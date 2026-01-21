The three new utility-scale projects in region ten of Guyana, with a combined capacity of 15 MW, form part of wider plans to deploy 33 MW of large-scale solar with accompanying energy storage across four of the country's regions.The government of Guyana has unveiled plans for three utility-scale solar parks in region ten of the country with a cumulative capacity of 15 MW. The three projects, valued at $22.6 million, consist of a 3 MW, 4 MW and 8 MW solar array to be built across separate sites that will be supported by at least 22 MWh of battery energy storage. Construction of the solar farms ...

