U.S. scientists used density functional theory to reveal how sodium ions are stored in nanoporous carbon anodes for sodium-ion batteries, identifying dual ionic and metallic storage mechanisms within the pores. Their findings provide practical design guidelines to improve battery voltage, safety, and commercial viability for stationary energy storage.Researchers from Brown University in the United States have investigated the behavior of sodium storage in carbon materials used in sodium-ion batteries, with the aim of improving their commercial viability for stationary renewable energy storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...