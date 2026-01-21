Prostar Concrete Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Decorative Concrete in Hamilton, Two Years in a Row

HAMILTON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Prostar Concrete, a high-performing family-owned leader in decorative and structural concrete, has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Decorative Concrete category for Hamilton, marking its second consecutive win. Backed by a perfect 5-star Google rating with over 235 verified reviews, Prostar Concrete continues to set the benchmark for quality, service and craftsmanship in the region.

Established in 2003, Prostar Concrete brings more than 40 years of combined industry experience to projects across Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Ancaster, Burlington, Oakville, Brantford and Caledonia. Their team specializes in premium concrete solutions for both residential and commercial applications, including driveways, walkways, porches, patios, pool decks, new-home builds and commercial installations.

Prostar Concrete offers one of the widest ranges of decorative finish options in the area including stamped concrete, exposed aggregate, coloured concrete, smooth and broom finishes, as well as concrete restoration, repairs, sealing and cutting. Clients receive complete start-to-finish service tailored to their design style, property and budget.

"Our focus is simple, deliver flawless work, treat customers with respect and build trust that lasts," says Nelson Medeiros, owner of Prostar Concrete. "Winning again is proof of the trust our customers place in us. We are grateful, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar."

Family Values, Local Reputation and Unmatched Customer Trust

Prostar Concrete's success is built on hands-on, owner-led service, strong communication and the highest attention to detail. Unlike larger companies, customers work directly with the owner throughout the entire process, from design and planning to forming and finishing. Their 235+ five-star Google reviews highlight consistent professionalism, precision, honesty and exceptional customer care.

Recognition Backed by Independent Research

The Consumer Choice Award is North America's only recognition program based entirely on independent market research, not purchased votes or judging panels. Winners are selected based on brand reputation, customer satisfaction and overall consumer confidence. Prostar Concrete's second consecutive win reinforces their position as one of the most trusted concrete specialists in Hamilton. "Being chosen two years in a row shows the impact we are making in the community," says Medeiros. "It is an honour, and we are committed to continuing that level of excellence."

A Commitment to Excellence Moving Forward

As design trends evolve, Prostar Concrete continues to innovate, refining techniques, improving decorative finishes and maintaining the highest standards of workmanship. With decades of experience, a strong local presence and an unmatched 5-star reputation, Prostar Concrete remains a leader in the decorative concrete industry in Hamilton and beyond. To learn more or request a quote, visit www.prostarconcrete.ca.

About Prostar Concrete

Prostar Concrete is a Hamilton-based, family-owned concrete specialist founded in 2003. The company provides residential, commercial and industrial concrete services across Southwestern Ontario. Services include stamped, exposed aggregate, coloured, plain and smooth-finish concrete, along with cutting, sealing and restoration. Fully licensed and insured, Prostar Concrete is recognized for exceptional workmanship, transparent communication and long-lasting, high-quality results.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

