GFG Resources Inc.: GFG Delivers Broad Gold Intercept of 1.01 g/t Au over 51.5 m including 6.36 g/t Au over 5.0 m and Advances Discovery Driven District-Scale Exploration at Goldarm

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSXV: GFG | OTCQB: GFGSF) ("GFG" or the "Company") reports six (6) holes and two (2) hole extensions from the 12-hole (2,650 metre) Phase 2-2025 drill program at the Aljo Gold Project ("Aljo"), located on the Company's Goldarm Property ("Goldarm") in the prolific Timmins Gold District of Ontario, Canada (See Figures 1 and 2).

The Phase 2-2025 drill program at Aljo was designed to confirm and expand mineralization across the Main, Hangingwall ("HW"), and Footwall ("FW") Zones. Infill and step-out drilling in the Main and HW Zones successfully confirmed continuity, expanded mineralization at depth, and refined the geological model. In the FW Zones, drilling extended and confirmed up-dip continuity of the FW3 Zone and led to the discovery of a new FW zone, FW4 (See press release dated November 27,2025). In addition, 150-metre step-out holes were completed to the east to test potential extensions of the system, with results pending (See Table 1 and Figures 3 and 4).

Highlights:

High-grade and broad HW intercepts demonstrate scale and depth continuity, including one of the strongest gram-metre results at Aljo: ALJ-25-036: yielding one of the highest gram-metre products at Aljo to-date, with 1.01 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") over 51.5 metres ("m"), including 6.36 g/t Au over 5.0 m , confirming the HW system remains open and well mineralized below historical mine workings; ALJ-25-035: 10.45 g/t Au over 2.1 m, including 22.90 g/t Au over 0.9 m, with visible gold , representing the western-most test of the HW Zone to date.

Infill drilling confirms continuity of high-grade gold mineralization within the HW and Main Zones, supporting modeled geometry and locally hosting visible gold: ALJ-25-032: 3.68 g/t Au over 4.5 m, including 17.40 g/t Au over 0.5 m, with visible gold; ALJ-25-031: Multiple stacked intercepts in both zones, highlighted by 11.40 g/t Au over 0.8 m (Main Zone); ALJ-25-033: 2.03 g/t Au over 5.8 m, including 10.40 g/t Au over 0.5 m, with visible gold.

FW system continues to expand at depth, highlighting a growing secondary mineralized corridor: ALJ-25-018ext: 2.57 g/t Au over 2.0 m, including 4.63 g/t Au over 1.0 m , intersected at the bottom of the hole, supporting continued FW upside.

Step-out drilling east of Aljo targeted areas of sparse historic drilling; geological observations are encouraging, with assay results pending.

Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG stated, "This second phase of results continues to reinforce our confidence in the Aljo gold system. Infill drilling is doing exactly what it should - confirming continuity of high-grade gold mineralization within the Main and HW Zones - while deeper drilling continues to expand the FW system and deliver new zones of gold mineralization."

"GFG is well financed and advancing an aggressive 2026 exploration program, including continued drilling at Aljo, step-out testing along strike and at depth, and a major regional push across the Goldarm Property supported by extensive sonic base-of-till sampling and diamond drilling of priority targets. Looking ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be a very active and exciting year for GFG. I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders, First Nation partners, local communities, and our dedicated exploration team in Timmins for their continued support as we operate in one of the world's premier, infrastructure-rich gold camps-positioning the Company well to create value in a strong gold environment."

Next Steps - 2026 Exploration Program

GFG is well-financed and positioned to advance an aggressive, multi-pronged exploration program in 2026, designed to both grow the Aljo Gold Project and unlock new gold discoveries across the broader Goldarm Property.

Aljo Gold Project - Resource Growth Focus

At Aljo, the Company plans to continue systematic diamond drilling focused on infill and step-out targets with the objective of further delineating stacked HW, Main, and FW Zones. Drilling will prioritize expanding mineralization along strike and to depth, refining the geological model, and advancing the project toward resource-scale definition. Particular emphasis will be placed on continued testing of the HW system at depth and the emerging FW corridor, where recent drilling has outlined new zones of mineralization. In addition to infill drilling, GFG will pursue systematic step-out drilling along the eastern and western corridors to further expand the footprint of the Aljo gold system.

