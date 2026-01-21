The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc
21 January 2026
Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares
The Board of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell fifty-one of its shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of the LTL profit share scheme.
The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £5,461.25 per share, last calculated on 31 December 2025. The effective sale on 21 January 2026 will reduce LTIT's holding to 6,201 shares of LTL.
-ENDS-
Enquiries:
Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3008 4910