,000 light vehicles and 1,000 buses per year in the Zona Economica Especial (ZEE) in Luanda on January 20. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency José de Lima Massano, Minister of State for Economic Coordination, His Excellency Ricardo Viegas D'Abreu, Minister of Transport, and His Excellency Auzílio Jacob, Governor of Icolo e Bengo Province.

The event also welcomed distinguished members of the National Assembly, the Executive Branch, diplomats stationed in Angola, and representatives of Opaia's key international partners including Volvo, Chery, DONGYANG, and Afreximbank. This strong institutional and international presence underscores the strategic importance of Opaia Motors, which is proud to have been recognised by the Government as a national priority for Angola's industrial and economic development.

The facility is the only operational vehicle assembly plant in Angola and is a significant step in establishing the country's burgeoning automotive manufacturing industry. This will not only see the country reduce its reliance on imported vehicles from international competitors but will also simultaneously create opportunities to export these vehicles, generate local employment, and contribute to the diversification and long-term growth of Angola's economy. Opaia Motors currently employs over 1,500 young Angolans and aims to expand to 3,500 direct jobs, with a strong focus on technical and vocational training, as well as the personal, professional, and financial development of its workforce.

Opaia Motors will play a key role in furthering Angola's industrial policy, by creating jobs, providing skills development, and forming a robust, domestic supply chain to reduce Angola's reliance on imported parts. Additionally, the new production facility will play an integral part in the transfer of technology from international manufacturers to Angola - a shift needed to truly invigorate Angola's industrialisation.

In addition, the launch supports Angola's sustainability ambitions while also tailoring the vehicles to be able to operate reliably and efficiently using the country's existing infrastructure. This approach prioritises durability, reduced maintenance costs and lower total cost of ownership, alongside pioneering technology-driven fuel efficiency. Looking ahead, Opaia Motors has ambitions to produce electric vehicles (EVs), with the aim of offering Angolan and regional markets viable and affordable alternatives to internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles.

Agostinho Kapaia, Chairman and CEO of Opaia Group, said:

"The launch of Opaia Motors represents a major milestone, not only for the Opaia Group, but also for Angola. We are proud to be in step with the country's industrial and sustainability goals and to be directly addressing Angola's mobility needs. I would like to thank the Ministers and Governors who attended the launch ceremony, as well as our partners and everyone involved in this landmark moment.

"By providing locally produced vehicles, we are directly addressing the clear need for affordable, fit for purpose, transport solutions. We are committed to helping Angolan enterprises and families go about their daily business. Opaia Motors will create new skilled jobs and develop an important new automotive supply chain.

"Opaia Motors highlights the Group's ability to deploy capital and make effective strategic investments, delivering in complex industrial sectors, while adding a further pillar to our construction, fertilizer production, mining and finance businesses."

