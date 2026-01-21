Secomea accelerates product innovation to strengthen its leadership in Secure Remote Access for OT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Secomea, a global leader in secure remote access for industrial OT environments, today announced a significant expansion of its product and technology organization, doubling its investment in product development to accelerate innovation, scalability, and long-term category leadership.

The move reflects Secomea's growing customer base and increasing demand for secure, compliant, and easy-to-use remote access solutions purpose-built for manufacturing and industrial ecosystems.

"Secure remote access has become critical infrastructure for modern manufacturing," said Michael Ferdinandsen, CEO of Secomea. "As cyber risk, regulatory pressure, and global collaboration all accelerate, manufacturers and machine builders need solutions that are purpose-built for OT, not adapted from IT. Doubling product investment ensures we stay ahead of these demands and continue to deliver long-term value to our customers."

As part of this expanded investment, Secomea is strengthening its leadership by elevating exceptional internal talent and welcoming strong players. Together, this team will spearhead Secomea's product strategy, accelerate the execution of breakthrough technologies, and advance a long-term platform vision to redefine the industrial connectivity landscape.

Knud Kegel has extended his role from Chief Product Officer (CPO) to Chief Technology & Product Officer (CTPO).

In this expanded role, Kegel brings product management, engineering execution, and platform architecture under one strategic umbrella, ensuring even tighter alignment between customer needs, product innovation, and engineering delivery.

"Our customers rely on Secomea for something mission-critical: secure remote access to their cyber physical systems (CPS) without slowing down operations," said Knud Kegel, CTPO at Secomea.

"By unifying product and technology leadership, we can move faster, scale smarter, and continue to deliver a platform that's built for the realities of OT."

To further strengthen engineering leadership, Secomea has appointed Thomas Have as Vice President of Engineering.

Have, brings extensive leadership experience from senior technology roles, including recently as SVP Engineering at LogPoint, with a strong track record in building and scaling enterprise-grade security platforms in regulated environments.

"Secomea operates at the intersection of cybersecurity, compliance, and operational continuity," said Thomas Have, VP of Engineering. "That combination demands both technical rigor and a deep understanding of how customers actually work. I'm excited to help scale a platform that's clearly designed for real-world industrial use."

In parallel, Secomea is establishing a dedicated product marketing function to sharpen positioning, clarify customer value, and reinforce category leadership in Secure Remote Access for OT.

The new function will be led by Ingrid Arem Gundersen, a long-term Secomea product leader, who will focus on strengthening the connection between customer needs, product capabilities, and market communication.

"As the category matures, clarity matters more than ever," said Ingrid Arem Gundersen.

"Our mission is to make it unmistakably clear why Secomea exists, who it's built for, and how it delivers value, whether you're responsible for OT security, uptime, or global service operations."

As manufacturers face rising cyber risk and regulatory pressure, and machine builders scale global service operations, Secomea continues to invest where it matters most: a secure, reliable, and easy-to-use platform that defends the factory floor while enabling collaboration across the industrial ecosystem.

About Secomea

Secomea is a Secure Remote Access (SRA) solution purpose-built for industrial networks and OT equipment. Founded in 2008, Secomea helps manufacturers and machine builders secure remote access to machines and production facilities, without compromising uptime or usability.

Today, 8000+ customers worldwide rely on Secomea to reduce cyber risk, meet compliance requirements, and keep operations running smoothly.

