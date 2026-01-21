Investigation Solution Services Inc. Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Investigators in London

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Investigation Solution Services Inc. has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Investigators category, highlighting the agency's commitment to professionalism, discretion and reliable investigative services across Ontario.

Investigation Solution Services Inc. is a licensed and insured private investigation agency serving individuals, legal professionals and businesses throughout the province. The agency is known for delivering confidential, results driven investigations while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and client care.

Founded by Touraj Shahbazi, Investigation Solution Services Inc. brings extensive experience and discipline to every case. Mr. Shahbazi is a former Special Forces instructor, a 6th-degree black belt and the founder of Cobra Karate. With more than 20 years of investigative experience and over 1,500 successful cases, his leadership has shaped the agency's methodical, professional approach.

Investigation Solution Services Inc. provides a wide range of investigative services, including surveillance, fraud investigations, infidelity cases, family law matters, corporate investigations, skip tracing and missing person cases. Each investigation is handled with care, confidentiality and attention to detail, ensuring clients receive accurate information and dependable support during sensitive situations.

The agency's reputation is built on trust, discretion and thorough investigative work. Clients rely on Investigation Solution Services Inc. for clear communication, ethical practices and timely reporting. Whether supporting legal proceedings, corporate decision making or personal matters, the agency approaches each case with professionalism and respect.

"We are proud to be recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award," said the team at Investigation Solution Services Inc. "Every case we handle is approached with professionalism, discretion and respect for our clients. This recognition reflects our commitment to ethical investigative practices and reliable results."

Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their industry and strong commitment to customer service. For Investigation Solution Services Inc., this award reflects years of dedication to quality investigative work and client satisfaction.

As the agency looks ahead, Investigation Solution Services Inc. remains committed to delivering reliable investigative solutions while upholding its values of integrity, discretion and professionalism. With extensive experience and a strong track record, the agency continues to serve clients across Ontario with confidence and care.

About Investigation Solution Services Inc.

Investigation Solution Services Inc. is a licensed and insured private investigation agency serving clients across Ontario. Founded by Touraj Shahbazi, the agency provides confidential investigative services including surveillance, fraud investigations, family law matters, corporate cases, skip tracing and missing person investigations. With more than 20 years of experience and over 1,500 successful cases, the agency is committed to professionalism, discretion and trusted results. To learn more, visit www.investigationsolutionservices.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/investigation-solution-services-inc.-recognized-with-2026-consum-1129263