21.01.2026 14:34 Uhr
Unipart Group LTD: Unipart strengthens UK EV commitment with full ownership of Hyperbat

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has announced it has acquired the remaining 50% shareholding in Hyperbat, the UK manufacturer of high-performance electric battery systems, bringing the business into full Unipart ownership.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Unipart's long-term commitment to electrification, advanced manufacturing and the industrialisation of low-carbon technologies.

Bringing Hyperbat into full Unipart ownership strengthens a scalable UK platform delivering battery systems, power electronics, power modules and electrical integration, supported by full lifecycle services including manufacture, remanufacture and reuse.

Located at Unipart's manufacturing site in Coventry, Hyperbat was established in 2018 as a specialist, high-tech facility for low-to-mid volume, high-performance battery manufacturing. Since then, it has delivered a number of prestigious programmes, including battery systems for Lotus' first fully electric hypercar.

Carol Rose Burke, Managing Director, Manufacturing and Engineering, said: "We are incredibly proud of the growth journey Hyperbat has taken. Hyperbat originated from an early research and development programme, delivered through a consortium of partners at our Institute for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering, where we identified the long-term potential of electrification as a core part of Unipart's manufacturing future.

"Since then, we have deliberately invested in people and capability, building a highly-skilled team and world-class manufacturing expertise, including advanced welding and joining, now applied across multiple sectors.

"Bringing Hyperbat into full Unipart ownership allows us to build on a strong foundation, scale proven capability, and continue supporting customers as they industrialise electrification and low-carbon technologies with confidence."

Darren Leigh, Unipart CEO, added: "As a supply chain performance improvement partner, our focus is on building capability and solutions that support our customers to perform better in an increasingly complex and fragile supply chain environment. Electrification and low-carbon technologies are part of that challenge, but so too are resilience, sourcing pressure and the need to industrialise innovation at pace.

"Bringing Hyperbat fully into Unipart reflects a long-term commitment to investing in people, skills and manufacturing systems that the UK can rely on. Our role is to provide scalable, high-integrity manufacturing capability that strengthens UK supply chain resilience and supports customers as technologies, sectors and supply chains continue to evolve."

A photo and video accompanying this announcement are available at Unipart strengthens UK EV commitment with full ownership of Hyperbat - Unipart



For further information, please contact: Orlagh Horgan, Head of Corporate Brand E: orlagh.horgan@unipart.com P: +44 7468 353617