Goldarm Property - Regional Discovery Engine

In parallel, GFG is advancing a district-scale regional exploration program across priority corridors on the Goldarm Property. Late in 2025, the Company initiated a 90-hole sonic drilling program focused on systematic base-of-till ("BOT") and top-of-bedrock sampling proximal to the Pipestone Fault, marking the beginning of a multi-year regional exploration campaign. This program is designed to evaluate gold potential across a ~15 km strike length of the Pipestone and associated fault corridors using wide-spaced (0.5-2.0 km) sampling.

In parallel with the initial phase of sonic drilling, GFG initiated a ~2,500-m diamond drilling program in early 2026 to test high-priority regional targets generated from its expanding target pipeline across the Goldarm Property.

Regional exploration will balance tangible targets-such as McCristie, Fournier, Carr, and Nahanni, which host historical anomalous drilling and prospecting results that remain largely untested-with conceptual targets developed through integrated geological, structural, and geophysical analysis. GFG's targeting framework emphasizes proximity to:

(i) regional-scale faults and major lithological contacts;

(ii) chemically and texturally receptive host rocks;

(iii) late brittle faulting and offset geological panels;

(iv) felsic to mafic porphyry dykes and sills; and

(v) large mafic-ultramafic bodies spatially associated with gold mineralization in the Timmins-Matheson camp.

Pen Property - Regional Target Advancement

At the Pen Property west of Timmins, GFG continues to advance a growing pipeline of priority regional targets based on encouraging drilling results, newly acquired IP data, and extensive BOT sampling completed around the Muskego target in early 2025 (See press release dated June 2, 2025). Ongoing interpretation of BOT results has identified highly anomalous gold-grain counts and associated pathfinder minerals (Bi-W-Te) within fertile structural corridors. These targets will be refined and prioritized for drill testing in 2026.

Strategic Outlook

This aggressive 2026 exploration strategy reflects GFG's commitment to deploying capital into the ground, leveraging its district-scale land position, and advancing multiple discovery opportunities across one of Canada's most prolific and infrastructure-rich gold camps. Together, continued growth drilling at Aljo and systematic regional exploration across Goldarm and Pen position GFG for a catalyst-rich year ahead.

Summary and Geological Interpretation of Assay Results

HW and Main Zones - Infill, Step-Outs, and Depth Expansion

Drilling within the HW and Main Zones during Phase 2-2025 successfully confirmed strong structural and grade continuity, supported the modelled geometry of high-grade shoots, and demonstrated meaningful growth potential both along strike and at depth. Multiple intercepts are associated with visible gold, reinforcing the robustness of the Aljo gold system.

ALJ-25-031

Drilled on approximately 50-metre spacing, this hole intersected multiple stacked mineralized intervals within both the HW and Main Zones. HW mineralization returned peak values of 4.67 g/t Au over 1.5 m, while the Main Zone yielded a high-grade intercept of 11.40 g/t Au over 0.8 m, confirming vertical continuity of gold mineralization.

ALJ-25-032

Drilled on ~30-metre spacing, this hole intersected several zones of moderate-to high-grade gold mineralization. The most significant interval returned 3.68 g/t Au over 4.5 m, including 17.40 g/t Au over 0.5 m, and hosted significant visible gold in quartz-carbonate veins within altered and variolitic pillow flow breccia near the HW ultramafic contact. Deeper in the hole, the Main Zone also hosted visible gold in sheeted quartz-carbonate veins, yielding 4.92 g/t Au over 0.8 m.

ALJ-25-033

This hole tested the HW Zone near a thick diabase dyke and unexpectedly intersected an ~6-metre-wide zone of strongly sheared and altered basaltic pillow breccia hosting quartz-carbonate veins with visible gold and significant sulphide mineralization. The interval graded 2.03 g/t Au over 5.8 m, including 10.40 g/t Au over 0.5 m. Structural relationships suggest this mineralized basaltic wedge may have been faulted into the diabase dyke, representing the first occurrence of high-grade gold mineralization internal to a diabase dyke at Aljo.

