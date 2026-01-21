Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
21.01.2026
GoliathTech to open a new manufacturing facility in Ohio, United States

MAGOG, QC, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My name is Julian Reusing, and I am the founder and owner of GoliathTech, a manufacturer and franchisor specializing in helical (screw) pile systems for construction. I am Canadian; my father is American, my mother is Mexican, and my spouse is both Ukrainian and Russian. I have had the opportunity to live and work in several of these countries, which has enabled me to develop a deep understanding of different cultures, both human and professional. Today, this reality represents a tangible competitive advantage in the international development of GoliathTech's operations.

GoliathTech has become the most important manufacturer and installer in the helical pile industry and a top-ranking franchisor. Always at the forefront of the industry, GoliathTech constantly innovates to realize the mission and vision of offering the highest quality products and services to customers around the globe.

Throughout my career, I have personally founded and led several companies operating globally across more than sixty countries, including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and numerous European countries. These experiences have taught me the importance of adapting business strategies to local economic realities.

With this perspective, I have closely monitored developments in the U.S. market, particularly the implementation of new tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration. As a manufacturer, optimizing our supply chains and strengthening proximity to our key markets have therefore become strategic levers to anticipate these changing tariff conditions and ensure our long-term performance.

It is within this context that I decided to open a manufacturing facility in Ohio, United States, at a time when the North American economic environment calls for structural adjustments. This decision not only aligns with current U.S. economic priorities but also allows us, as a franchisor, to respond more effectively to the needs of our American franchisees, who are now present in 33 U.S. states.

This new facility will enable us to offer a range of products manufactured in the United States, while maintaining our Canadian-made product line for other international markets. Over the years, my experience has shown that each of our facilities performs at its best when it actively contributes to the local economy in which it operates.

In this context, joining the GoliathTech franchise network represents a strategic opportunity. We invite entrepreneurs who wish to build a strong and resilient local business, supported by a leading manufacturer and franchisor in screw pile systems, to learn more about acquiring a GoliathTech franchise.

Julian Reusing
CEO
GoliathTech Inc.

Construction Franchise Opportunity | GoliathTech

The Best Screw Pile Foundation System | GoliathTech

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865701/GoliathTech_GoliathTech_to_open_a_new_manufacturing_facility_in.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goliathtech-to-open-a-new-manufacturing-facility-in-ohio-united-states-302666215.html

