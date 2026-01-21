DEC's "Dongchu No. 1" prototype completed more than 100 charge-discharge cycles at 65 meters depth in a freshwater lake.From ESS News The Dongfang Research Institute, a subsidiary of China Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC) announced the completion of a 10-day full-condition underwater trial of China's first kilowatt-scale submerged pumped storage energy system, marking a step forward in the country's development of alternative long-duration storage technologies. The system, branded "Dongchu No. 1," was tested in Minhu Lake in Sanming, Fujian province, at a water depth of 65 meters. The institute ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...