Specificity Inc.: Specificity Secures Strategic Short-Term Capital Through STRATA Financing to Accelerate Growth and Tech Buildout

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY), a leading hybrid AdTech company revolutionizing digital marketing with bot-free, intent-based targeting and precision audience solutions, today announced that it has successfully utilized its active STRATA Agreement to bring in short-term capital. This financing vehicle supports the company's ongoing efforts to scale operations while preparing for a full capital round.

As Specificity continues to experience strong revenue growth and a robust pipeline of new client acquisition opportunities, the company is capitalizing on this momentum by expanding its team and advancing its proprietary technology buildout. The influx of capital from the STRATA agreement is being deployed specifically to increase capacity-hiring key talent in integrative marketing, data science, sales, and client services-to meet the rising demand for Specificity's innovative, fraud-resistant digital marketing solutions that deliver superior ROI for brands.

"With revenues steadily increasing and our pipeline full of client acquisition opportunities, the time to expand our staff and push forward with our tech roadmap is now," said Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity "This strategic short-term capital allows us to act decisively without delay, positioning us to capture even greater market share in the evolving AdTech landscape. We are in the works of putting together a full capital round to deliver the capital needed for expansion in the long-term but this financing allows us to begin a process of scaling our team to meet demand now without having to take on any debt and acts a short-term bridge that expedites or go to market strategy."

The STRATA Agreement, activated following the effectiveness of the company's S-1 registration statement in late 2025, represents one of the least dilutive ways to raise capital in the short term. By providing flexible access to funds on favorable terms that minimize equity dilution for existing shareholders, it enables Specificity to bridge to a more comprehensive capital raise while maintaining strong control over timing and structure.

This approach aligns with Specificity's commitment to prudent financial management and long-term shareholder value. The funds are targeted exclusively toward growth initiatives that enhance the company's ability to serve surging client demand, including scaling the hybrid model that combines world-class creative agency services with cutting-edge, first-party data and our proprietary AdTech capabilities powered by AI.

Specificity remains focused on delivering measurable results for clients through its industry-disrupting platform, which emphasizes human-verified targeting, bot elimination, and intent-driven precision across digital channels.

About Specificity

Specificity (OTCID:SPTY) is a performance-driven digital marketing firm revolutionizing how brands connect with real audiences. By integrating advanced AdTech with full-spectrum agency expertise, Specificity provides bot-free, intent-based solutions that eliminate ad waste, build high-conversion audiences, and drive trackable revenue growth. Headquartered in Florida, the company is dedicated to redefining precision in digital advertising. For more information, visit www.specificityinc.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Gruening

VP Client Services

Specificity Inc.

Email: chris@specificityinc.com

Website: www.specificityinc.com

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/specificity-secures-strategic-short-term-capital-through-strata-financing-to-a-1129590