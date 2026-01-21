Deal Engine Ushers In a New Data Engine Category for Private Equity

Rebranding from Filament Syfter, the firm's new name and identity reflect its role in enabling every firm to unify their proprietary internal data and external market data into a single source of firm-wide market intelligence

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filament Syfter, a pioneering, category-defining dealmaking data platform that empowers private market dealmakers to unify data and unleash AI, announced today it is rebranding to Deal Engine. Since 2016, the company has partnered with private equity and investment banking firms to overcome a perennial private markets challenge: UI fatigue from fragmented data across multiple sources that limits deal flow, insight, and action. This new corporate identity both nods to the company's deep expertise in private markets Data Engineering and celebrates their productization of and rapid response to the industry's demand for data engines.

Private equity firms have spent the last decade adopting new workflows and introducing new data streams, but now struggle to unify the firm's data ecosystem. The reality of today's fast-paced dealmaking environment is that a firm requires access to world-class data sources from leading providers, the firm's own CRM and document management data and intelligence, and unstructured public information from websites, external news, RSS feeds, social media, events, and other sources in a moment's notice. Deal Engine's platform not only brings all this data together, it enables AI to automatically locate and validate deal intelligence on the firm's behalf, in accordance with all the investment theses across the platform and portfolio.

Phil Westcott, CEO and Founder of Deal Engine, shared, "We saw early that private equity firms were struggling to harness AI for their deal sourcing and market coverage. The challenge typically comes down to data engineering-our forte. With 10 years of PE data engineering experience, we've productized the architecture and tooling that dramatically accelerates the build, training, and deployment of proprietary data engines in a fraction of the time taken for a self-build. Our new name, Deal Engine, is a bold statement of intent, announcing ourselves as the category pioneer, the market leader in PE data engines."



The firm was founded by Westcott, a former Director of IBM Watson, and a world-class team of data engineers, natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and large language model (LLM) professionals all dedicated to the challenges of private market data.?

At the heart of Deal Engine is its ability to:

Never miss a target - Always-on monitoring across the firm's investable universe including AI agents that surface relevant signals, movements, and opportunities automatically.

Maximize ROI on tech stack - Designed to integrate with existing CRMs, filesystems, data providers and all major generic and private market-optimized LLM technologies, which increases the overall value of the firm's data.

Accelerate deployment timelines - Given Deal Engine's fully verticalized tech stack for PE - it can be deployed into the PE firms tech stack in weeks, and empower a fully proprietary solution for each and every firm.

Build institutional knowledge - Firms can name, brand, and position the platform as their own, and is often used by PE clients to market to their LPs and portfolio.





Deal Engine is helping firms source deals both on and off-market. The technology supports dealmakers to build conviction on a target while nurturing relationships and accelerating deal progression. Their top tier private equity clients are also benefiting from market monitoring of intermediaries, portfolio companies and LPs, enabling all private equity roles to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Deal Engine's Recent Milestones

Excitement and interest in the company's business model have grown, following a $4.8M Series A funding round led by FINTOP Capital last summer. The firm has quietly become an indispensable partner to a host of leading firms in the US, Europe and Asia. While some prefer to keep their underlying tech a secret to the market, notable named clients include Astorg, Inflexion, and Cavendish. The sense of mystery has led to some industry commentators describing Deal Engine as the "best kept secret in PE."

As part of the firm's enterprise growth, it has opened a New York office and hired two senior sales leads in North America - Alex Bajdechi as Global VP of Sales and Steve Kolatec, Senior Sales Executive, North America - both with extensive industry experience at firms such as Preqin, Intapp/DealCloud, Salesforce, and BlackRock to help it scale quickly with private equity firms and investment banks in North America. It is also investing in amplifying its product, research and development, marketing, and communications profile with paid media, print, video content development, webinars, and event sponsorships.

About Deal Engine (formerly Filament Syfter)

Deal Engine is the first and only leading dealmaking data engine provider, purpose-built for private markets dealmakers. This new technology enables firms to centralize, enrich, and institutionalize market, proprietary and public data. Increase dealmaker efficacy, improve resource allocation, enhance relationships, and originate the best-fit deals across platform investments and a firm's portfolio with Deal Engine. To schedule a demo, visit dealengine.tech.



Media Contact:

Ben Tanner/Deal Engine

