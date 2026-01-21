Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it will be exhibiting drill core from the Blue Sky and Thunder North gold zones on its Rabbit North property at Booth 1501 on January 28-29 during the annual AMEBC Roundup conference in Vancouver as the Company awaits and reviews assays from the 11 new holes drilled in November-December 2025 (see December 18, 2025 press release).

Drilling Objectives

The traces of the drill holes relative to the starred original discovery intersections of the Blue Sky and Thunder North zones are shown in Figure 1. Of the six holes at Blue Sky, Nos. RN25-063 to 068, the first three were exploratory holes designed to define the position and prospectivity of the contact between the Durand diorite stock and Nicola volcanics where it is covered by a 30 to 50-m-thick band of young Chilcotin basalt flows and alluvial gravels that infill an ENE trending, shear-controlled paleovalley. The other three holes were designed to trace the diorite-hosted part of the gold zone 100 m eastward toward a strong, 560-grain till gold anomaly from the high-grade Au intersection of Hole 060 (6.02 m of 23.63 g/t Au; see July 10, 2025 press release).

Figure 1 - Location and bedrock geology of the Rabbit North property showing the traces of the 11 holes drilled in November-December, 2025 in relation to the original intersections of the targeted gold zones (starred) and gold grain dispersal patterns in the overlying glacial till

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/281058_5c73fd6134eaeb26_002full.jpg

The five holes at Thunder North, Nos. 069 to 073, were designed to test the continuity of the gold zone along strike - both east and west - and to depth. One hole, No. 072, was long enough to potentially also intersect the parallel Thunder zone south of Thunder North. The positions of the easternmost holes, Nos. 069 and 070, and of the westernmost hole at Blue Sky, No. 064, were also geared to tightening the 500 m untested gap between the geologically similar Thunder North and Blue Sky zones.

Relationships Supporting the Orogenic Au Model

The core obtained from Hole 064 (see Fig. 2) is of particular interest with respect to the orogenic gold model that Tower has been using to explore Rabbit North. This hole was drilled northeastward into the Durand Stock, roughly perpendicular to Blue Sky discovery hole No. 055 which intersected eight significant gold-pyrite zones within 230 m of alternating diorite and volcanic core along the western edge of the stock, including the long, deep, mainly volcanic-hosted zone that returned 4.15 g/t Au over 31.5 (see January 09, 2025 press release).

Figure 2 - NQ drill core from Hole RN25-064 on the Durand Stock near the Blue Sky gold zone showing relationships typically observed between shear deformation, porphyry emplacement, hydrothermal alteration and Au-pyrite mineralization on the Rabbit North property. A 3.1 m-wide Late Jurassic dyke of quartz-feldspar porphyry occurs centrally within a 5.3-m-wide shear zone extending from 223.9 to 229.2 m down-hole and hosted by previously propylitically altered (patchily epidotized) Late Triassic diorite. Approximate locations and angles of the four contacts are indicated on the core as dashed white lines. The chilled upper and lower contacts of the QFP dyke and adjacent diorite are strongly sheared and contain pyrite-rich veinlets of both white and smoky grey quartz. The porphyritic central part of the dyke is pervasively bleached but little deformed. Au assays are pending. In shear zones of this type at Rabbit North, the highest Au values generally occur in the strongly deformed and veined wall rock but the bleached porphyry does contain some Au (commonly 0.5-1.0 g/t), indicating that the mineralization was at least partly coeval with porphyry emplacement. DI = diorite, DIs = sheared/altered diorite; QFP = quartz-feldspar porphyry, QFPc = chilled aphyric porphyry.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/281058_5c73fd6134eaeb26_003full.jpg

Hole 064 intersected only diorite beneath the Chilcotin cover flows. Like Hole 055, it encountered multiple pyritized shear zones within a long, 160 m core section. Four of these shear zones also contained dykes of quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP), the apparent driver of the hydrothermal system that introduced the Au-pyrite mineralization at Rabbit North. As shown in Figure 2, the core from these zones clearly reveals the relative timings of shear deformation, porphyry emplacement and hydrothermal alteration/gold mineralization. These relationships will be open for discussion at Roundup Booth 1501 on January 28-29.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

