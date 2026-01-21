Anzeige
Apprentice.io Acquires Ganymede to Deliver the Industry's First AI-Native Platform Spanning R&D Through Commercial Manufacturing

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Apprentice.io, the creator of the first agentic AI manufacturing platform, today announced the acquisition of Ganymede, an AI-powered cloud platform that captures, standardizes, and automates lab and process data.

The acquisition positions Apprentice as the only platform capable of supporting the full product lifecycle - from R&D through development, tech transfer, and commercial manufacturing - within a single, unified system. By extending seamlessly into laboratory environments while deepening manufacturing intelligence, Apprentice eliminates long-standing data silos that slow innovation and scale.

With the addition of Ganymede, Apprentice now delivers a continuous digital thread across laboratory and manufacturing operations, connecting instrument-level data, process execution, and manufacturing intelligence in real time. This end-to-end visibility enables organizations to move faster from discovery to scale, reduce friction during tech transfer, and ensure high-quality, contextualized data flows seamlessly as products progress into commercial manufacturing.

The acquisition also strengthens Apprentice's manufacturing intelligence capabilities with advanced analytics, real-time process insights, and robust equipment and instrument integrations. These capabilities unlock new use cases across laboratory operations and manufacturing environments, enabling teams to analyze, optimize, and automate processes with greater speed and confidence.

With this acquisition, Ganymede's Lab-as-Code technology becomes a core component of the Apprentice platform, allowing scientists, engineers, and IT leaders to define real-time integrations and analytical workflows directly in software, and connect seamlessly to lab instruments and scientific applications. The full suite of Ganymede products for R&D and diagnostics data will continue to be offered.

"Manufacturing and life sciences require more than isolated systems - they require intelligence that spans the entire lifecycle," said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO and Co-founder of Apprentice.io. "By bringing Ganymede into Apprentice, we are delivering an AI-native platform that unifies R&D and manufacturing, turning data into real-time insight and action at every stage."

Founded in 2022, Ganymede was built specifically for wet-lab life sciences and manufacturing environments. The Ganymede team will join Apprentice's organization headquartered in New Jersey, bringing deep expertise in data infrastructure, life sciences, and machine learning to further advance Apprentice's mission to define the future of AI-driven manufacturing.

"Apprentice's next-gen MES has quickly become the market-leading solution for life sciences manufacturing, so there's no better place for Ganymede to scale up our impact and leverage the power of our data and AI capabilities," said Nathan Clark, Co-Founder of Ganymede.

"Ganymede makes R&D connectivity programmable, so tech transfer doesn't require starting over. Joining Apprentice extends that into manufacturing execution, reducing friction at the handoff and delivering end-to-end visibility from development to commercial scale," said Benson Lee, Co-Founder of Ganymede.

About Apprentice

Apprentice is the industry's first agentic manufacturing platform built for a world beyond paper and legacy MES. Apprentice unifies MES, LES, automation, and remote collaboration capabilities together in a modern, no-code platform while simultaneously deploying AI Agents to support every step of manufacturing. The AI Agents operate autonomously to amplify human efforts, optimize processes, and scale throughput while reducing costs. The company's technology drives innovation at every stage-from design and creation to simulation, execution, and optimization. For over a decade, we've helped life sciences companies integrate their people, processes, and systems into a single next-gen platform. Today, Apprentice serves all manufacturing sectors fulfilling the vision of what a digital "Apprentice" can be. For more information, visit www.apprentice.io

Press contact:

Kristen Kucks
Director of Communications
kristen.kucks@apprentice.io

SOURCE: Apprentice.io



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/apprentice.io-acquires-ganymede-to-deliver-the-industrys-first-ai-1128676

