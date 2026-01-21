HERE Awarded U.S. Army Contract to Enhance Military Data Interoperability Through Enterprise Browser Technology

SBIR Award Supports Development of AI-Powered System Integration for Army C2 and Mission Command Systems.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HERE, the enterprise browser company trusted by 90% of global financial institutions, today announced it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) from the U.S. Army to develop advanced data interoperability solutions for Army Command-and-Control (C2) systems.

The project will leverage HERE Enterprise Browser as a secure foundation to create an AI-powered integration layer that connects disparate Army information systems, modernizes legacy data formats, and enables seamless information sharing across military applications. This browser-based approach allows the Army to unify data access without replacing existing systems.

HERE will execute the project in partnership with Dr. Manoj D. Mahajan, Director of Special Programs at Stony Brook University Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT), and Dr. Pawel Polak of Stony Brook University's Applied Mathematics & Statistics Department (AMS). Stony Brook University CEWIT, a leading research facility in artificial intelligence and large language models, brings significant expertise to accelerate technology development and Army deployment.

"We're honored to support the U.S. Army's modernization priorities through our enterprise browser platform," said Chuck Doerr, Co-Founder & CIO at HERE. "This award validates our technology's ability to solve complex integration challenges in mission-critical environments where security and performance are paramount."

"Stony Brook University is looking forward to working with HERE Enterprise Inc. and the U.S. Army to provide AI agnostic solutions that prevent vendor lock-in for the U.S. Department of War." said Dr. Manoj D. Mahajan of Stony Brook University CEWIT. "This will increase productivity of workflows between separated systems to assist analysts in a timely, reliable, and accurate methodology using new applied AI technologies."

The SBIR award represents HERE's expanding presence in government and defense markets, building on the company's proven track record in highly regulated industries including financial services.

About HERE

Everything works right here. The product of years of collaboration with the world's largest financial institutions, HERE is the first and only browser that solves both enterprise security, workforce productivity and enterprise AI. Built on Google Chromium and enhanced with advanced security controls, HERE (here.io) streamlines workflow, supercharges enterprise AI and improves employee experience. HERE investors include leading VCs and strategic investors from the finance and government sectors.

About Stony Brook University CEWIT

The Center of Excellence for Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT) at Stony Brook University is a world-renowned research facility dedicated to advancing wireless and information technologies. Through collaboration with industry and government, CEWIT fosters innovation and translates cutting-edge research into practical applications. Learn more at www.cewit.org.

