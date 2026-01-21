Experienced product and finance leaders join Smarsh to support the company's next phase of growth

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced new additions to its executive leadership team to accelerate the delivery of AI-powered risk management and data intelligence solutions. By appointing proven expertise across product and finance functions, Smarsh is positioning its platform to help customers automate compliance and unlock actionable insights within increasingly complex regulatory environments.

"These leadership additions are about delivering more value to our customers-faster," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "Our customers depend on Smarsh to help them stay compliant, informed, and ahead of change. By strengthening our leadership team with seasoned operators, we're accelerating innovation, sharpening execution, and ensuring we continue to meet our customers' most critical needs."

Product and Technology Leadership to Accelerate AI Innovation

Kamesh Tumsi has joined Smarsh as Chief Product Officer, bringing a deep pedigree in scaling highly regulated fintech platforms. Most recently, Tumsi served as Senior Vice President and Head of Product at HealthEquity.

As Chief Product Officer, Kamesh Tumsi will accelerate product execution and strengthen alignment across product, engineering, and go-to-market teams. Drawing on deep experience building and scaling B2B, fintech, and digital platform products, he brings a strong innovation mindset to translating Smarsh's platform strategy into differentiated, scalable customer outcomes. Tumsi will lead Smarsh's global product roadmap with a mandate to embed Generative AI and advanced machine learning across the platform, positioning communications data as a strategic asset for customers operating at enterprise scale.

Goutam Nadella, formerly Chief Product Officer, transitions to the role of Chief Strategy Officer. Having spent the last four years architecting the Smarsh platform vision-Nadella will now focus on driving long-term market expansion and strategic partnerships as Smarsh scales its global footprint.

Financial Leadership to Support Scale and Trust

Following a successful interim period, Ian Goodkind was formally appointed Chief Financial Officer. Goodkind has brought financial rigor, operational clarity, and steady leadership to Smarsh, earning the confidence of the Board and investors. He will continue to guide Smarsh's financial strategy to support sustained growth and customer investment. Goodkind most recently served as CFO of Jamf, a high-growth B2B SaaS company serving SMBs to enterprises, where he successfully led the organization through its 2020 initial public offering.

Built for What's Next

Together, these appointments reflect Smarsh's commitment to building a resilient, execution-focused leadership team designed to serve customers today-and anticipate what comes next.

"Our customers' challenges are evolving quickly, and so must we," Crawford Goodman added. "With these new leadership additions, Smarsh is well positioned to move faster, execute with greater precision, and continue delivering the innovation and reliability our customers expect. I'm excited about what this team will accomplish together."

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all of their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become losses, fines, or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors and U.S. federal, state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

