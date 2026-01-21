The collaboration delivers immediate value in Nu's core markets-Brazil, Mexico and Colombia-while expanding the brand's reach across Latin America, the United States and other strategic markets, in line with its long-term growth ambitions

Nu (NYSE:NU), one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team today announce a new multi-year partnership establishing Nu as Official Team Partner, ahead of the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship Season.

Nu and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team announce multi-year global partnership

The scale, international footprint and premium positioning of Formula 1 provide Nu with a powerful platform to build global brand awareness and deepen cultural relevance, creating new avenues to connect with a global, digital-first audience of over 827 million fans. With particularly strong reach across Latin America, the United States and other strategic markets, the partnership supports Nu's long-term growth ambitions, while delivering immediate value in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, countries with deep legacy in the sport and passionate fan bases.

The partnership brings together two industry leaders defined by their shared ambition to set new standards. Founded in 2013, Nu has rapidly grown into one of the world's largest digital financial services platforms, serving over 127 million customers globally. Built on the belief that people deserve better financial services, Nu continues to challenge traditional banking through its digital-first model, customer centricity, world-class design and AI-driven technology.

That same pursuit of excellence defines Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, one of the most successful teams in the sport's history, having won eight Constructors' World Championships and nine Drivers' World Championships. Driven by teamwork and a relentless drive for performance, the team is looking ahead to F1's next chapter.

The multi-year partnership will deliver a range of dynamic on-track and off-track branding and activations designed to create memorable experiences for fans. It will showcase bold moments that bring supporters closer to the excitement of the sport, featuring Team drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, as well as CEO Team Principal, Toto Wolff.

"F1 is one of the few truly global fan platforms, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is a defining force in the sport, with an unparalleled track record. This partnership gives us a powerful opportunity to connect with hundreds of millions of fans in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, the United States and beyond," said Cristina Junqueira, co-Founder, Chief Growth Officer and CEO of Nu's emerging U.S. business. "We are looking forward to joining forces with the Mercedes F1 Team to leverage Nu's customer-centricity, technology platform, and innovation to deliver premium access and incredible digital experiences that bring fans closer to the action. Building a global brand is a multi-year journey, and there is much more to come."

"Innovation and disruption is at the heart of everything we do and our partnership with Nu reflects those joint values," said Toto Wolff, CEO Team Principal, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. "We have a shared commitment to pushing boundaries and finding smarter, more efficient ways to perform. We look forward to working together to drive such excellence through the partnership."

"We are delighted to welcome Nu to our partner ecosystem," said Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. "Nu's focus on technology and efficiency aligns well with the principles that drive performance in our sport. This partnership also provides an opportunity to collaborate in ways that create value for fans and strengthen both brands on and off the track."

Join the Nu Journey

To learn more about the partnership and be the first to know about the next steps of Nu's internationalization journey, join Nu's Insider Access List at:nu.co/2026

About Nu

Nu is one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world, serving over 127 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The company has been leading an industry transformation by leveraging data and proprietary technology to develop innovative products and services. Guided by its mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu caters to customers' complete financial journey, promoting financial access and advancement with responsible lending and transparency. The company is powered by an efficient and scalable business model that combines low cost to serve with growing returns. Nu's impact has been recognized in multiple awards, including Time 100 Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and Forbes World's Best Banks.

For more information, please visit https://international.nubank.com.br/about/.

About the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Mercedes was born to race and we've been doing it since 1901. Today, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team competes at the pinnacle of motorsport: the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The pioneering spirit of our company founders lives on in our commitment to innovation and performance. As the world's original automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has defined the cutting edge of technology for over a century. Today, our F1 team exists to demonstrate the best of the brand's performance on the global stage.

Based in Brackley and Brixworth, UK, over 2,000 committed team members work with a singular mission: to win the world championship. From 2014 to 2021, we secured a record eight consecutive Constructors' Championships, and we are hungry for more.

Our journey is not just about performance on the track; we also strive to make a positive impact on the world and inspire future generations. We are proud signatories of the Climate Pledge, and we are leading the way in building a more sustainable and inclusive sport.

For more information, please visit www.mercedesamgf1.com.

