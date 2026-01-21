Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Full Commercial Launch of Lyken.AI

AI Business to Deliver End-to-End Services, Production-Grade Software, and Infrastructure to Solve Real Business Problems

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A40M0J) ("Alset AI" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce the full commercial launch of Cedarcross Technologies Inc., operating under the brand Lyken.AI, its flagship AI business ("Lyken.AI").

Lyken.AI is now positioned to work with organizations, delivering a complete, accountable solution that combines end-to-end services, production-grade software, and infrastructure. Lyken.AI is designed to provide business outcomes, from problem assessment and data validation through to scalable deployment and ensuring measurable business impact.

Leveraging a strong ecosystem including NVIDIA, Dell Technologies Canada, and established data center providers, Lyken.AI provides high-performance GPU compute, secure NVMe storage, private low-latency networking, and specialized enterprise tools, including NVIDIA software stack for AI Agentics and developer libraries.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Lyken.AI to full commercial availability," said Kurtis Krack, President of Lyken.AI. "We believe that we are positioned to begin generating revenue in the first half of 2026. This launch enables us to fully leverage our strong vendor ecosystem and valued partners to execute on our pipeline of opportunities."

In conjunction with the commercial launch, Alset AI has released a comprehensive new Lyken.AI business deck detailing the platform's practical AI approach, technical capabilities, market differentiation, partnerships, and growth strategy. The deck is now available on the official website at https://www.lyken.ai/.

The launch coincides with a period of ongoing AI evolution. Recent data indicates that approximately 88% of organizations worldwide use AI in at least one business function,1 an increase from prior years, with 78% of global companies having adopted AI technologies overall.2 In North America, adoption is particularly strong, with middle-market businesses reporting near universal engagement.3 The global AI market, fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30%,4 may exceed $500 billion in 2026,5 evidencing the increasing demand for practical, outcome-focused AI platforms.

For more information about Lyken.AI, to explore customer or partnership opportunities, or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.lyken.ai/.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