ALJ-25-034

Drilled as a 40-m west step-out, this hole intersected weak but anomalous gold mineralization, providing additional constraints on HW continuity.

Larger Step-Outs and Depth Extension

ALJ-25-035

This hole represents a 55-m western step-out on the HW Zone and is the western-most test of the zone to date. Two significant mineralized intervals were intersected, both hosting visible gold, including a high-grade zone grading 10.45 g/t Au over 2.1 m, including 22.90 g/t Au over 0.9 m, and a broader interval of 1.51 g/t Au over 15.3 m. These results confirm the HW system remains open to the west.

ALJ-25-036

Drilled as an 80-m down-dip step-out, ALJ-25-036 is the first hole to test the HW Zone below 250 vertical m and returned one of the highest gram-metre results at Aljo to date, grading 1.01 g/t Au over 51.5 m, including 6.36 g/t Au over 5.0 m. Mineralization is hosted within a thickened package of altered and variolitic mafic pillow breccias with sulphidic quartz-carbonate veins. This result confirms the HW system remains continuous and well-endowed below the historical Aljo mine workings.

Collectively, results from ALJ-25-031 through ALJ-25-036, when viewed alongside previously reported intercepts such as 1.05 g/t Au over 71.0 m in ALJ-25-030 (See press release dated November 27, 2025), highlight a robust, multi-lens gold system capable of generating both high-grade intervals and broad bulk-tonnage-style mineralization, providing a strong foundation for continued expansion through aggressive step-out drilling.

FW Extensions - Expanding a Second Mineralized Corridor

Extension drilling completed in the FW corridor continues to demonstrate that this system is more extensive and continuous than previously recognized, with mineralization now traced over a strike length approaching 200 m and remaining open along strike and at depth.

ALJ-25-013 (extension)

Hole ALJ-25-013, originally completed in 2024, was extended by 66 m to a total depth of 504 m to further evaluate FW mineralization. The extension successfully intersected porphyry dykes associated with the FW system and returned weak but persistent gold anomalism throughout altered amygdaloidal basalts, with a peak assay of 0.5 g/t Au, confirming the fertility of the FW stratigraphy.

ALJ-25-018 (extension)

Hole ALJ-25-018, also originally completed in 2024, was extended by 93 m to a total depth of 570 m and intersected a significant mineralized interval at the bottom of the hole, grading 2.57 g/t Au over 2.0 m, including 4.63 g/t Au over 1.0 m, within altered FW amygdaloidal basalts. The strength of gold mineralization at the end of the hole indicates the FW system remains open at depth, and this hole is planned to be extended again in 2026 to continue testing for new high-grade zones.

These results build on the discovery of the FW4 Zone, which previously returned 4.22 g/t Au over 1.5 m (see press release dated November 27, 2025), within a portion of the stratigraphy that has seen little to no historical drilling. Ongoing geological modelling has significantly improved understanding of up-dip projections within the FW, opening a new search space for near-surface and deeper drill testing in 2026.

Anders Carlson, Vice President of Exploration at GFG commented, "These results represent an important step forward in our understanding of the Aljo gold system. Infill drilling continues to demonstrate strong grade and structural continuity within the HW and Main Zones, while deeper drilling and hole extensions are expanding the FW system into areas that have seen little to no historical testing."

"The intersection of high-grade mineralization at depth, including one of the highest gram-metre intervals drilled at Aljo to date, confirms that the system remains open and well mineralized below the historical workings. Importantly, ongoing geological modelling is improving our ability to project these zones both up-dip and along strike, which will directly inform more aggressive step-out and near-surface drill testing planned for 2026."

