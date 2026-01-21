Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) ("Cascadia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will participate as a presenting company at The Investor Icebreaker 2026: The Michael Gentile Mining Showcase (the "Event"), hosted by Investor.Events, taking place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at the Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia.





Purpose of Participation

The Event is a curated investor forum held during Vancouver's annual mining conference week, positioned between the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference and the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia Roundup conference. The Company expects to conduct a series of scheduled meetings with investors and industry participants focused on:

Corporate strategy and investment thesis

Near-term milestones and catalysts

Project development and technical priorities

Capital markets and corporate positioning

Participation in the Event provides an opportunity for the Company to communicate its strategy and upcoming plans to a targeted group of mining-focused investors.

Event Format

The Event is structured as a meeting-based forum:

Afternoon session (1:00 PM to 6:00 PM)

Group investor meetings in rotating 20-minute time blocks

One-on-one meetings with select investors, scheduled in advance

Following the formal program, some participants may attend an optional networking activity organized by the event host.

Investor Inquiries

Shareholders and interested investors may contact the Company's investor relations team to request a meeting during Vancouver mining week.

"This past year has been transformative for Cascadia, with our acquisition of Granite Creek Copper and its Carmacks Project last summer. Michael has been a key supporter of us, and we look forward to presenting our strategy, near-term milestones, and the investment rationale for the Company."

- Graham Downs, President & CEO, Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

About Cascadia

Cascadia's flagship asset is the 177 km2 Carmacks Project, located within in central Yukon, Canada, 35 km southeast of the past producing Minto Mine. The road-accessible Carmacks Project has a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81% copper, 0.26 g/t gold, 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) or 1.07% copper equivalent. A 2023 preliminary economic assessment demonstrated positive economic potential, with a $330.1 M post-tax NPV(5%) and 38% after-tax IRR at $4.25/lb copper and $2,000/oz gold. Cascadia is preparing for a 15,000 m drill program to expand the existing resource in 2026.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, P.Eng., VP Corporate Development for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About The Investor Icebreaker 2026: The Michael Gentile Mining Showcase

The Event is hosted by Investor.Events as part of Vancouver's January mining conference week and brings together a curated group of mining and resource companies with qualified investors for structured meetings and networking.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

No offer or solicitation. Nothing in this news release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Event and relationship disclosure. The Company may pay fees to participate in the Event and may engage third-party service providers, including marketing or investor relations firms. References to third parties or event branding are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an endorsement or recommendation.

Third-party information. Certain information in this news release may be based on publicly available or third-party sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified.

