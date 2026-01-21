Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET's 2026 Priority: One Team, One Standard

Contact center company doubles down on consistency across Japan, U.S., and Philippines operations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / TELE-NET is kicking off 2026 with a push to bring its global teams closer together. The company, which runs customer support operations in Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, is working to make sure customers get the same quality of service regardless of which location handles their call.

The focus this year is what the company calls "ONE TEAM"-an effort to standardize training, processes, and quality benchmarks across all three sites.

"When our teams in different countries are working from the same playbook, our clients notice the difference," said Parker Andrus, Vice President of Global Operations. "We're in different time zones, but the goal is the same: take care of the customer and do it consistently."

The initiative follows a year of expansion for TELE-NET. In 2025, the company opened its Las Vegas location, grew its Cebu site, and started using AI tools to improve coaching and quality assurance. This year, the plan is to refine those systems and expand cross-site training programs.

TELE-NET says the push isn't just about operational alignment-it's about making sure every customer interaction, whether it happens in Tokyo, Cebu, or Las Vegas, feels like it's coming from the same company with the same standards.

About TELE-NET

TELE-NET is a global customer support outsourcing company with offices in Japan, the U.S., and the Philippines. Combining Japanese hospitality principles (omotenashi) with advanced technology and scalable operations, TELE-NET supports companies across multiple industries - including healthcare, logistics, and transportation - with reliable, human-first solutions.

For more information about TELE-NET, visit telenetamerica.com.

Contact Information

Ian Blotter
General Manager
press@tele-net-global.com
(702) 850-1464

SOURCE: tele-net America Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/tele-nets-2026-priority-one-team-one-standard-1129568

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
