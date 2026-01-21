Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
21.01.2026 14:18 Uhr
K7 Security Again Receives the Top Product Award from AV-TEST

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K7 Security, a global major in cybersecurity, has again been ranked as the Top Product by AV-TEST. The Top Product award is presented by AV-TEST when a cybersecurity solution achieves high score across three categories of protection, performance, and usability.

K7 Security received the Top Product Award from AV-TEST

K7 Security has been consistently awarded by testing agencies for excellence in protection with threat research conducted by K7 Labs, K7's world-renowned cyberthreat research centre, and engineering that delivers protection with minimal device and network resource utilisation. AV-TEST's award is the latest recognition of K7's superior cyber defence technology.

AV-TEST is an independent research institute for IT security based in Germany, focusing on conducting comparative and individual tests and awarding products with seals for certified security. AV-TEST evaluates cybersecurity solutions with realistic test scenarios and against real-world threats, and their tests comply with the standards stipulated by the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO).

Commenting on the test results, Mr. Erik Heyland, Head of Testing Labs of AV-TEST, said "AV-TEST is delighted to recognise K7 Security with the Top Product award based on our comprehensive evaluation across protection, performance and usability. K7's outstanding results in our tests, combined with a track record of multiple award wins, demonstrate K7's consistent excellence in protecting against cyberthreats, including zero-day attacks, while avoiding false warnings."

Mr. Kesavardhanan J, the Founder & CEO of K7 Security, added "At K7, we have always believed that the measure of cybersecurity excellence is achieving high protection with low impact on performance and usability. AV-TEST certifies cybersecurity excellence the same way, and I am pleased that we have again received the Top Product award, which provides an impartial and knowledgeable assessment of our technology that enterprises can use to guide objective decisions in cyber defence investment."

The list of K7's recognitions and certifications is available at www.k7computing.com/certifications

About K7 Security

K7 Security is a pure play cybersecurity provider founded in 1991 to protect the world against cyberattacks. K7's range of cybersecurity solutions include Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS protection for home users; and managed security, endpoint security and network protection for businesses, delivering assured compliance and threat defence. K7 Security's cybersecurity solutions are known for their low impact on IT resources and are designed to be quickly deployed and easily used with minimal IT help.

Contact: K7 Security | marketing@k7computing.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866340/K7_Security_Top_Product_Award.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866341/K7_Security_Logo.jpg

K7 Security Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k7-security-again-receives-the-top-product-award-from-av-test-302666741.html

