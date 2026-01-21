Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
21.01.2026 14:27 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Quarterly Review

DJ Quarterly Review 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Quarterly Review 
21-Jan-2026 / 12:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 

(the "Company") 

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

Quarterly Review 

The Company announces that its quarterly review as at 31 December 2025 is now available, a summary of which is provided 
below. The full quarterly review is available on the Company's website at: 

https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ 
mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_quarterly-review_gb_eng.pdf 

Market Review 

Global markets ended the year on a constructive note, supported by easing inflation, resilient economic data, and 
dovish central bank signals. October saw risk assets buoyed by the US-China trade truce and solid earnings, while UK 
inflation surprised lower at 3.8%, triggering a gilt rally and reinforcing expectations for further Bank of England 
rate cuts. Eurozone inflation held near target, allowing the ECB to maintain its wait-and-see stance. Credit markets 
reflected a risk-on tone with sterling IG spreads tightening, despite surging US issuance linked to the AI boom. 

November began with volatility as AI bubble concerns and a US government shutdown weighed on sentiment, but mid-month 
saw a sharp reversal as softer labour data and dovish Fed commentary drove repricing for a December cut, lifting risk 
assets. In the UK, the Autumn Budget passed with a fairly muted reaction and failed to turn into the negative risk 
event many had feared, as the announcement of larger than expected fiscal headroom reinforced investor confidence. 

December capped the quarter with a supportive backdrop for fixed income. Inflation undershot forecasts across major 
economies, bolstering rate-cutting cycles and driving strong demand for high-quality bonds. The ECB upgraded growth and 
core inflation forecasts for 2026, while US GDP surged to 4.3%, its fastest pace in two years. UK growth remained 
sluggish at 1.3%, prompting the Bank of England to cut rates to 3.75%. Credit markets benefited from seasonally light 
supply, steady inflows, and subdued default activity, supporting outperformance in sterling IG and positive compression 
in HY. Overall, resilient fundamentals and easing inflation underpinned investor confidence into year-end, despite 
lingering concerns over AI valuations and global bond market tensions. 

Manager Commentary 

In the fourth quarter of the year the Company delivered a NAV total return of +1.27% compared to the +2.01% returned by 
the benchmark. Underperformance was driven by defensive positioning in the portfolio which has meant foregoing yield in 
the short term as we await for market conditions to present, what in our opinion, are more attractive opportunities to 
add risk and drive performance over the long term. 

During the quarter we continued to see sustained demand for share issuance, with proceeds from the sale of new ordinary 
shares amounting to GBP7.3m. Pleasingly, we were able to deploy this into private or illiquid deals, including two new 
regulatory capital transactions (GBP3.2m): one backed by a portfolio of Asset Backed  Lending and Super Senior Facilities 
to US corporates, and the other backed by UK auto loans. We added GBP1.5m to our existing position in IG supermarket 
securitisation Delamare, which has a public listing but is highly illiquid. We also invested proceeds into the M&G 
European Loan fund (GBP2.5m), a cornerstone investment of the portfolio since launch, and added to our holding in the M&G 
Investment Grade ABS fund (GBP3m) which has an underlying credit quality of AA. 

We invested selectively in new issues where we appraised there to be a 'decent' credit spread on offer within the 
context of very expensive credit markets. Often, what we considered to be more attractive relative value, was found by 
identifying expected survivors in embattled sectors such as UK water (SWS Finance), EU chemicals (Ineos), and Autos 
(Ford). 

Outlook 

Global growth should remain resilient in 2026 supported by fading tariff uncertainty and boosted by fiscal stimulus. 
However, a complex and challenging backdrop remains. US growth is expected to remain "exceptional" versus peers, on the 
back of the stimulative effects of President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (OBBBA), which includes significant 
tax cuts and spending changes designed to drive domestic activity. The US is also expected to be the primary source of 
risk in the coming year, with unpredictable foreign policy creating further global instability and the deficit impact 
of OBBBA pressuring fiscal policy. Both present policy risks that could trigger a resurgence in inflation and have 
potentially wider implications for global bond yields. 

Stubborn core inflation has remained notably above target in the US and UK, especially in services, and pressure from 
the UK government's growth agenda and political rhetoric from President Trump increases the chances of central bank 
policy error. Stimulus measures in Germany and Japan could also pressure interest rates. While resurgent inflation 
isn't our base case, financial markets have consistently priced in more aggressive interest rate cuts than have 
materialised, and current pricing for a "goldilocks" scenario does not fully account for this risk. 

Finally, we cannot ignore the elephant in the room-Artificial Intelligence (AI), which competes with "tariff" for the 
economic buzzword of 2025. The AI boom has become a central pillar of the U.S. economy, bringing both transformative 
potential and concentrated systemic risks across GDP, financial markets, and the labour force. AI-linked capex has 
remained a major macro and earnings tailwind-but expectations need to be proven as markets shift to a "show-me" regime. 
Recent market swings have already shown how rapidly investor sentiment can sour and cause volatility to spike. 

We continue to emphasise that this is not the point in the cycle to chase risk. At the risk of sounding like the 
proverbial broken record, we will stick to the credit analysis and relative value driven approach that we have employed 
effectively since inception: taking risk where we are paid to do so, positioning defensively when risk becomes 
expensive, searching across the breadth of public and private fixed income markets for the most attractive 
risk-adjusted returns. Selectivity and valuation discipline will continue to be pivotal in 2026, with wafer-thin public 
credit spreads particularly vulnerable to sharp corrections from economic or geopolitical shocks. 

For this reason we continue to favour rotation out of public and into private assets, where we see a wider range of 
opportunities and can obtain an illiquidity premium, providing a more compelling case to deploy capital, in our view. 
This allows us to construct a diverse portfolio of public and private assets designed to provide resilience against 
wider market shocks, when and where they may arise. The portfolio has been shaped to be a net beneficiary of any future 
credit spread widening and market volatility. While this may mean foregoing portfolio returns in the short term, in our 
opinion it is fundamental to driving strong performance over a longer term investment horizon. 

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
 
Company Secretary 

21 January 2026 

- ENDS - 

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks 
on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor 
forms part of the above announcement. 

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 415651 
EQS News ID:  2263674 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2263674&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2026 07:55 ET (12:55 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
