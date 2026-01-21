Alloy launches its first perpetual KYB and Customer Risk Assessment orchestration solution in the UK and Europe

Solution unlocks greater automation and more continuous oversight of business customers' identities for financial institutions and fintechs

Alloy AI Assistant enables further automation of pKYB process and reduces manual workload

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy, a global identity orchestration platform provider serving over 700 financial institutions and fintechs globally, has today announced the launch of its first perpetual Know Your Business (pKYB) and Customer Risk Assessment (CRA) orchestration solution in the UK and Europe. This launch follows the European launch of Alloy's perpetual KYC (pKYC) solution in Autumn 2025.

Alloy's pKYB solution enables UK and European banks, fintechs, and payments companies to move beyond static, point-in-time KYB by automatically re-running checks and re-assessing risk when meaningful business and ownership changes occur (for instance, registry updates, watchlist hits, and event-driven risk signals). The solution is bolstered by Alloy's AI Assistant , which helps further automate the perpetual KYB process by conducting open-ended web research to corroborate business and ownership changes and by running the Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) review for businesses that change from low to high risk post-onboarding. This helps compliance and risk teams cut down on hours of manual work while improving straight-through-processing (STP) rates.

"Through deep conversations with our UK and European clients, it became clear that static, point-in-time KYB was no longer sufficient," says Grace Liu, Senior Product Director at Alloy. "We took what we learned, evaluated how the pKYB ecosystem was evolving, and built on our pKYC foundation to move quickly toward a proactive, event-driven future - one our clients are genuinely excited about and that Alloy is uniquely positioned to deliver."

For financial institutions operating in the UK and across Europe, expansion into new territories is often integral to their sustained business growth strategies. As that expansion happens, business risk becomes harder to manage: corporate entities evolve, beneficial owners change, and regulatory expectations continue to rise. Yet many business monitoring programmes still rely on heavily manual workflows in which analysts must sift through high volumes of updates, interpret changes, and apply bespoke policies across markets.

Rising regulatory expectations are also amplifying the need for more UK and European fintechs and financial institutions to automate their business monitoring. Central banks and regulators throughout Europe are increasing the number of regulatory actions they take against neobanks and traditional banks in their jurisdictions for lack of anti-money laundering controls.

"Periodic checks alone aren't enough-they need to be complemented by continuous business monitoring," Liu continues. "With pKYB, Alloy helps institutions detect, evaluate, and act on changes to business identity, ownership, and risk by automating risk reassessment and escalating only the most critical alerts to analysts. The result is consistent policies across markets and the ability to scale confidently, with a clear, up-to-date understanding of business risk between reviews."

Early UK test users report that Alloy's pKYB and CRA solution enables them to achieve strong compliance standards far faster than if they were to build an in-house alternative. Rather than investing heavily in their own technology development to get to a baseline level of compliance integrity, Alloy's solution allows teams the potential to move ahead of competitors without losing development time and/or sinking unnecessary development costs.

Alloy's approach to pKYB is built for multi-market scale and operational efficiency, enabling institutions to:

Apply configurable policies by market, product, and entity risk level, supporting consistent decisioning while accommodating local regulatory requirements.

Reduce manual workload with smart routing, using filtered, event-triggered Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) alerts that send only the highest-risk changes to analysts, while lower-risk updates can flow through automated Customer Due Diligence (CDD) processes.

Accelerate investigations with AI-assisted workflows, including summaries and recommended next steps to speed review-to-resolution.

About Alloy

Alloy provides an identity and fraud prevention platform that enables global financial institutions and fintechs to manage identity risk so they can grow with confidence. Over 700 of the world's largest financial institutions and fintechs turn to Alloy's end-to-end platform to access actionable intelligence and the broadest network of data sources across the industry, as well as stay ahead of fraud, credit, and compliance risks. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world.

