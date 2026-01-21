Hotwire Global: 56% of Global Business Leaders Believe AI Will Do Their Job in Five Years

New Global Study from Hotwire, ROI·DNA and House of Beautiful Business Shows AI Is Becoming the Next Colleague-and the Next Customer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026, ROI·DNA, and the House of Beautiful Businessreleased new research on the rise of Agentic Organizations- businesses that are not only utilizing AI but starting to treat AI agents as part of the workforce. This study of 900 global business leaders reveals how AI is rapidly shifting from a supportive tool to an autonomous force inside and outside organizations. While AI is already reshaping workflows, decision-making, and career paths, influencing purchase decisions and even completing transactions on their behalf, the findings are clear: your next colleagues and customers will soon be AI too.

Key Findings

69% say AI makes them feel more empowered, yet 56% believe AI could do most of their job within five years

said they would be comfortable being managed by an AI that not only assigns tasks but reviews their performance 82% rely on AI tools for advice on purchasing decisions; 32% would trust an AI assistant to make purchases autonomously

"AI is actively playing a role in how work and life gets done," said Grant Toups, Global CEO at Hotwire and ROI·DNA. "But there is some dissonance in the experience. People feel more empowered using it but also see how quickly their roles may change. From a consumer perspective many already trust AI to make decisions, including purchases on their behalf. At work, AI is increasingly acting as a colleague, working alongside humans and may soon manage them. For marketing and comms leaders, the message is clear: we have a new machine audience to engage or risk missing the moment."

The need for marketing and comms leaders to adapt to AI as a channel is well understood. 60% of businesses say they actively monitor how AI agents are describing their brand, although 22% are not confident that the AI summaries accurately reflect their brand. And auditing your brand alone is not enough in a reality where AI agents are the first customer touchpoint; brands now must take action as people look to AI to answer, recommend and act on this advice by using GEO tools like Hotwire Sparkand Hotwire Radiateto make themselves more visible, relevant and trusted.

Hotwire continues to be at the forefront of AI research and thought leadership, supporting brands as they navigate the rapid pace of change and innovation. This Agentic Organizations report is the third report in Hotwire Global and House of Beautiful Business' series into how brands are adapting to this new AI-centric world, providing insights and actionable advice to help brands deploy the right business, marketing and comms strategies to thrive.

The Agentic Organizationsresearch combines quantitative and qualitative insights to capture how agentic AI is transforming work and consumer behavior. The research is based on and includes:

A survey of 900 professionals across the U.S., Europe, and Singapore completed in November 2025 by Pollfish

In-depth interviews with experts in AI, organizational design, cybersecurity, and behavioral science

A virtual convening of practitioners and researchers to surface early signals and barriers

A written dialogue between an AI innovator and a cyberpsychologist, offering contrasting perspectives on human and machine agency

For further details or to download the full report, please visit: https://www.hotwireglobal.com/agentic-organizations/?utm_source=PressRelase&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=AgenticOrganizations

