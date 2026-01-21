Yesterday, January 20, 2026, Lucara Diamond Corp. (the "Company") disclosed an update regarding a previously disclosed private placement of shares. The press release also included information on the Company's financial situation.

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Lucara Diamond Corp. Short name LUC ISIN code: CA54928Q1081

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.