Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") announces that its common shares will be temporarily halted on January 21, 2026 at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), in order to facilitate the TSXV's review of the binding letter with Nuevo Silver Inc. (the "Binding Letter"), as previously announced on January 20, 2026.

The temporary trading halt is solely at the request of the TSXV in connection with their review of the Binding Letter and certain associated documents and information. Silverco confirms that all material information relating to its business and operations has been publicly disclosed in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV requirements.

About Silverco Mining Ltd.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the 11,665-hectare Cusi Project located in Chihuahua State, Mexico (the "Cusi Property"). It lies within the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt. There is an existing 1,200 ton per day mill with tailings capacity at the Cusi Property.

The Cusi Property is a past-producing underground silver-lead-zinc-gold project approximately 135 kilometres west of Chihuahua City. The Cusi Property boasts excellent infrastructure, including paved highway access and connection to the national power grid.

The Cusi Property hosts multiple historical Ag-Au-Pb-Zn producing mines each developed along multiple vein structures. The Cusi Property hosts several significant exploration targets, including the extension of a newly identified downthrown mineralized geological block and additional potential through claim consolidation.

