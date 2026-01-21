Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Clint Slusher, a seasoned finance executive with more than 30 years of experience leading large-scale business units and high-growth private-equity backed companies, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Sorenson Communications. With this appointment, Clint continues to be recognized for his ability to build, scale, and transform organizations for sustained, profitable growth.

Before joining Sorenson, Clint held senior leadership roles across high-growth and large-scale organizations, most recently as CFO and Head of Human Resources at Mercury Broadband. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade at Sprint in senior executive roles. Clint is known for guiding complex businesses through periods of transformation, overseeing enterprise-wide operations, and driving initiatives that improve performance, profitability, and long-term growth.

"Clint brings a rare combination of operational discipline, financial rigor, and people-first leadership," said Paget Alves, CEO of Sorenson Communications. "He has an exceptional ability to scale organizations responsibly while maintaining clear visibility into performance, risk, and long-term value creation. His experience leading complex, innovative businesses makes him an invaluable leader as we continue to grow and invest in the future."

Clint holds a BA in Economics and MBA in Finance from the University of Missouri and is a graduate of Duke's Executive Leadership Program.

With a career defined by disciplined execution, data-driven decision-making, and talent development, at Sorenson, Clint will help the company navigate complexity, scale responsibly, and deliver sustainable operational and financial performance.

About Sorenson

As the leading language-services provider, Sorenson integrates patented technology with professional sign language interpreters to ensure the highest quality, functionally equivalent communication for the Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing communities we serve. Our product portfolio for individuals includes CaptionCall, Video Relay Service (VRS), VRS for Zoom and Lumina Video Phone, and our Enterprise solutions for businesses includes Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), On-demand VRI and on-site interpreting. Sorenson enables and facilitates over 140 million conversations annually. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives, and we endeavor to manage and minimize our environmental impact. To learn more, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

