TOKYO, Japan, Jan 21, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced that it has decided to discontinue production, before the end of 2026, of the current model of fuel cell system now produced at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC (FCSM), a joint venture between Honda and General Motors (GM). After the discontinuation, Honda will utilize the next-generation fuel-cell system being developed independently by Honda.FCSM was established in January 2017 in Brownstown, Michigan, U.S., as the first ever joint venture in the automotive industry that would produce advanced fuel cell system. The two companies combined their respective expertise in areas of development, production and procurement and realized various synergies, including the development of high-quality fuel cell system with excellent durability and low-temperature resistance, the introduction of cutting-edge production technologies, and cost reduction through commonizing parts suppliers.As this collaboration yielded some positive results, the two companies held extensive discussions regarding the continuation of FCSM business and reached an agreement to discontinue production of fuel cell systems at FCSM. Moving forward, Honda will continue to leverage next-generation fuel cell system technologies developed independently by Honda and strive to further expand business opportunities in order to grow its hydrogen business as one of the new core businesses of Honda.In addition to striving to realize carbon neutrality for all of its products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda is working toward achieving "zero environmental impact" of not only its products, but the entire product lifecycle including its corporate activities, with initiatives in three key areas- carbon neutrality, clean energy and resource circulation.While positioning hydrogen, along with electricity, as high-potential energy carriers, Honda has been conducting research and development of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies for more than 30 years.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.