Table 1: Summary of Phase 2-2025 Aljo Mine Project Assay Results to Date- 1-

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone Visible Gold ALJ-25-013ext NSI ALJ-25-018ext 568.0 570.0 2.0 2.57 FW incl. 569.0 570.0 1.0 4.63 FW ALJ-25-031 124.8 126.3 1.5 1.18 HW and 133.1 134.6 1.5 4.67 HW and 251.9 252.7 0.8 1.97 Main and 268.9 270.4 1.5 2.51 Main and 325.6 326.4 0.8 11.40 Main ALJ-25-032 29.5 34.0 4.5 3.68 HW - incl. 29.5 30.0 0.5 17.40 HW - and 89.3 92.0 2.7 2.80 HW and 130.0 131.0 1.0 2.86 Main and 146.9 147.7 0.8 4.92 Main - and 167.0 168.0 1.0 1.40 Main ALJ-25-033 25.2 31.0 5.8 2.03 HW - incl. 27.2 27.7 0.5 10.40 HW - ALJ-25-034 62.4 63.6 1.2 1.27 HW and 74.0 75.0 1.0 1.08 HW ALJ-25-035 147.3 150.4 3.1 0.98 HW and 159.9 162.0 2.1 10.45 HW - incl. 159.9 160.9 0.9 22.90 HW - and 171.2 186.5 15.3 1.51 HW - incl. 175.0 175.9 0.9 6.98 HW - ALJ-25-0362 291.3 342.8 51.5 1.01 HW incl. 321.0 326.0 5.0 6.36 HW Previously Released 2025 Phase 2 Assays ALJ-25-029 7.7 22.0 14.3 1.46 HW - incl. 19.5 20.5 1.0 9.36 HW - and 30.5 45.0 14.5 0.58 HW - and 50.5 58.8 8.3 0.52 HW and 127.8 128.8 1.0 2.74 Main and 131.5 132.2 0.7 6.65 Main and 190.0 199.0 9.0 1.15 Main incl. 197.0 198.0 1.0 3.55 Main and 335.0 341.5 6.5 1.15 FW3 incl. 339.3 340.0 0.7 4.13 FW3 and 389.0 390.5 1.5 4.22 FW4 ALJ-25-030 11.5 82.5 71.0 1.05 HW - incl. 15.5 18.5 3.0 7.51 HW - also incl. 26.0 27.0 1.0 3.26 HW also incl. 31.5 32.8 1.3 4.97 HW also incl. 46.5 47.5 1.0 4.09 HW also incl. 70.5 72.5 2.0 6.39 HW - also incl. 77.5 78.5 1.0 5.00 HW and 97.5 99.0 1.5 2.83 HW and 113.4 114.5 1.1 1.01 HW and 176.0 177.0 1.0 1.00 Main and 209.5 212.0 2.5 1.28 Main and 224.0 225.0 1.0 1.88 Main

1Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length with a minimum 1 gram-metre product. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.20 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 3 g/t cut-off at a minimum 1 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 30 to 90- drilled length.

2 Includes a single 5 metre interval below 0.2 g/t Au cut-off

NSI = No Significant Intercept

Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District





Figure 2: Goldarm Property Plan View Map





Figure 3: Aljo Gold Project Plan View Map- 1-





Figure 4: Aljo Gold Project Cross Section- 1-





About the Aljo Gold Project

The Aljo Gold Project lies within GFG's Goldarm Property, located in the world-class Timmins Gold District of northeastern Ontario. The project is situated near the Porcupine-Destor Deformation Zone, includes historical underground workings, and is proximal to mills, roads, and power infrastructure providing excellent potential for discovery and future development in a tier-one mining jurisdiction.

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions. The Company operates three gold projects, each hosting large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold.

Sampling and Quality Control

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Anders Carlson, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of GFG, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Drill core samples are being analyzed for gold by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario. Gold analysis consists of the preparation of a 500-gram pulp and an assay of a 50-gram aliquot by Pb collection fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish (Package 1A2-50. Samples assaying above 5 ppm Au are routinely re-run using a gravimetric finish (Package 1A3-50). Selected samples are analysed by metallic screen method (Package 1A4) using a 100-mesh to better determine the size of gold grains in the system. Selected samples are also undergoing multi-element analysis for 59 other elements using a four-acid digestion and an ICP-MS finish (Package MA250) by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia. Quality control and assurance measures include the monitoring of results for inserted certified reference materials, coarse blanks and preparation duplicates of drill core.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

