Rising silver prices are pushing PV manufacturers toward copper-based metallization, with DK Electronic Materials targeting 2026 for large-scale deployment of high-copper paste solutions, while Fraunhofer ISE warns efficiency trade-offs remain unacceptable.Silver prices are surging, with $100 per troy ounce within reach, putting heavy pressure on the PV supply chain, where at current levels at least one/fifth of module costs goes to silver for cell metallization. China-based metallization paste supplier DK Electronic Materials highlighted this trend, revealing that a gigawatt-scale customer will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...