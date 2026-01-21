Anzeige
21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
21.01.2026 14:36 Uhr
Plume Design, Inc.: Plume Appoints Rebecca Stone as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Cisco and Meraki executive to oversee Plume's go-to-market strategy with a focus on deepening engagement with ISP customers and building subscriber confidence by turning intelligence into action

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume, a leader in cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and smart home services for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), today announced the appointment of Rebecca Stone as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer.

Plume Appoints Rebecca Stone as Chief Marketing Officer

Stone brings more than 20 years of experience leading global enterprise and service provider marketing organizations across brand, product marketing, growth, and revenue strategy, as well as a deep understanding of service provider needs across multiple industry tiers. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Revenue Marketing and Customer Solutions Marketing at Cisco, where she oversaw media, integrated marketing, campaign planning, content marketing and operations, and demand marketing for Cisco's $50B networking portfolio.

At Plume, Stone will help Plume deepen engagement with ISP customers while clearly articulating the value of the company's expanding capabilities around intelligent Wi-Fi management, telemetry and analytics, cybersecurity, and customer care, powered by an unprecedented dataset and artificial intelligence. Plume aims to work with ISPs to strengthen subscriber confidence by turning data and insights into action, including a more robust offering that incorporates powerful AI orchestration technology from recently acquired Sweepr.

"The industry is shifting quickly, and Plume is entering a new chapter: one platform, a stronger customer experience, and more value from data and AI for ISPs," said Dan Herscovici, CEO of Plume. "In a market this crowded, clarity wins and we're going to make Plume the obvious choice. Rebecca has built and scaled world-class marketing teams across cloud, networking, and service providers. Her customer empathy and ability to translate complex technology into differentiated value will be critical as we help partners stand out, grow, and compete."

Plume's cloud platform connects nearly half a billion devices, creating an unmatched foundation of real-world network and device telemetry across diverse home environments. In this rapidly evolving broadband landscape-with rising subscriber expectations, intensifying competition, and AI shaping service delivery-Stone will oversee marketing strategy, brand positioning, and go-to-market execution as the company enters its next phase of growth. She will play an integral role in how Plume communicates this refreshed approach and suite of new capabilities to ISPs and the broadband industry, bringing them to life with clarity and inspiration across channels.

"I'm delighted to join Plume at this transformative moment in the company's growth," says Rebecca Stone, Chief Marketing Officer at Plume. "I've spent my career focused on building innovative marketing teams that accelerate growth and drive customer success, especially in an increasingly AI-powered landscape. There's nothing more valuable than hearing from your customers, learning from them, and turning those insights into action that propels their success. I look forward to curating experiences where Plume can engage in a deeper and more meaningful way with them in the year ahead."

Prior to Cisco, Stone was Chief Marketing Officer at Meraki, where she doubled the global marketing team to 150 employees, led a major rebrand and messaging transformation, and grew marketing-sourced pipeline contribution to 35%. At LiveRamp, she served as VP of Marketing, leading a team of 70 marketers and sales staff and helping the company expand from $20M to $300M+ in four years. She previously held marketing leadership roles at DataSift and Calix, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from UC Santa Barbara.

About Plume
Plume created the first managed Wi-Fi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016 and continues to lead today with a best-in-class solution for cloud-managed Wi-Fi, security, and workflow orchestration - all powered by an unmatched dataset and AI. With almost half a billion devices connected to its platform, Plume is a trusted technology partner for more than 400 ISPs around the world, helping them deliver subscriber confidence through better Wi-Fi experiences, new services, and proactive customer care. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. Combined with powerful AI orchestration tools with its acquisition of Sweepr, Plume now offers ISPs a true end-to-end solution to power their most important workflows and customer experiences, while making deployment simpler and faster. Plume is leading the way in providing ISPs an intelligence and innovation edge to stay competitive, build subscriber confidence, and adapt to the changing needs of the market. Discover more about how Plume is empowering ISPs by visiting https://www.plume.com.

Plume logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858481/Plume_Appoints_CMO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960101/Plume__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plume-appoints-rebecca-stone-as-chief-marketing-officer-302666146.html

