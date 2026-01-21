Former SentinelOne, Palo Alto Networks executive's appointment reinforces commitment to partner-led growth, enterprise adoption

Stellar Cyber, the leader in open and AI-native security operations, today announced the appointment of Eric van Sommeren as Vice President of EMEA, signalling a renewed focus on scaling the company's presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Eric joins Stellar Cyber during a period of strong global momentum and increasing demand across EMEA for modern security operations platforms that help organisations improve outcomes without increasing operational complexity. Building on an established footprint across MSSPs and enterprise customers, Eric will lead a regional growth strategy centred on customer proximity, partner ecosystem expansion, and market differentiation.

Eric van Sommeren is a seasoned commercial leader with a proven track record of driving growth across EMEA. He combines strategic vision with operational discipline to build high-performing regional teams and scale partner ecosystems. Prior to joining Stellar Cyber, Eric held senior regional leadership roles at Corelight, SentinelOne, and Palo Alto Networks, where he worked closely with MSSPs and enterprises to modernise security operations.

Key initiatives include expanding field coverage in priority EMEA markets to improve customer intimacy, increasing investment in strategic MSSP and reseller partnerships, and strengthening Stellar Cyber's position as a leading cybersecurity company with an innovative AI-native SecOps platform-capitalising on recent market recognition and analyst validation. This approach aligns with the growing need among EMEA organisations to unify SIEM, NDR/OT, XDR, ITDR, and automation within a single operational platform powered by Multi-Layer AI for Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR).

"EMEA is a diverse and strategically important region with unique market dynamics," said David McKeough, Chief Revenue Officer at Stellar Cyber. "Eric brings deep regional experience and a strong understanding of how to scale partner-led models while supporting enterprise security teams that are under pressure to do more with less."

As VP of EMEA, Eric will focus on aligning Stellar Cyber's go-to-market strategy with regional buying patterns, regulatory considerations, and partner-led delivery models-ensuring customers can modernise security operations while preserving existing investments.

"Organisations across EMEA are under increasing pressure to modernise security operations while managing cost, complexity, and skills shortages. Stellar Cyber's unified, open approach directly addresses these challenges, and I'm excited to work with our customers and partners to help them achieve better outcomes at scale across the region."

About Us

Stellar Cyber is the only AI-native SecOps platform purpose-built for MSSPs and lean enterprise security teams. Since 2015, we've been illuminating the darkest corners of cybersecurity to help organizations see every threat, know what matters most, and act with speed and confidence-always with the human in the loop.

By applying the right tool to the right problem, Stellar Cyber combines machine learning to uncover hidden anomalies, agentic AI to guide responses in real time, and human-augmented decision-making where expertise is essential. The result is real-world impact: analyst productivity improved by more than 80%, false positives reduced by over 90%, and security teams free to focus on what matters.

Our award-winning, open SecOps platform unifies SIEM, NDR OT, ITDR UEBA, detection, investigation, triage, response, and Multi-Layer AI under one platform. Stellar Cyber is trusted by one-third of the world's top 250 MSSPs and over 14,000 organizations worldwide.

Learn more at stellarcyber.ai

