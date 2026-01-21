enBio Corp: enBio Appoints Robert Lewis to Advisory Board Effective January 21

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / enBio Corp., a rapidly growing provider of biomedical, hospital bed management, and HTM services, today announced the appointment of Robert Lewis to its Advisory Board, effective January 21.

Robert Lewis brings more than three decades of senior leadership experience in healthcare sales, market development, and capital equipment strategy. Most recently, he served as Regional Sales Leader for Life Care Solutions at GE Healthcare, where he led high-performing sales teams across the Pacific Northwest and played a key role in driving growth across complex hospital systems.

Throughout his career, Mr. Lewis has held senior sales and leadership roles spanning patient monitoring, anesthesia delivery, maternal infant care, diagnostic cardiology, ventilators, and clinical communication technologies. He is widely recognized for his ability to build and scale sales organizations, develop strategic hospital partnerships, and successfully introduce advanced medical technologies into highly regulated healthcare environments.

"Robert's depth of experience in healthcare sales leadership and his firsthand understanding of hospital operations make him an exceptional addition to our Advisory Board," said Greg Aghamanoukian, President of enBio Corp. "As enBio continues to expand nationally, Robert's insights into enterprise healthcare sales, capital equipment strategies, and long-term customer relationships will be instrumental in helping us accelerate growth while maintaining our commitment to operational excellence and exceptional value."

Arthur Zenian, Chief Executive Officer of enBio Corp., added, "As we enter 2026, enBio is placing a deliberate and increased focus on sales execution as a core driver of our next phase of growth. Robert's appointment reflects our commitment to building a sales-centric operating model that aligns directly with our strategic goals. His experience scaling healthcare sales organizations and navigating complex hospital environments will be critical as we execute our growth strategy."

Mr. Lewis has led and mentored multidisciplinary sales teams, supported major product launches, and collaborated closely with clinical, operational, and executive stakeholders across leading health systems. In his advisory role, he will focus on sales strategy, market expansion, go-to-market execution, and strengthening enBio's positioning within hospital and health system networks.

"I am excited to join enBio at such a pivotal stage in its growth," said Robert Lewis. "The company's focus on operational excellence, healthcare-first service delivery, and value-driven solutions aligns strongly with my experience and passion for supporting hospitals in delivering better patient care. I look forward to contributing to enBio's continued success."

About enBio Corp

enBio Corp delivers Healthcare Technology Management services, biomedical engineering, medical equipment planning, hospital bed and gurney management, healthcare staffing to hospitals nationwide and CMS and Joint Commission compliance services. The company is committed to transparency, operational excellence, and value-optimized service, with a mission of "Solving Healthcare Equipment Challenges, Every Day."

For more information, please visit www.enBio.com| (818) 953-9976

SOURCE: enBio Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/enbio-appoints-robert-lewis-to-advisory-board-effective-january-21-1129171