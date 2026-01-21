Researchers in Spain have tested the erosion resistance of common galvanized coatings using both free-falling sand and forced-air sand-impingement methods. The study found that continuously galvanized steel coatings showed the lowest erosion rates, outperforming HDG and Zn-Al-Mg coatings.A research team led by scientists from Spain's National Center for Metallurgical Research (CENIM-CSIC) has investigated the erosion resistance of commonly used galvanized coatings in large-scale PV mounting systems. "While the degradation of PV panels and the corrosion of structural elements are well-studied, ...

