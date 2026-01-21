St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a drilling progress update at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Drilling is being carried out by Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift"), as operator, pursuant to the option agreement announced on October 9, 2025, under which Anteros may earn up to a 49% interest in the Project. The Project is being evaluated for platinum group elements, base metals, and naturally occurring gases, including hydrogen and helium.

Further to the Company's January 12, 2026 news release announcing the commencement of drilling, the Phase 1 drill hole (RM26-01) is advancing on a two-shift basis and has reached a depth of approximately 670 metres, with drilling continuing toward the planned target depth of approximately 1,350 metres. Drill hole RM26-01 intersected the basal contact of the Seagull mafic-ultramafic intrusion at approximately 612.5 metres depth, transitioning into Archean basement rocks of the Quetico Subprovince, comprising quartz-feldspar biotite schist. The intersection represents a key geological milestone for the program, documenting the depth and nature of the intrusive contact at this location.

In the nine metres immediately above the basal contact, trace orthomagmatic-style sulphide mineralization was observed as small disseminated blebs (approximately 2-4 mm in size). Trace native copper has been locally observed along alteration veinlets at select intervals, consistent with secondary mineralization styles previously documented in the Seagull intrusion and other Mid-Continent Rift systems.

Ultramafic lithologies encountered to date include intervals of serpentinized lherzolite, which are favourable for the ongoing evaluation of naturally occurring hydrogen systems. Gas-handling and monitoring equipment is in place on site to support sampling activities as drilling progresses.

"Intersecting the basal contact in the Phase 1 drill hole is an important step in advancing the Seagull Project," said Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Anteros. "This confirms the geological architecture at depth and allows us to continue drilling toward the deeper portions of the intrusion while systematically evaluating the Project's critical minerals and gas potential."

The Company will provide further updates as drilling progresses and as analytical results become available. At this time, all observations are visual in nature and laboratory assay results are pending.

ABOUT THE SEAGULL PROJECT

The Project is located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and covers the interpreted mafic-ultramafic Seagull Intrusion within the Nipigon Basin. Historical exploration between 1998 and 2012 included airborne geophysical surveys and approximately 20,000 metres of diamond drilling, which reported disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralization containing nickel, copper, and platinum-group elements along parts of the intrusion's basal contact. These results are historical in nature and have not been independently verified by Anteros.

In 2024, Rift completed an Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey to refine the internal geometry of the Seagull Intrusion and to help define a deeper subsurface target. The survey outlined contrasting velocity domains interpreted to reflect lithological and alteration variations. These interpretations have not been tested by drilling and remain unverified by Anteros. The current Phase 1 drill program is intended to provide the first subsurface evaluation of the deeper ANT anomaly.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Seagull Project was prepared by Rift Minerals Inc. and has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. (Ontario), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. This information has not been independently verified by Anteros Metals Inc. and is provided for geological context only.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing a pipeline of projects across Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions. The Company applies a technically driven, data-supported exploration approach targeting critical minerals and emerging strategic commodities relevant to the global energy transition.

ABOUT RIFT MINERALS INC.

Rift Minerals Inc. is a private corporation based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, founded in 2024 by Steven Stares, Michael Stares, Cliff Hickman and Abraham Drost, M.Sc., P.Geo. (Ontario). Rift has completed early-stage exploration work on the Seagull Project, including an Ambient Noise Tomography survey completed by Sisprobe, France. The resulting assessment report has been filed with the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines for assessment credit. Additional information about Rift Minerals Inc. is available through publicly accessible sources.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

